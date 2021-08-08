The Week That Was: Winning Lotto ticket sold in new store, pro skateboarder accused of murder

Franchisee Kosal Yim of Glendale Heights opened a new 7-Eleven store at 2250 W. Higgins Road in Hoffman Estates last December, and it sold Monday's winning $2.45 million Lotto ticket. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

A Hoffman Estates 7-Eleven that opened in December has sold a Lotto ticket that won $2.45 million in Monday's drawing. Franchisee Kosal Yim of Glendale Heights, whose new business is expected to receive a 1% ($24,500) payout, said he doesn't know how rare it is to sell a winning ticket, but he likes the free advertising for his new store as well as the payout.

Having already faced financing and soil contamination problems that delayed the start of construction, the developer of a five-story, 76-unit apartment building east of downtown Arlington Heights, on the northwest corner of Hickory Avenue and Kensington Road, earned another extension of approvals from the village board Monday. The developers now must get shovels in the ground by Feb. 6, 2022, after an earlier 12-month extension granted a year ago.

The Algonquin Commons shopping center on Randall Road will be adding numerous new tenants in the coming months, including Ashley Furniture, Barnes & Noble, Tap House Grill and X-Golf. While Ashley will move less than two miles north on Randall Road, Barnes & Noble will move from Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee.

Property surrounding a massive Woodman's Food Market that opened nearly two years ago in Lakemoor is beginning to fill up, with construction underway on three new businesses. Framing for a Buona beef shop is proceeding, and construction for a Starbucks coffee shop and a Chipotle eatery was to begin last week.

Elgin would become home to the largest corrugated manufacturing facility in America under plans for a new $30 million development situated in the Daching Business Park. The city's Planning and Zoning Commission recommended plans Monday that call for construction of a 488,450-square-foot building for Atlantic Packaging at 2601 Mason Road. The company makes corrugated boards and boxes from recycled paper.

Glen Ellyn has reinstated downtown parking restrictions in permit lots, citing a projected uptick in commuter traffic and the start of the new school year. Metra commuters and downtown visitors can use a new parking garage that opened in May behind the Civic Center at 535 Duane St.

A pro skateboarder from California has been charged with first-degree murder of a Wheaton man in an assault in Oakbrook Terrace. Terry W. Kennedy, 36, is accused of punching Josiah Kassahun, 23, in the head on July 27, then kicking him in the torso. Kassahun died Saturday at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Two restaurateurs have leased the old downtown Lake Zurich Bank of America building and plan to turn it into an upscale restaurant called Vault 232. The name reflects the restaurant's emphasis on surf and turf with "Vault" a reference to the building's past as a bank and "232" the size of the village's namesake lake in acres.

The week ahead: Schaumburg's Coffee With The Council:

Schaumburg village trustees will hold their next, now-quarterly Coffee With The Council meeting from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, in the community room of the Martin J. Conroy Police Center at 1000 W. Schaumburg Road.

The week ahead: St. Charles educators to talk COVID strategy:

After deciding last month to make masks optional, the St. Charles Unit District 303 school board announced it will adhere to the governor's mandate to require masks for everyone in schools regardless of vaccination status. The District 303 school board will discuss further COVID-19 mitigation strategies at Monday's regular meeting.

The week ahead: Lake Zurich survey

Data collection for the village of Lake Zurich's fourth community survey begins Tuesday and runs through Sept. 28. The surveys will be sent to a random sampling of 3,000 households and include questions on how residents receive information about the village, whether they would like changes to how businesses operate during the pandemic recovery, and if they plan to attend future events in a post-pandemic environment.

The week ahead: District 204's back-to-school plans:

Updated back-to-school plans and COVID-19 mitigation efforts -- and how they're affected by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's recent mask mandate -- are expected to be the hot topics on Monday's agenda in Indian Prairie Unit District 204.