National Night Out events had a lot of people dancing in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for July 31-August 6, 2021.

Updated 8/8/2021 2:14 PM
National Night Out events had everyone dancing while high school bands prepared for the upcoming school year and people are still discussing the merits of wearing a mask in school in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for July 31-August 6, 2021.
Officer Edwin Alva, center, and Officer Miguel Barron join in a line dance during a National Night Out celebration in Elgin Tuesday. Alva is the resident officer for the neighborhood and helped organized the event. The Elgin Police Department hosted seven events in neighborhoods around the city.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Beatriz Huerto joins about 50 others in a big Zumba class during a National Night Out celebration in Elgin Tuesday. About 1,000 people attended the event.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A long shadow is cast from a rider at The Hill BMX track in Elgin on July 20.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Audrey McCauley, 1½, holds onto the window as she looks at her grandmother from inside a school bus at a Barrington Big Trucks event at Ron Beese Park in Barrington July 31. Audrey's mother, Hayden, who is holding her, said she loves all things regarding buses and has almost 20 toy buses at her Barrington home.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comFive-year-old Bradley Mora, of Carpentersville, gets a haircut during HopeFest at New Life Covenant Church July 31 in Elgin. The community festival included a backpack and school supply giveaway for all kids who attended, plus free haircuts.
A barrel train pulled by an antique tractor makes the rounds at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on July 31.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Two protesters hold signs asking for mask mandates in school. Parents and students in opposition to schools that have made mask-wearing optional hold a rally at Indian Prairie Unit District 204 Howard Crouse Education Center July 31 in Aurora.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Several children from a park district day camp watch as Ned Bruns pulls monarch butterflies from a temporary cage to release them in a pollinator garden near village hall. He asked the children to name each one as he placed them on their arms on July 27.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lauryn Ellis, 3, of Elgin reacts to a page while taking a "story walk" with her mom Felicia at Lords Park in Elgin Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Susan Goldwater uses graphs to make a point as she speaks to the board at a Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 special meeting to discuss and set a school mask policy on Aug. 4.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
State Sen. Cristina Castro speaks about rising COVID-29 rates among Latinos during a call-to-action news conference at the Gail Borden Library in Elgin Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Serenaded by a quartet from Larkin High School, Aaeesha Nerida, 4, of Pingree Grove, dances with friend Sebastian Burris, 5, of Elgin during a story time at Lords Park Zoo Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
The hair was flying as Kaytlinne Williams, 7, and her sister Kylie, 5, get up and dance during a Gail Borden story time at Lords Park Zoo in Elgin Thursday. The girls are from Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
The grand opening of the new May Whitney Elementary School Lake Zurich Elementary District 95 had second-grader Hailey Muhr, right, and her sister Riley, a fourth-grader from Hawthorn Woods, check out their new school before they were allowed in for a tour.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg High School band members march through the winding streets around the high school on their way to a block party that was sponsored by members of the neighborhood.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comSchaumburg High School band member Amelia Birk, in blue hat, marches with her fellow band members through the winding streets around the high school and ended up at a block party that was sponsored by members of the neighborhood.
John Stefaniak, of Alpine Amusement Co., shows stuffed animal prizes at his booth during Northbrook Days Thursday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A gentle breeze carried a soft melody throughout Tate Woods Park as Christine Ilo, 15, from left, Meygan Mack, 13, and Audrey Catuara, 16, practiced playing their flutes for the Lisle Senior High School Band Wednesday August 4, 2021 in Lisle.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The audience of parents listens intently to speakers at the Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 special meeting to discuss and set a school mask policy on Aug. 4.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A Mitsuwa Japanese Grocery store patron in Arlington Heights dons a mask before entering the store to go shopping.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Camila Howard, 5, dances while perched on her dad Emmanuel's shoulders during Tuesday's National Night Out celebration in Elgin. They were waiting in line to get her face painted.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A man looks up at a juggler on stilts at the National Night Out event at Rolling Meadows Community Center Park on Aug. 3.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Max Dynak, 3, seems like he doesn't know what to think about a remote control police car driven by Rolling Meadows Detective Dave Rathburn, right, at National Night Out event at the Rolling Meadows Community Center Park on Aug. 3.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Aalap Shakkarwar, 7½, does his best to keep a hula hoop spinning at the National Night Out event at Meineke Park in Schaumburg on Aug. 3.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Ned Bruns runs his hands up a milkweed plant as he searches for monarch butterfly eggs on the underside of the leaves in a pollinator garden on the grounds of the Elk Grove Village Municipal Center.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
