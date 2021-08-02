Pro skateboarder charged with murder in death of Wheaton man

A California man has been charged with first-degree murder of a Wheaton man in an assault in Oakbrook Terrace.

Terry W. Kennedy, 36, of Long Beach is being held without bail until a Tuesday morning hearing in DuPage County court.

According to court records, on July 27, Kennedy punched Josiah Kassahun, 23, in the head. Then, after Kassahun fell to the ground, kicked him in the torso, reports said. Kassahun died Saturday at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. According to the Cook County medical examiner's office, Kassahun died of blunt-force injuries to his head.

The medical examiner's report said the attack took place at the Comfort Suites on Roosevelt Road.

Kennedy was initially charged last week with aggravated battery in a public place, plus criminal trespass to a woman's apartment in Wheaton; stealing the woman's debit card, a jacket and her SUV; obstructing a police officer who tried to arrest him; and violating a bail bond on a July 8 misdemeanor case. In that case, he's accused of kicking in the front door of the woman's apartment. Authorities say she is Kennedy's ex-girlfriend.

On July 28, Kennedy was charged with threatening a public official. Wheaton police say he threatened to kill two officers, and referenced the killing of an officer in Whittier, California, as part of his threats. They say he threatened one of the officers nine times.

According to TMZ, MTV, BET and other media, Kennedy is a professional skateboarder, who has been featured in television shows, has a clothing line and has appeared in music videos by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams.