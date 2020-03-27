Consumers Cooperative Association announces scholarship winners

Winners of the $2,000 Consumers Cooperative Association scholarships for 2020, from left, are: front row: Arleth Perez-Chavez, Gisselle Acosta, Alison Greissinger, Hayley Schmidt and Madelyn Goodman; and back row: Elleana Forte, Bryce Nolan, Joshua Miller, Jesse Hertzke, Patrick Graham, Andrew Jachim, Abigail Findlay, and Jesus Monroy. Courtesy of Consumers Cooperative Association

Zion Benton High student Monique Acosta, right, winner of the $10,000 Reidel Scholarship, is pictured with William Reidel, Consumers Cooperative Credit Union's fourth president and a founding member of the Consumers Cooperative Association. Courtesy of Consumers Cooperative Association

Consumers Cooperative Association announced the 16 winners of its 2020 scholarship program at the 50th annual meeting at Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee. CCA awarded 15 -- $2,000.00 scholarships, along with an additional $10,000.00 scholarship in honor of former Consumers Credit Union President William (Bill) Reidel. The recipients, all high school seniors, are able to use their scholarships at an accredited college or university of their choice. CCA is the sponsor of Consumers Credit Union (CCU).

"Consumers Cooperative Association is proud to introduce this year's scholarship winners," according to Kathleen Crews, CCA chairman. "We are delighted to support these students as they transform today's dreams into tomorrow's realities. We look forward to great things from this tremendous group of future leaders."

Listed alphabetically with their high school in parentheses, are the students awarded $2,000 scholarships: Gisselle Acosta (Waukegan High School); Abigail Findlay (Lakes Community High School); Elleana Forte (Streamwood High School); Madelyn Goodman (Carmel High School); Patrick Graham (Libertyville High School); Alison Greissinger (Wauconda High School); Esme Hansing (South Lakes High School in Reston, Virginia); Jesse Hertzke (Grayslake North High School); Andrew Jachim (South Elgin High School); Joshua Miller (Zion-Benton High School); Jesus Monroy (Waukegan High School); Bryce Nolan (Woodstock High School); Janessa Norvell (Tremper High School); Arleth Perez-Chavez (Waukegan High School); and, Hayley Schmidt (Johnsburg High School).

Consumers Credit Union and Consumers Cooperative Association joined hands this year to establish the William (Bill) Reidel Honorary Scholarship in the amount of $10,000. This scholarship was created to honor Reidel for his tireless efforts on behalf of both CCA and CCU, as well as his lasting legacy on the credit union movement, its members and the community during his 40 years at CCU, 25 of which Reidel served as the credit union's fourth president. He was also a founding member of the Association.

During his tenure, Bill Reidel demonstrated an unselfish dedication to the credit union philosophy of "people helping people." It was in this spirit that CCA's Board Scholarship Committee, led by Julie Jenkins, selected Monique Acosta from Zion Benton High School as the William Reidel Honorary Scholarship recipient.

Monique plans to attend the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, and major in sociology, with a personal goal to earn a doctoral degree in music therapy. In her scholarship application essay, Monique talked about how, as a freshman, she was uncertain at first about joining her church's youth group. However, after attending her first meeting, her skepticism waned. She continued and volunteered for service projects learning how community service and giving back to others were fulfilling.

Ultimately, Monique took on a leadership role, presenting new ideas for service projects and led group activities. Her experiences changed her life, helping her to understand how much she valued being around people who give back to others. Monique also recognized that if she would not have taken the opportunity as a freshman, she would have regretted it later on.

"Consumers Cooperative Association is delighted to honor Monique Acosta with the William Reidel Honorary Scholarship," said Kathleen Crews.

All scholarship applicants were evaluated based on academic performance, financial need and leadership abilities, including community involvement. To be eligible, applicants or their parent/guardian must have been a Member of CCU, for a minimum of one year, the applicants must also be on track to graduate by June 2020. The committee had an especially daunting task this year, with 180 outstanding applicants from 61 high schools located in seven different states.

For information about CCA's scholarship program, please contact Kathleen Crews, chairman, Consumers Cooperative Association. CCU is Member-owned, with offices in Waukegan, Mundelein, Round Lake Beach, Gurnee, North Waukegan, Volo, Kildeer, Palatine, Schaumburg, Northbrook and online at myconsumers.org.