Glenbard parenting program to discuss differently wired children Oct. 13

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present "Differently Wired: Raising Unconventional Children in a Conventional World" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Use this link to log in to the webinar from your computer, phone or tablet at glenbard.zoom.us/j/84540193957. You may email questions for the speaker to gilda_ross@glenbard.org by 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

The featured speaker for the evening is Debbie Reber, a New York Times bestselling author and founder of TILT Parenting, a social media community for parents who are raising differently wired children.

One in five children is differently wired in some way, having giftedness, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, learning disabilities, autism, anxiety, sensory issues and more. Often, beside these children stands an adult feeling frustrated, isolated and perhaps burned out.

On Oct. 13, Reber will share a 10-step plan to experience more confidence, joy and peace. She will explain how parents/caregivers can create a family dynamic that supports what extraordinary children need to thrive.

GPS is generously sponsored by the Cebrin Goodman Center, Community Consolidated School District 93 Birth to 5 Community Coalition, Cooperative Association for Special Education (CASE), College of DuPage, DuPage Medical Group, Emmy Gaffey Foundation, Glenbard Early Childhood Collaborative, Holiday Inn/Carol Stream, Kiwanis Clubs of District 9, and Prevention Leadership Team of the DuPage County Health Department.

For further information, visit glenbardgps.org or contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at (630) 942-7668 or gilda_ross@glenbard.org.