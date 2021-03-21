More snow and more vaccines filled our Week in Pictures for March 13-19, 2021.

A March snowstorm brought back to reality after some warm days, and we continued to fight the pandemic by wearing masks and getting vaccines.
Icicles hang on street signs in Barrington Monday, March 15, 2021. A trip to the lake may have to wait until the weather gets warmer this spring.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Nurse Chery Kane gave a personal touch by drawing a smiley face on a Band-Aid after giving a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Friday at the Kane County mass vaccination site in Batavia.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Jason Barbosa, a COVID-19 survivor from Carol Stream is reunited with his nurse Colleen Reiter, who saved his life at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield on Tuesday March 9, 2021 in Winfield.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fingers covered in green frosting drop sprinkles on cookies during the Wheeling Park District St. Patrick's Party Saturday March 13, 2021 in Wheeling.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Sarah Devitt, of Wheeling decides how she will decorate her cookies during the Wheeling Park District St. Patrick's Party Saturday March 13, 2021 in Wheeling.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Catherine Sarrett, left, and Joseph Moseley are the mother-son business team running Scrims Esports Gaming Center, which opened on Jan. 30 in Lisle.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Willie Pilipauskas set up his first bee box colony under a tree in his parents' Lake Villa backyard when he was 12. Nearly 20 years later, he's evolved from a bee beginner to a bee expert, and his colony has grown to a small apiary of 15 boxes. But he had to move those bees Saturday March 13, 2021 in Lake Villa after losing a fight with the village. Willie Pilipauskas, right, and his brother Peter move some of the bees.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A man leaves tracks in the snow as he pushes a bicycle in Palatine Monday, March 15, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fresh footprints in the snow walk North as a fresh coating of snow hits the Northwest suburbs on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
While a sign at Klein's Farm & Garden Market suggests one thing, Mother Nature suggests another in Elgin Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Protesters including Franky Johnson, 9, and Caden Jewitt, 9, (left) stand in front of Forest Elementary School in Des Plaines protesting the continued bullying at the school, the most recent incident was on Friday involving Franky Johnson.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The Schaumburg Convention Center opened its doors to host a one-day mass COVID-19 vaccination event as thousands turned out to get their one shot then return in April to get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Single dose shots await arms as the Schaumburg Convention Center opened its doors to host a one-day mass COVID-19 vaccination event as thousands turned out to get their one shot then return in April to get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The receiving line flows against the waiting area for people who got their first shot to make sure no side effects.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Volunteers Mary Ellen Goebel, left, and Teresa Burdelak and other nurses hold up flags showing they're ready for a patient to step up asKane County opened its first mass vaccination site Friday morning in Batavia. They're both retired nurses from Batavia. "They got me out of mothballs to help," Burdelak said.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Stevenson High School football vs Waukegan kicks off their season despite the pandemic at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Students pack boxes with donated items during a food drive at Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer