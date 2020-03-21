You got through the week, now get through The Week in Pictures

Daily Herald photographers found you coping with reality in many situations last week.
A sign at Around the Clock Restaurant and Bakery in Crystal Lake on Tuesday encourages people to stay healthy amid concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
These two mourning doves on my deck in Geneva on Wednesday, knew what to do to flatten the curve. Cough in to your wingpit and keep your distance from each other.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Mike and Janet Shamberg of Buffalo Grove have been working from home for years. The couple work in adjacent rooms at their home. Mike needs absolute silence, while Janet prefers the white noise of a television to stay most productive.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Walking a couple of blocks in the cold, Michael Brakus, 10, of Round Lake picks up breakfast and lunch meals for his three other brothers and sisters who attend the schools of District 116 as part of the Grab-n-Go Breakfast and lunch service. Michael now goes to Murphy Elementary School but was being a good kid and hiked and hauled the food back to his house in Round Lake.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Election judge Charles Panken gives a pen to Robyn Havell and her husband Dave as they vote in an empty polling place at Frontier Park in Arlington Heights Tuesday morning.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Gavin McCarl installs insulation around a pipe as construction continues on The Element at Veridian apartment building on the western end of the former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Andrew Macker, owner and operator of Copper Fiddle Distillery in Lake Zurich, checks the flow of his product that is being double-distilled before being given to police and fire departments as a hand sanitizer.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
During a Facebook Live broadcast from her Elgin home Tuesday Melissa Bernasek Director of Information & Digital Services for Gail Borden Public Library explains how to access certain digital aspects that the library has available online.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills is temporarily closed on Thursday, March 19 due to coronavirus concerns. Some stores have already shut their doors Wednesday ahead of the official closing.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
More than 300 bags of donated food and supplies are organized for distribution to families of Wauconda Grade School students Wednesday evening.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Dave Thayer, of Elgin loads his groceries in to his trunk at Jewel on Larkin Avenue in Elgin Thursday. Jewel-Osco is among a number of stores that have implemented dedicated shopping hours for seniors during the Coronavirus outbreak. Jewel said in a tweet that they're dedicating 7am-9am on Tuesdays and Thursdays to seniors.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Volunteer Diane McKillip, of Woodridge takes a cart loaded with food out to a client at the West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge Tuesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Volunteer Denise Knieriemen, of Carpentersville packs a box at the D300 Food Pantry in East Dundee to be distributed to District 300 families on Saturday. She found a social media posting asking for volunteers. "It's my local community and I'm grateful that they are here."
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Volunteer team leader Becky Welte, right, and others pack boxes at the D300 Food Pantry in East Dundee to be distributed to District 300 families on Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Volunteer John Henry, of St. Charles stacks crates of food at Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva Wednesday that are ready to be delivered to different member disbursement locations.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A heavy fog lays over the Fox River in Elgin Thursday morning as pedestrians cross the Highland Avenue bridge. Rain was expected to follow.
Rick West | Staff Photographer