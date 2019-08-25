Stop and take a look at The Week in Pictures

Daily Herald photographers bring you the best images from last week in suburban Chicago
Carol Posa, left, and Maggie Posa, both of Fox Lake look at jewelry during the Fox Lake Farmers Market. The market continues on Tuesday evenings from 4:00 -- 8 p.m. through September.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Eric Harbach is surrounded by his children, Maya, 4, left, Kendall, 6, with backpack, and Austin, 4, Wednesday during the first day of school at Geneva's Hearltand Elementary School. Kendall is going into first grade.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
People gathered at Yarc Farms in Libertyville for the Lake County Farm Bureau's first legislative dinner and reception Wednesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
A fawn forages in the parking lot of Lincoln Marsh Natural Area in Wheaton.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Axel Ellis of Ax and the Hatchetmen perform during the Palatine Street Festival Saturday on Brockway and Slide Streets in downtown Palatine.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Peppers shine in the morning sun during the Farmers Market in downtown Libertyville Thursday. The market continues every Thursday through October 17 from 7 a.m. -- 1 p.m.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Little Miss Round Lake Area Kailee Albeck, 9, left, and Jr. Miss Round Lake Area Keira Dafnis, 15, participate in the Village of Round Lake Heights parade on Blackberry Ln. Saturday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Eight-year-old Adam Palacz, of Schaumburg searches for treasure Saturday in the farm hunt during the Elgin Hay Day festival in Shamrock Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Steve Wiedmeyer, Pingree Grove Village President is surrounded by confetti Saturday during the Pingree Grove municipal center ribbon cutting. Village hall was housed in a trailer until the municipal center was finished last month. This is the village's first permanent, combined village hall and public works facility, and places all of the Pingree Grove's key municipal facilities (Village Hall, Public Works Garage, Police Station, Water Treatment Plant and Wastewater Treatment Plant) on a single, combined municipal campus.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Wes Douglas, of Glen Ellyn looks through a kaleidoscope displayed by Dawn Donati, of Westchester during the Glen Ellyn Festival of Arts at Lake Ellyn Park Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Shambhavi Velu, 8, of Naperville has fun with a hula hoop during a cookout hosted by the SUCCESS parent group in Naperville Unit District 203, held at Seager Park Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Roland Planeta, right, of Libertyville, digs into corn ears with his kids, Colin, 11, and Emily, 9, at the 61st Lions Club Corn Festival in Island Lake on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Archana Uppala, right, of Wheeling gets her daughter Ananya Bedudha, 5, ready for a traditional Indian dance at the 2019 International Festival at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion in Wheeling on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Siguem Andres, left, 9, and Daniel Lopez, in costume for Tlaxcala dance at the 2019 International Festival at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion in Wheeling on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
The Elgin Area Men's Shed is a group dedicated to building friendships and social connections for men while doing volunteer projects. Wednesday the group built ten benches for the Girl Scouts to use at Camp Dean, in Big Rock. Here Steve Knight, left and Don Elliott, both of Elgin, assemble one of the benches.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Larry Vakoc, of Wood Dale celebrates his 100th birthday at Wood Dale Bowl, with teammates Arlis Faticante, left, of Bensenville and Pauline Risen, right, of Wood Dale.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Dr. Kenneth Hyllberg, principal at Arnett C. Lines Elementary School in Barrington was pumped to see all the kids return to school on their first day back on Tuesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Master Model Builder Greg Nuse shows Olabell Ginn, 6, the Sister Jean LEGO on display until the end of October in Legoland Discovery Center in Schaumburg.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Randy Soto, of Geneva walks to school with his nine-year-old son Bryan who is going into fourth grade Wednesday on the first day of school at Geneva's Hearltand Elementary School.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
It was a totally tubular ride for these lucky patrons on a hot summer day at the Rainbow Falls Waterpark in Elk Grove.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The entire Rockland School in Libertyville assembled under the flag on their first day back to school for morning announcements from Principal Jeff Knapp on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Waiting in line for celebrity autographs, Brian E. Mika of Arlington Heights, is dressed as a Star Wars X-Wing Pilot, Red Squadron, during Wizard World at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Second grader Sydney Obrill, 7, gets a kiss from her dad, Jim, on the first day of school at Olive-Mary Stitt Elementary School. Schools in Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 began the school year Thursday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Blake Anderson, 7, of Lombard gets ready to ride the tubes on a hot summer at the Rainbow Falls Waterpark in Elk Grove.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer