 

Wheeling police investigate parking lot shooting

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 8/17/2021 10:51 AM

Wheeling police don't believe there is a connection between a shooting at an apartment complex there late last week and recent shootings in Arlington Heights and Rolling Meadows.

Late Thursday, police were called to the 400 block of Pleasant Run Drive in Wheeling for reports of gunfire directed at individuals sitting in an SUV in the parking lot of an adjacent apartment complex. The shots struck the SUV and nearby buildings, but two people sitting in the vehicle were uninjured, police said.

 

The shooting was reported just before midnight.

The suspects were described as two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks who fled in an unknown direction.

Wheeling police said Tuesday there were "no readily apparent links" between the Thursday shooting there and two shootings early Sunday that damaged a home on the 3100 block St. James Street in Rolling Meadows and a second shooting 15 minutes later on the 100 block of South Reuter Drive in Arlington Heights that damaged a vehicle. Neither shooting injured anyone, police said.

