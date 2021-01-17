Eagle watching, skating and golf in the snow were a part of what Daily Herald photographers found in the Chicago suburbs and present to you here in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for January 8-15, 2021.
Eagle watching, skating and golf in the snow were a part of what Daily Herald photographers found in the Chicago suburbs and present to you here in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for January 8-15, 2021.
A large group of people scour the skyline for eagles at the Carpentersville Dam Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Carpentersville. The program "In Search of Eagles" was held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the McHenry Dam, the Algonquin Dam, and the Carpenter Dam in Carpentersville. Representatives from Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, McHenry County Conservation District and McHenry County Audubon helped search for eagles and identify other birds using the river.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Pastor Katie Shaw Thompson leads a Sunday service at Highland Avenue Church of the Brethren that is broadcast via Zoom and YouTube. She's sitting on the stairs near where children would normally come forward and sit during this portion of the sermon if churchgoers were physically in attendance.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Joy Stewart, front, marketing and communications manager for the Northbrook Park District, and Ashley Delaney, left, of the Whitehall of Deerfield carry bags of donated food during a food drop-off for the Northfield Township Food Pantry, held outside the Northbrook Park District Senior Center at Village Green Center on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Owner Mike Okun stands in the doorway of one of five RVs parked at the Chatter Box of Long Grove restaurant. He has set up "Camp Find-A-Way" so customers can eat inside. Each unit has air purifiers and circulation systems. Customers use walkie talkies to speak with the serving crew.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Ed Roman, owner of Kaiser's Pizza and Pub in Gurnee stands inside his restaurant and has decided to open his doors for in-person dining because he is at the point where they either close permanently or give reopening another shot during the pandemic. Ed said at one point they had over fifty employees, now they are under twenty because of the pandemic.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
