Glendale Heights presidency decided by 2 votes; other close races seem settled

Two weeks after the consolidated election, who will be certified as winners is clearer in a handful of closely contested races in DuPage County.

But a resident may challenge the outcome of the Glendale Heights village president race, where Chodri Ma Khokhar has just two more votes than Mike Ontiveroz.

Tuesday was the last day for the county clerk to receive and tally any vote-by-mail ballots that were postmarked by April 6.

The clerk will officially certify the results on Tuesday, April 27.

Glendale Heights

On Wednesday, Khokhar was claiming victory in the village president race after unofficial results show him with 475 votes and Ontiveroz with 473.

Ontiveroz, meanwhile, said he was "still digesting" the news and hadn't decided whether to request a discovery recount.

A discovery recount would review the votes in no more than 25% of the precincts in a race. The candidate could then use the recount results to challenge the election in court.

But attorney Andrew Finko said he and his client, Glendale Heights resident Matthew Corbin, are considering challenging the results.

Corbin and Finko managed to get longtime incumbent Linda Jackson and another village president candidate, Ed Pope, kicked off the ballot by the Illinois Supreme Court. The court also ordered that any votes cast for Jackson not be reported. Jackson has asked the state supreme court to reconsider its decision.

In the meantime, Khokhar said he believes he will "survive any challenge."

He said he worked hard on his campaign, including going door to door to talk to voters of all sexes, ages and races.

"I believe in the rule of law," Khokhar said. "I believe in (government) transparency. I believe in honoring their (residents') wishes."

Other towns

In Lisle, Mary Jo Mullen, Thomas Duffy and Dan Grecco topped the list of six people seeking three seats on the village board.

Nick Cuzzone defeated Bob Wagner in the Villa Park village president race.

Over in Downers Grove, incumbent Greg Hosé, Chris Gilmartin and Danny Glover won the three council seats available.

School boards

In Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200, where 10 people sought four seats, Mary Veboah had the most votes. Also winning seats were Brad Paulsen, Rob Hanlon and Angela Blatner.

Roselle Elementary District 12 incumbent Christopher Humbert narrowly won in a five-person race for four seats. He came in fourth. The other three winners are Kimberly Duris, James McGowan and Steven Zurek.

Addison Elementary District 4 incumbents Jeremiah Lange and Zack Frangidakis hung on to their seats. They will be joined by Taso Triantafillo and Christen Bollig.

In Glen Ellyn Elementary District 89, incumbent James Lerch retained his seat. Steven Neurauter, Haydee Nunez and Donna Kemp also were elected.

In Fenton High School District 100, Sylvia Hayde nabbed the fourth spot on the board. Also elected were Patty Jalowiec, John Radzinski and Paul Wedemann.

Rebecca Giannelli, Jean Randazzo, Karen Camporese and Marcia Reiken won seats on the Marquardt Elementary District 15 board.

In the College of DuPage board race, incumbent Heidi Holan, Florence Appel and Nick Howard were elected to three terms on the board.