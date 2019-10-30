Earth-friendly products highlight MCC Green Living Expo

McHenry County College's annual Green Living Expo Nov. 2 will feature a variety of sustainable resources and vendors, sustainable artwork by local artists, luxury electric cars and conventional cars remodeled to be electric, and electric and conventional bikes. Courtesy of McHenry County College

Explore the essentials of eco-friendly living at the 12th annual Green Living Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the McHenry County College gym and outside in parking lot B, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake.

More than 100 area businesses, organizations and artists will be on-site to demonstrate earth-friendly products, services and unique educational opportunities.

Attendees can browse and shop for sustainable household products, toys, skin and hair care, and bird feeders. MCC's Center for Agrarian Learning will also exhibit with several local farmers who exemplify sustainable agriculture.

"The Green Living Expo strives to bring choices to our community. Even a few changes can add up to make a significant, positive impact on our environment, and the expo affords our vendors the opportunity to connect directly with community members to show them easy ways to go green. Plus, it's just a lot of fun for everyone," said Kimberly Hankins, director of sustainability at MCC.

"This year, we've added a few free workshops throughout the day covering the topics of composting, regenerative agriculture and recycling. We love that we're able to bring this information to those looking to live a more sustainable lifestyle."

Attendees can view electric cars made by Tesla, Nissan and BMW, as well as the Chevy Volt, Pacifica Hybrids, and Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid; experience an exhibit featuring the new, electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire; shop for green gifts created by local artists; learn about the new "bikes on demand" program from local bike shops Wheel Werks and The Bike Haven; and check out solar race cars created by students from the Western Michigan Sunseekers, Illinois State University and the University of Illinois Eco-Illini team.

The Shedd Aquarium will also be on-site showcasing ways to reduce plastic pollution and make choices that benefit our local and global waterways. Local food options from Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen and sweet treats from Carly's Confections will be available for purchase.

The Green Living Expo is free. The event is sponsored by the McHenry County College Sustainability Center, along with 20 area businesses and community organizations.

For details, including a list of sponsors, visit www.mchenry.edu/greenexpo or contact the MCC Sustainability Center at (815) 479-7765 or sustainability@mchenry.edu.