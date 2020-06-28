Scroll through a week of colorful moments in The Week in Pictures

Rick West | Staff Photographer

Inmate Diana Core tends to plants in the revamped Hope's Garden at the DuPage County Jail in Wheaton Thursday. The garden acts as a memorial that honors an abandoned baby found in 2016. The food grown in the garden will be donated to local food pantries and others in need. The jail currently has 19 female inmates but only nonviolent offenders are eligible to work in the program so there are currently 2 inmates that work out there 3 times a week for 2-3 hours a day. "It feels good to be out here," she says. "When I go in I can't wait to come back out again."