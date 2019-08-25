Stop and take a look at The Week in Pictures

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Steve Wiedmeyer, Pingree Grove Village President is surrounded by confetti Saturday during the Pingree Grove municipal center ribbon cutting. Village hall was housed in a trailer until the municipal center was finished last month. This is the village's first permanent, combined village hall and public works facility, and places all of the Pingree Grove's key municipal facilities (Village Hall, Public Works Garage, Police Station, Water Treatment Plant and Wastewater Treatment Plant) on a single, combined municipal campus.