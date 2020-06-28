Scroll through a week of colorful moments in The Week in Pictures
Posted6/28/2020 8:00 PM
Daily Herald photographers roamed the Chicago suburbs in search of the best pictures for The Week in Pictures photo gallery for June 21-27, 2020.
Matt Ciciora-Gold, of Des Plaines swims laps Saturday June 20, 2020 at the Des Plaines Park District Iroquois pool. Ciciora-Gold was not able to practice swimming until Friday because his gym was closed due to COVID. He is training for a half Ironman and a full Ironman race. "I am really grateful this is open," Ciciora-Gold said. The Des Plaines Park District is scheduled to have its two outdoor neighborhood pools open Saturday for adult lap swim and team practice, with the possibility of hosting open public swimming as soon as a week later. At the Iroquois pool, lap swimming is scheduled daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Gina Polito, right, and Lilly Eisenhauer, second from right, enjoy time with friends Monday in the outdoor eating area set up in parking spots at the Fresh Stack Burger Co. in Kildeer. Even though indoor dining will open in Phase 4, the restaurant plans to keep the outdoor dining option available to its customers. The restaurant opened at its 20413 N Rand Rd. location on May 11.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The DuPage River Salt Creek Workgroup is proposing a plan to remove the Graue Mill dam at Fullersburg Woods in Oak Brook. The group says removing the low-level dam, located next to the historic Graue Mill, would improve the water quality and help the fish population in Salt Creek.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Joe Fye and his wife Jeanette and daughter Sammie, 21, of Hawthorn Woods enjoy a meal on the outdoor patio at Docks Bar and Grill on Bangs Lake in Wauconda on Friday. Joe described the outing as "freedom" as his daughter chimed in, "I'm just glad to be out." His wife called several places last night to track down an open restaurant.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Northwestern Medicine Health and Fitness Center Huntley opened Friday with COVID-19 Phase 4 safety measures in place as well as at 50% capacity. Member Donna Haage of Huntley hit the treadmill at the center where patrons can use every other machine. Haage has been walking and running outdoors while the center has been closed.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Inmate Diana Core tends to plants in the revamped Hope's Garden at the DuPage County Jail in Wheaton Thursday. The garden acts as a memorial that honors an abandoned baby found in 2016. The food grown in the garden will be donated to local food pantries and others in need. The jail currently has 19 female inmates but only nonviolent offenders are eligible to work in the program so there are currently 2 inmates that work out there 3 times a week for 2-3 hours a day. "It feels good to be out here," she says. "When I go in I can't wait to come back out again."
Rick West | Staff Photographer
