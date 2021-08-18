Lake Zurich's Sunset Pavilion to add new patio, fire pit

The Sunset Pavilion at Breezewald Park in Lake Zurich will be expanded as part of a new five-year lease approved by the village board Monday night. Courtesy of Stefani Jerard of PB & S Investments

A new brick patio will be built at the popular Sunset Pavilion at Breezewald Park this fall as part of a new five-year lease agreement approved by the Lake Zurich village board Monday night.

Stefani Jerard, who runs the pavilion for her company PB & S Investments, said the patio will be installed between the existing deck and the hill, and will offer additional seating and a fire pit so guests can enjoy the space when it is chilly. The patio will be paid for by PB & S Investments.

The area where the patio will be built currently has picnic tables and grass that struggles to grow under the foot traffic.

"The grass is never going to grow there, and when it's dry like this season, it gets really dusty and dirty down there and people are kicking up the dirt and walking away with dirty shoes," Jerard said.

Michael J. Brown, the village's director of public works, concurred with Jerard's assessment of the grass and said the new patio will likely make it easier and cheaper for the village to maintain the space.

The pavilion, where beer, wine, other drinks and some food is served, is the result of a public-private partnership that began in 2018. The village paid $155,000 to construct the pavilion using park impact fees generated from the developer of the nearby Somerset By The Lake luxury rental community.

From the three companies that submitted bids to run the pavilion, the village selected PB & S Investments, which also owns and operates the nearby Scoreboard Bar and Grill.

On Monday night, village board members had only positive things to say about the way Jerard had run the pavilion.

"I've heard from scores of people in town and beyond our borders who love it, and I think it is a great addition," Trustee Mary Beth Euker said.

Jerard's time working near the shores of Lake Zurich dates back to before 2018. When she was younger, she said, she helped run a concession stand on the land that is now Breezewald Park.

The pavilion won an award in 2019 from the Lake County branch of the American Public Works Association for new structures under $5 million.

The village staff noted the village has already collected $133,000 in revenue from the pavilion, nearly recouping the initial investment in just a few years.

As in the initial lease, under the terms of the lease extension, PB & S will pay the village a monthly rent of $500 or 20% of gross alcohol sales plus 12% of gross sales of other items, whichever is greater.

Jerard said she hopes to begin work on the new brick patio in October so it is ready to go by next spring.