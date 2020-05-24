The Week in Pictures is brought to you by Daily Herald photographers

Daily Herald photographers found suburbanites volunteering and helping each other every day last week.
Naperville resident and World War II veteran Bob Piper points back at someone yelling out congratulations to him during a drive-by parade celebrating his 98th birthday Friday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
The Illinois National Guard stands ready in a makeshift tent located in the Rolling Meadows High School parking lot as they prepare to handle several thousand people who will be flowing through for free COVID-19 testing.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Illinois National Guard Kimmons Davis, 24, of Chicago watches as a test subject swaps his nose in a makeshift tent located in the Rolling Meadows High School parking lot. They are preparing to handle several thousand people who will be flowing through for free COVID-19 testing over the next several days.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Mark Allen, of Des Plaines dumps water out of his boat along the Des Plaines River before hauling it further up on stable ground. He lives on Big Bend Road in Des Plaines which is notorious for flooding in recent years. Heavy rain in the area has created flooding in certain sections of the suburbs like Des Plaines.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The Wheaton French market reopened Saturday, May 16 with a bevy of COVID-19 restrictions.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Ali Gilroy, of Oak Park waves during a drive-through parade for Kelley Daehler and Danny Jimenez, who were supposed to get married Saturday, May 16. Due to the coronavirus, the wedding has now been rescheduled twice.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Joann Magoch, 63, and her mother Betty Barrett, 89, both of Bloomingdale are at home dealing with complications after both were hospitalized at separate times with COVID-19. The ladies take time out of their recovery to go outside and take pictures.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Abigail Wyton and her mom Blaine wave to cars during a Welcome Home parade for the five-year-old, who just arrived at her Schaumburg home Thursday after 73 days in a Chicago hospital following her third brain cancer surgery.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadows High School senior Sydney Mayer bags items for distribution during a food drive sponsored by the St. Colette Parish Youth Group in Rolling Meadows Saturday, May 16.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Nearly eighty teachers with signs and banners lined the entrance of Maine West High School on Sunday, May 17 to salute 2020 graduates as they drove in their graduation parade.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A parade of Conant High School seniors starts at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg Monday. With almost 600 graduates, the parade lasted three hours.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A car navigates high standing water on Rt. 31 in St. Charles Monday morning after heavy weekend rain caused flooding all over the suburbs.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Triston Bakulinski pulls Lea Civitella and his dad Stanley Bakulinski along Hawthornne Lane in Des Plaines Monday as the neighborhood is flooded from Des Plaines River Monday. They were hauling some pumping supplies to try and alleviate flooding in their homes.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Members of the Illinois National Guard work with the public at the state's new drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Rolling Meadows High School Friday. The test is self-administered, and the test kits are passed through the partially-opened car window.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Backyards along Rand Road in Des Plaines are flooded from an overrun Des Plaines River Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Volo resident and history buff Vern Paddock and his wife Ruth place American flags at the grave sites of 45 veterans buried at the Fort Hill Cemetery on Route 120 near Round Lake Friday May 22, 2020.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Seniors make their way past home plate during the Schaumburg High School senior send-off for the Class of 2020 at Boomers Stadium Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Connie Graska, of the Addison Children's Center and the Metropolitan Family Services hands Angela Flores, 15, and her mom Maria of Hanover Park diapers and pasta to them and other families in need of these staple items.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Talon, a 4-year-old student at Growing Tree Preschool in Gurnee, smiles at teachers as he comes to a drive-through graduation at Hunt Club Park Community Center Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer