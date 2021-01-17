Eagle watching, skating and golf in the snow were a part of what Daily Herald photographers found in the Chicago suburbs and present to you here in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for January 8-15, 2021.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A large group of people scour the skyline for eagles at the Carpentersville Dam Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Carpentersville. The program "In Search of Eagles" was held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the McHenry Dam, the Algonquin Dam, and the Carpenter Dam in Carpentersville. Representatives from Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, McHenry County Conservation District and McHenry County Audubon helped search for eagles and identify other birds using the river.