Buona, Starbucks, Chipotle to join Woodman's in Lakemoor

A rendering shows the Starbuck's and Chipotle stores planned for the Lakemoor Commons shopping center at routes 12 and 120. Courtesy of village of Lakemoor

A Buona beef restaurant under construction at Lakemoor Commons shopping center at routes 12 and 120 is expected to open at the end of October. Starbucks and Chipotle are planning to build nearby. Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

Property surrounding a massive Woodman's Food Market that opened nearly two years ago in Lakemoor is beginning to fill up with construction underway on three new businesses.

Framing for a Buona beef is proceeding, and construction for a Starbucks coffee shop and Chipotle restaurant is expected to begin this week.

Besides two Woodman's branded gas stations flanking the giant store, the new businesses are the first of several anticipated for the 74-acre Lakemoor Commons shopping center.

The center is south and west of the prominent and heavily traveled corner of routes 12 and 120. Lakemoor Commons emerged after the village designated the area as a special financing district as an incentive to spark development.

Woodman's occupies about 20 of the 74 acres. Another 20 acres are used for stormwater detention and interior roads.

"The balance of the site is now available for commercial development," said Matt Dabrowski, the village's director of community and economic development.

"All the public infrastructure is there," he said. "Now it's getting the balance of the sites sold and developed. We're making good progress."

The first target is what is known as Outlot 5, just off the corner. Buona is expected to open at the end of October. Starbucks and Chipotle were issued building permits Friday with openings expected in about six months, Dabrowski said.

All three will be stand-alone buildings with drive-throughs and outdoor dining.

The village also is in the process of issuing building permits for two multi-tenant commercial buildings, possibly within the next few weeks, Dabrowski said. Tenants haven't been identified.

To the west of the grocery store, the village is working with Advocate Aurora Health for an urgent care facility. An application for a public hearing before the village's plan commission is expected this week.

The 244,171-square-foot Woodman's opened in September 2019. Dabrowski said there was some hesitation by the retail and restaurant industry because of the pandemic. The village projected it would take five to eight years to build out the property after Woodman's opened.

"We're on track," village Administrator David Alarcon said.

Lakemoor Commons is a regional center that caters to a large population and is expected to have many names that are familiar in the suburbs, including several more quick service restaurants.

"You're looking at a lot of corporate brand establishments," he said.

As part of the agreement with Woodman's, Lakemoor will rebate a portion of annual sales tax proceeds up to a total of $6 million. That total includes $4 million Woodman's fronted for infrastructure work, Alarcon said.

The agreement is for 20 years but can end sooner depending on sales volume.