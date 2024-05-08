2 killed, one gravely injured in dump truck crash near Wauconda

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Debris from an overturned truck is cleared from the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning at Fairfield and Chardon Roads in Lake County near Wauconda.

Two people are dead and another was gravely injured in a crash Wednesday morning involving an overturned dump truck near Wauconda, according to authorities at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Fairfield Road is closed at Chardon Road due to the crash, which was reported at about 8 a.m.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found a vehicle and dump truck collided, causing major damage to both vehicles.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Mack dump truck, driven by a 44-year-old man of Round Lake Park, was traveling northbound on Fairfield Road, approaching Chardon Road. A 2007 Nissan Versa, driven by a 48-year-old woman of Waukegan, was traveling westbound on Chardon Road, approaching Fairfield Road at the same time, authorities said.

Traffic on Chardon Road at Fairfield Road is controlled by a stop sign. There is no stop sign or traffic control device for traffic on Fairfield Road at this intersection. The driver of the Nissan entered the intersection, directly in front of the Mack truck, authorities said.

The front of the dump truck struck the driver’s side of the Nissan. The dump truck then rolled onto its side, spilling a load of loose concrete, authorities said.

The driver of the Nissan and a back seat passenger, a 55-year-old woman from Round Lake Beach, were pronounced dead at the scene. A front seat passenger in the Nissan, a 45-year-old woman of Round Lake Beach, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, later deemed to be non-life-threatening. The driver of the dump truck was uninjured, authorities said.

Autopsies are being scheduled on the two women killed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Officials investigate a fatal crash Wednesday morning at Fairfield and Chardon Roads in Lake County near Wauconda.