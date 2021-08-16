Arlington Heights, Rolling Meadows police investigating whether early Sunday shootings are related

Arlington Heights and Rolling Meadows police are investigating whether two shootings early Sunday morning that left a home and vehicles damaged might be related.

Authorities said the first shooting occurred about 5:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of St. James Street in Rolling Meadows. About nine shots were fired and a dark-colored sedan appears to have been involved, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The second shooting was about 15 minutes later about a mile away on the 100 block of South Reuter Drive in Arlington Heights, police said.

Arlington Heights Police Sgt. Chris Sefton said at least four shots were fired from a vehicle at a car parked in a residential driveway in what appears to be a targeted shooting. No bullet holes were found in any of the nearby homes, and no injuries were reported.

Detectives were still canvassing the neighborhood Monday afternoon to talk to neighbors. Some reported hearing what they presumed to be fireworks early Sunday morning, but it turned out to be gunshots, Sefton said.

A 911 call was made and formal police report filed around 4 p.m. Sunday, he said.

Arlington Heights and Rolling Meadows police investigators are comparing notes to see if the two shootings are related.

"Are they related with an absolute certainty?" Sefton said. "We want to make sure we cross our Ts and dot our Is and make sure the evidence matches up."

Both departments asked that anyone who might have video surveillance in the area look at the footage and let police know if it might be useful. One Rolling Meadows resident already has provided video depicting a dark vehicle, police said.

Rolling Meadows police can be reached by calling (847) 255-2416, and Arlington Heights police at (847) 368-5300.