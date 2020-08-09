Everything from horses to graduation to watertowers are covered in The Week in Pictures

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

For 16 years a football coaches golf league has been meeting throughout the suburbs. Jack McInerney, former Downers Grove South football coach, gives direction before the group tees off at Fresh Meadow in Hillside. 32 retired suburban high school football coaches form the league. 22 have been head coaches, including a former Notre Dame coach and several junior college head coaches, five are Illinois High School Hall of Fame coaches, four are Ray Eliot Award winners, two are past presidents of the IHSFCA, and 15 have been in the state title game.