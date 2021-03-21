More snow and more vaccines filled our Week in Pictures for March 13-19, 2021.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Willie Pilipauskas set up his first bee box colony under a tree in his parents' Lake Villa backyard when he was 12. Nearly 20 years later, he's evolved from a bee beginner to a bee expert, and his colony has grown to a small apiary of 15 boxes. But he had to move those bees Saturday March 13, 2021 in Lake Villa after losing a fight with the village. Willie Pilipauskas, right, and his brother Peter move some of the bees.