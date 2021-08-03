Algonquin Commons adding Ashley Furniture, Barnes & Noble, Tap House Grill, X-Golf

The Algonquin Commons shopping center on Randall Road is adding numerous new tenants including Ashley Furniture, Barnes & Noble, Tap House Grill and X-Golf. Matthew Apgar/Shaw Media

The Algonquin Commons shopping center on Randall Road will be adding numerous new tenants in the coming months, including Ashley Furniture, Barnes & Noble, Tap House Grill and X-Golf.

Tuesday's announcement from village officials came after the property's new owner, Red Mountain Group Inc., said it intended to invest $30 million into the 600,000 square feet of retail space located at 1900 South Randall Road.

While Ashley will move less than two miles north on Randall Road, Barnes & Noble will move from Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee.

"Our business retention and attraction efforts add value to the tax base which, in turn, helps keep the village's property tax rate low for our residents," Village President Debby Sosine said in a statement.

The additions come during Red Mountain Group's attempt to revitalize the Algonquin Commons.

In addition to attracting new tenants, the owners plan to develop an indoor-outdoor area to host movie nights, alfresco dining, holiday functions and other events.