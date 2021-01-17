 

Eagle watching, skating and golf in the snow were a part of what Daily Herald photographers found in the Chicago suburbs and present to you here in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for January 8-15, 2021.

 
John Starks
 
 
Posted1/17/2021 1:00 PM

Therese Adams and her daughter Charlotte, 4, of Volo suit up to go skating at Mundelein Park & Recreation District's ice rink during their first ice skating event, Elsa on Ice!
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Artifacts and photos from Naval Air Station Glenview are part of the decor at the new Hangar Two restaurant in Glenview on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A horse meanders through a snow covered pasture in Wayne, a small village in the northwest corner of DuPage County.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The Marl Flat Forest Preserve runs along both sides of Fish Lake Road near Volo.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A large group of people scour the skyline for eagles at the Carpentersville Dam Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Carpentersville. The program "In Search of Eagles" was held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the McHenry Dam, the Algonquin Dam, and the Carpenter Dam in Carpentersville. Representatives from Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, McHenry County Conservation District and McHenry County Audubon helped search for eagles and identify other birds using the river.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Des Plaines Mayor Matt Bogusz hits an approach shot during the Chili Open golf tournament at Golf Center Des Plaines Saturday, January 9, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Bob Reed, of Huntley was an early customer at the EarthMed marijuana dispensary in Rosemont saying "I love it. This particular store is all recreational where some are both recreational and medical, this being just recreational you are in and out quicker."
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A pair of people with a pair of dogs walk in the snow in downtown Barrington Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A supporter holds a BLM sign as Heidi Graham, president of The League of Women Voters of Arlington Heights, Mount Prospect and Buffalo Grove speaks at a news conference in front of Arlington Heights Village Hall Friday morning, January 15, 2020.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Army Veteran Richard Colucci, 93, of Wheaton, center, and his wife Sylvia talk to Marty Warrick of Honor Flight Chicago, left. Colucci was honored Saturday, January 9, 2021 when "Honor Flight Chicago" brought a yard sign to place in his front yard in Wheaton.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Pastor Katie Shaw Thompson leads a Sunday service without any parishioners in attendance at Highland Avenue Church of the Brethren in Elgin Sunday, January 10, 2021. The service is broadcast to the congregation via Zoom and YouTube.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Pastor Katie Shaw Thompson leads a Sunday service at Highland Avenue Church of the Brethren that is broadcast via Zoom and YouTube. She's sitting on the stairs near where children would normally come forward and sit during this portion of the sermon if churchgoers were physically in attendance.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Joy Stewart, front, marketing and communications manager for the Northbrook Park District, and Ashley Delaney, left, of the Whitehall of Deerfield carry bags of donated food during a food drop-off for the Northfield Township Food Pantry, held outside the Northbrook Park District Senior Center at Village Green Center on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Owner Mike Okun stands in the doorway of one of five RVs parked at the Chatter Box of Long Grove restaurant. He has set up "Camp Find-A-Way" so customers can eat inside. Each unit has air purifiers and circulation systems. Customers use walkie talkies to speak with the serving crew.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Ed Roman, owner of Kaiser's Pizza and Pub in Gurnee stands inside his restaurant and has decided to open his doors for in-person dining because he is at the point where they either close permanently or give reopening another shot during the pandemic. Ed said at one point they had over fifty employees, now they are under twenty because of the pandemic.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
