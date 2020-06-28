Scroll through a week of colorful moments in The Week in Pictures

 

Daily Herald photographers roamed the Chicago suburbs in search of the best pictures for The Week in Pictures photo gallery for June 21-27, 2020.

Matt Ciciora-Gold, of Des Plaines swims laps Saturday June 20, 2020 at the Des Plaines Park District Iroquois pool. Ciciora-Gold was not able to practice swimming until Friday because his gym was closed due to COVID. He is training for a half Ironman and a full Ironman race. "I am really grateful this is open," Ciciora-Gold said. The Des Plaines Park District is scheduled to have its two outdoor neighborhood pools open Saturday for adult lap swim and team practice, with the possibility of hosting open public swimming as soon as a week later. At the Iroquois pool, lap swimming is scheduled daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Dairy Bar employee Ciara Hand holds a cone for a customer at the Glenview walk-up ice cream stand recently.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Randall Oaks Zoo & Park will open Friday as Illinois moves in to Phase 4 of reopening from the pandemic.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Gina Polito, right, and Lilly Eisenhauer, second from right, enjoy time with friends Monday in the outdoor eating area set up in parking spots at the Fresh Stack Burger Co. in Kildeer. Even though indoor dining will open in Phase 4, the restaurant plans to keep the outdoor dining option available to its customers. The restaurant opened at its 20413 N Rand Rd. location on May 11.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Olivia Tyler, 7, of Lombard wears one of her masks while she works with her mom Linda preparing the masks for a delivery. She is selling them for five dollars so that she can show special care toward the homeless and build them a hotel.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Five & Hoek Coffee shop on Main Street in downtown Wheaton showing support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Participants take a knee as they observe a 46-second moment of silence during a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest and march in Glenview Thursday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Jackson Bauer, 17, of Glenview works out with teacher Amanda Middleton's group during a workout class to build up their speed and strength. Bauer will play on the varsity football team this year at Glenbrook South High School.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Arnie Krause, co-owner of The Claim Company in Northbrook prepares the indoor dining room for reopening by installing distancing stickers on the floor to remind patrons to remain 6 ft. apart.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The DuPage River Salt Creek Workgroup is proposing a plan to remove the Graue Mill dam at Fullersburg Woods in Oak Brook. The group says removing the low-level dam, located next to the historic Graue Mill, would improve the water quality and help the fish population in Salt Creek.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Elgin in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters used air horns and pots and pans to make noise outside city hall during the city board meeting Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Sandra Davila chants with about three dozen others at the Elgin in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter protest outside city hall during the city board meeting Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Sarah Wokurka, left, and Sandra Davila laugh while they make noise at the Elgin in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter protest before the city board meeting Wednesday. They are both organizers of the event.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Shakenna Banks uses a megaphone at the Elgin in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter protest as others use pots and pans to make noise outside city hall before the city board meeting Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Joe Fye and his wife Jeanette and daughter Sammie, 21, of Hawthorn Woods enjoy a meal on the outdoor patio at Docks Bar and Grill on Bangs Lake in Wauconda on Friday. Joe described the outing as "freedom" as his daughter chimed in, "I'm just glad to be out." His wife called several places last night to track down an open restaurant.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Peter Valenziano, center, talks with Terey Gallagher, left, and Ann D'Amour, all of Arlington Heights before they eat breakfast at The Original Granny's Friday June 26, 2020 in Wheeling.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Northwestern Medicine Health and Fitness Center Huntley opened Friday with COVID-19 Phase 4 safety measures in place as well as at 50% capacity. Member Donna Haage of Huntley hit the treadmill at the center where patrons can use every other machine. Haage has been walking and running outdoors while the center has been closed.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Landmark Inn Server Valerie Giannopoulos, brings a round of drinks to a table Friday June 26, 2020 in the Northbrook restaurant.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Vincent Mercado, 17, of Algonquin hangs out the car window flashing the thumbs-up sign as Community Unit District 300 Dundee-Crown graduates hold a parking lot graduation at the Sears Centre on Friday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Inmate Diana Core tends to plants in the revamped Hope's Garden at the DuPage County Jail in Wheaton Thursday. The garden acts as a memorial that honors an abandoned baby found in 2016. The food grown in the garden will be donated to local food pantries and others in need. The jail currently has 19 female inmates but only nonviolent offenders are eligible to work in the program so there are currently 2 inmates that work out there 3 times a week for 2-3 hours a day. "It feels good to be out here," she says. "When I go in I can't wait to come back out again."
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Arnie Krause, owner of The Claim Company in Northbrook gets his restaurant ready to receive patrons by laying down signs on the floor, partitions for the tables and spaced tables throughout the restaurant.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Crews working Tuesday near the new band shell in Wheaton's Memorial Park.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Getting ready to watch the Goonies are Joe Murray of Arlington Heights with his wife Kate and kids, Rory, 5, Abby, 9, Nuala, 7 and Maura, 11, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates on Thursday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
