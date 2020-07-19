The middle of summer is reflected in The Week in Pictures

Daily Herald photographers roamed the Chicago suburbs to find people living thier best life.
Sophia Galassini, of Chicago sets the ball for Eric Truong, also of Chicago while playing a game with teammate Oliva Rusek of Morton Grove on the sand volleyball courts at Richard E. Johns Park in Glenview recently. Nick Limjoco of Morton Grove is ready on the other side of the net.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Boy Scout Parker Gardner, 12, of Elk Grove Village helps volunteer Tracy Goodin, also of Elk Grove Village, unload trash from the boat at the conclusion of the Salt Creek Watershed Network and Boy Scout Troop 95's 26th annual Salt Creek Cleanup in Elk Grove Village Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Pro-Life Action League demonstrators stand in the rains on opposing sides of Washington St. near Ogden Ave. in Naperville Saturday, July 11, 2020.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
COVID-19 survivor Chuck Drungelo is discharged from Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton and is hugged by his care givers.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Joe Scheidler, 92, National Director of Pro-Life Action League, sits at the intersection of Washington St. and Ogden Ave. in Naperville Saturday, July 11, 2020 with about three dozen other demonstrators in the rain. He has been demonstrating against abortion for 47 years. "There's more of an understanding now. People are more aware that killing a baby is final," he said. The group also demonstrated in two Aurora locations.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Warren High School senior Nelson Ross celebrates during the parade of cars through the Warren High School parking lot at the school's graduation on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Warren High School college and career counselor Cari McGhan celebrates with the seniors during the parade of cars through the Warren High School parking lot at the school's graduation on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Mundelein High School senior Matt Campbell waves during the graduation parade at the high school on Sunday, July 12. Seniors paraded past faculty and then exited their car to receive their diploma.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Mundelein High School senior Belle Breitenreifer crosses the stage after receiving her diploma during the graduation parade at the high school on Sunday, July 12. Seniors paraded past faculty and then exited their car to receive their diploma.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Protesters hold signs and write messages on the sidewalk Tuesday to protest against DuPage County Board member Pete DiCianni's conduct during a recent pro-police rally.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Supporters rally in the parking lot outside the DuPage County Administrative building on Tuesday to support DuPage County Board member Pete DiCianni.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Aerial view of games on the sand volleyball courts at Richard E. Johns Park in Glenview recently.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Xiomara Arteaga, 7, roasts marshmallows over the campfire during the Northbrook Park District's Family Campout for Unplug Illinois Day at the Village Green Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Families set up their campsites during the Northbrook Park District's Family Campout for Unplug Illinois Day at the Village Green Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Stacy Harding from Live4Lali working inside the Stigma Crusher van, which offers harm reduction supplies for drug users, including naloxone, fentanyl test strips and clean needles. The van was at AJM Auto Body on Front St. in McHenry Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer