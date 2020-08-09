 

Everything from horses to graduation to watertowers are covered in The Week in Pictures

 
John Starks
 
 
Posted8/9/2020 9:00 PM

The suburbs are always busy and last week was no exception. New businesses opened, people played in the sun, groups gathered in support of each other, a new water tower started supplying a town more graduates completed their high school journey.

Underal Naraa of Glenview, left, follows through on a jump shot while playing basketball with Bayraaa Zundui, middle, and Dukee Sukhree, also both of Glenview, at Community Park West in Glenview recently.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Joe Beardsley, a barber and minister, opened Beardsley's Barber Shop in Naperville on July 1. This is the ninth location owned and operated by a member of the Beardsley family.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Ahmed Karim, of Bartlett prays as Masjid al-Huda in Schaumburg held two Eid al-Adha congregational prayers in the parking lot of the Schaumburg Boomers Stadium Friday July 31, 2020 in Schaumburg.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A group of 80 people from different churches in the area, including Pastor Rhonda Pruitt of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights and her sons Jaiden and Jahari, both 10, wave to the cars as they pass by honking their horns in support. They attended a rally at the Lutheran Church of the Cross to raise a new sign of hope after the first sign was vandalized.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Timothy Christian High School graduate AJ Los reaches for his diploma at a drive up graduation ceremony at the school in Elmhurst Friday evening.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Gov. J.B. Pritzker sits down in the parking lot of Red Roof Inn in Downers Grove to talk with Olivia Tyler, 7, of Lombard, who came up with the idea to make masks to sell and raise money for a homeless shelter.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Olivia Tyler, 7, of Lombard, who came up with the idea to make masks to sell and raise money for a homeless shelter, hand out masks to residents of the Red Roof Inn in Downers Grove.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
For 16 years a football coaches golf league has been meeting throughout the suburbs. Jack McInerney, former Downers Grove South football coach, gives direction before the group tees off at Fresh Meadow in Hillside. 32 retired suburban high school football coaches form the league. 22 have been head coaches, including a former Notre Dame coach and several junior college head coaches, five are Illinois High School Hall of Fame coaches, four are Ray Eliot Award winners, two are past presidents of the IHSFCA, and 15 have been in the state title game.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Stebe Rivera, head custodian, shows some of the updated disinfection procedures to battle COVID-19 at Harry D. Jacobs High School Friday, July 24, 2020 in Algonquin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Comet NEOWISE was discovered on March 27, 2020 by NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission. The comet is said to be 3.1 miles across and won't be seen again for another 6,800 years. I made this shot of the comet from the backyard of my Crystal Lake home on July 16, 2020.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Spectators are asked to stay in an assigned fenced area at the U.S. Polo Association Women's Challenge Final on the Prince of Wales Field at the Oak Brook Polo Club Sunday. Tailgating has replaced grandstands to follow social distancing orders.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Mill Race Cyclery in Geneva has just a handful of mountain bikes in stock as the pandemic has kept bikes in short supply at suburban shops.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
The newest Gurnee water tower which was turned on this week adding to the town's water supply.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Large and spacious new cannabis store, Sunnyside, opened in Schaumburg across from the Woodfield Mall.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
