Everything from horses to graduation to watertowers are covered in The Week in Pictures

Posted8/9/2020 9:00 PM
The suburbs are always busy and last week was no exception. New businesses opened, people played in the sun, groups gathered in support of each other, a new water tower started supplying a town more graduates completed their high school journey.
A group of 80 people from different churches in the area, including Pastor Rhonda Pruitt of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights and her sons Jaiden and Jahari, both 10, wave to the cars as they pass by honking their horns in support. They attended a rally at the Lutheran Church of the Cross to raise a new sign of hope after the first sign was vandalized.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
For 16 years a football coaches golf league has been meeting throughout the suburbs. Jack McInerney, former Downers Grove South football coach, gives direction before the group tees off at Fresh Meadow in Hillside. 32 retired suburban high school football coaches form the league. 22 have been head coaches, including a former Notre Dame coach and several junior college head coaches, five are Illinois High School Hall of Fame coaches, four are Ray Eliot Award winners, two are past presidents of the IHSFCA, and 15 have been in the state title game.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Comet NEOWISE was discovered on March 27, 2020 by NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission. The comet is said to be 3.1 miles across and won't be seen again for another 6,800 years. I made this shot of the comet from the backyard of my Crystal Lake home on July 16, 2020.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
