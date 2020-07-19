The middle of summer is reflected in The Week in Pictures

John Starks | Staff Photographer

Joe Scheidler, 92, National Director of Pro-Life Action League, sits at the intersection of Washington St. and Ogden Ave. in Naperville Saturday, July 11, 2020 with about three dozen other demonstrators in the rain. He has been demonstrating against abortion for 47 years. "There's more of an understanding now. People are more aware that killing a baby is final," he said. The group also demonstrated in two Aurora locations.