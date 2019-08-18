 

You got through the week, now get through The Week in Pictures

 
John Starks
 
 
Posted8/18/2019 8:00 PM

Daily Herald photographers got dirty while getting you the best photos in the Chicago suburbs last week.

Nicki Ekstrom, of Wauconda combat crawls during the 2019 Muck Fest MS 5K Mud Run at Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday, August 17, 2019.
  Nicki Ekstrom, of Wauconda combat crawls during the 2019 Muck Fest MS 5K Mud Run at Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Women prepare for Eid prayers on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Suburban Muslims joined millions of faithful worldwide in celebration of Eid al-Adha Sunday. A celebration kicked off with congregational prayers at Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville. A sermon was given by Sheikh Farid Fahmy. Eid al-Adha is one of two big celebrations in the Islamic tradition. It commemorates the Quranic story of prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command.
  Women prepare for Eid prayers on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Suburban Muslims joined millions of faithful worldwide in celebration of Eid al-Adha Sunday. A celebration kicked off with congregational prayers at Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville. A sermon was given by Sheikh Farid Fahmy. Eid al-Adha is one of two big celebrations in the Islamic tradition. It commemorates the Quranic story of prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Standing in a crowd of people in her front yard Saturday, August 17, 2019, Ilyanna Martinez, 9, hugs a ceremonial street sign after the 200 block of Melrose Ave. in Elgin was renamed for her brother, Cpl. Alex Martinez, a U.S. Marine who was killed in Afghanistan.
Standing in a crowd of people in her front yard Saturday, August 17, 2019, Ilyanna Martinez, 9, hugs a ceremonial street sign after the 200 block of Melrose Ave. in Elgin was renamed for her brother, Cpl. Alex Martinez, a U.S. Marine who was killed in Afghanistan.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
People cheer as the Gurnee Days Parade on passes Viking Park.
  People cheer as the Gurnee Days Parade on passes Viking Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
A boy walks past a large mural of Tiger Woods at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
A boy walks past a large mural of Tiger Woods at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington High School student Emma Nelson, of West Dundee starred in a movie called "Where'd You Go Bernadette" with Cate Blanchett talk about her role with her parent Chris Nelson who is the Mayor of West Dundee.
  Barrington High School student Emma Nelson, of West Dundee starred in a movie called "Where'd You Go Bernadette" with Cate Blanchett talk about her role with her parent Chris Nelson who is the Mayor of West Dundee.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Creekside Elementary School fourth-grade dual language teacher Kristina Sawyer prepares her classroom Friday for the start of the school year.
  Creekside Elementary School fourth-grade dual language teacher Kristina Sawyer prepares her classroom Friday for the start of the school year.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A crowd gathers to watch a new Christmas tree planted in front of the Geneva courthouse on Tuesday by Wasco Nursery & Garden Center. Tracy Temple, right, of Geneva, gets a photo with her cellphone. "It's going to be different", she said of the new tree. "It's so special to the community at Christmastime".
  A crowd gathers to watch a new Christmas tree planted in front of the Geneva courthouse on Tuesday by Wasco Nursery & Garden Center. Tracy Temple, right, of Geneva, gets a photo with her cellphone. "It's going to be different", she said of the new tree. "It's so special to the community at Christmastime".
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
An official takes a golfer's name plate on the driving range from the alphabetized collection at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
An official takes a golfer's name plate on the driving range from the alphabetized collection at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Seniors march through the parking lot and into the school for Senior Walk at Palatine High School on Monday for the first day of school.
  Seniors march through the parking lot and into the school for Senior Walk at Palatine High School on Monday for the first day of school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Dancers walk in with candles during the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) 10th anniversary awards gala night and India's 73rd Independence Day celebration at The Meadows Club in Rolling Meadows Friday.
  Dancers walk in with candles during the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) 10th anniversary awards gala night and India's 73rd Independence Day celebration at The Meadows Club in Rolling Meadows Friday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Louis Sutton, a very enthusiastic kindergartner, hugs new principal Susan Rohlwing as kids arrive for the first day of class at Perry Elementary School in Carpentersville.
  Louis Sutton, a very enthusiastic kindergartner, hugs new principal Susan Rohlwing as kids arrive for the first day of class at Perry Elementary School in Carpentersville.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Joanie Drizin, of Girly Steel from Noblesville, IN, adjusts one of her creations as people enjoy live music, sip wine, and shop for unique nature-themed art around Meadow Lake during the Wine and Art Walk at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. The juried art show featured photography, wood-turning, jewelry, digital and traditional painting, ceramics, fused glass, and more from Midwest artists.
  Joanie Drizin, of Girly Steel from Noblesville, IN, adjusts one of her creations as people enjoy live music, sip wine, and shop for unique nature-themed art around Meadow Lake during the Wine and Art Walk at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. The juried art show featured photography, wood-turning, jewelry, digital and traditional painting, ceramics, fused glass, and more from Midwest artists.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Jaylah Glover, 6, of Wauconda has her whole life figured out as she holds a sign stating she wants to be a doctor as she waits for the first day of school to begin at Wauconda Grade School on Wednesday.
  Jaylah Glover, 6, of Wauconda has her whole life figured out as she holds a sign stating she wants to be a doctor as she waits for the first day of school to begin at Wauconda Grade School on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Hayden Sala, 8, of Geneva, granddaughter of Alicia Anderson of Lincolnshire is amazed at the plaque her grandmother received after she and her husband Ken were honored after saving the lives of two young kids overcome by carbon monoxide fumes in May.
  Hayden Sala, 8, of Geneva, granddaughter of Alicia Anderson of Lincolnshire is amazed at the plaque her grandmother received after she and her husband Ken were honored after saving the lives of two young kids overcome by carbon monoxide fumes in May.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Keith Soljacich, left, of Inverness captures the moment as his wife Kelly offers a high-five to their daughter Gwen, 7, as she is dropped off for the first day of third grade classes at Marion Jordan Elementary School in Palatine on Wednesday.
  Keith Soljacich, left, of Inverness captures the moment as his wife Kelly offers a high-five to their daughter Gwen, 7, as she is dropped off for the first day of third grade classes at Marion Jordan Elementary School in Palatine on Wednesday.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
1st grader Emmeline Boisvert, 6, starts off the new school year with a laugh and a smile as she and her school mates get ready to enter the classroom at Wauconda Grade School on Wednesday.
  1st grader Emmeline Boisvert, 6, starts off the new school year with a laugh and a smile as she and her school mates get ready to enter the classroom at Wauconda Grade School on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Butch Watrous, of South Elgin sits with his 1940 Ford pickup truck at a car show at the South Elgin Riverfest Express at Panton Mill Park on the Fox River Saturday, August 17, 2019. He bought the truck in 1970 for $300.
Butch Watrous, of South Elgin sits with his 1940 Ford pickup truck at a car show at the South Elgin Riverfest Express at Panton Mill Park on the Fox River Saturday, August 17, 2019. He bought the truck in 1970 for $300.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Kindergartner Isabella Munoz gives a thumbs-up toward her family as she gets settled in her classroom on her first day at Perry Elementary School in Carpentersville.
  Kindergartner Isabella Munoz gives a thumbs-up toward her family as she gets settled in her classroom on her first day at Perry Elementary School in Carpentersville.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Bridge beams are laid down for Longmeadow Parkway extension in Carpentersville on Wednesday.
  Bridge beams are laid down for Longmeadow Parkway extension in Carpentersville on Wednesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
The new cafeteria space was the original theater and the stage columns and header remain, along with new floor-to-ceiling windows at Thompson Middle School in St. Charles Wednesday.
The new cafeteria space was the original theater and the stage columns and header remain, along with new floor-to-ceiling windows at Thompson Middle School in St. Charles Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Iyahna Craig wears a unicorn crown on her first day in second grade at Washington Elementary School on Chicago St. in Elgin Wednesday.
Iyahna Craig wears a unicorn crown on her first day in second grade at Washington Elementary School on Chicago St. in Elgin Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The first day of school to begins at Wauconda Grade School with a mass of kids flowing into the school greeted by their teachers on Wednesday.
  The first day of school to begins at Wauconda Grade School with a mass of kids flowing into the school greeted by their teachers on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Students get a sneak peek at the new Learning Commons area of Scott Elementary in Naperville on Thursday.
  Students get a sneak peek at the new Learning Commons area of Scott Elementary in Naperville on Thursday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Kassandra Vazquez, 19, of Aurora, loads some of her stuff as Judson University's new students move into the Elgin campus Thursday.
  Kassandra Vazquez, 19, of Aurora, loads some of her stuff as Judson University's new students move into the Elgin campus Thursday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Tom LeClair, of Beach Park, a 61-year-old Army Veteran with a Service Connected Disability sustained as a Combat Medic during a training incident while on USAR active duty in 1987 was given a vehicle to provide independence and the ability to work and take care of his family -- thanks to Crash Champions and car donor State Farm Insurance, along with the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program.?The presentation will be held at the Crash Champions in Mundelein Thursday. Mr. LeClair's VA Disability Claim rating was delayed until July 2010. He had his left shoulder surgically repaired in October 2010; and his right shoulder is inoperable. He is currently employed at Opportunity Secure Data Destruction, with a 45 minute commute. He lost the use of a loaned vehicle recently and has been paying $36 each way for Uber.
  Tom LeClair, of Beach Park, a 61-year-old Army Veteran with a Service Connected Disability sustained as a Combat Medic during a training incident while on USAR active duty in 1987 was given a vehicle to provide independence and the ability to work and take care of his family -- thanks to Crash Champions and car donor State Farm Insurance, along with the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program.?The presentation will be held at the Crash Champions in Mundelein Thursday. Mr. LeClair's VA Disability Claim rating was delayed until July 2010. He had his left shoulder surgically repaired in October 2010; and his right shoulder is inoperable. He is currently employed at Opportunity Secure Data Destruction, with a 45 minute commute. He lost the use of a loaned vehicle recently and has been paying $36 each way for Uber.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Baseball moms came together to honor 13-year-old Hunter Krzysik who was killed by a bullet while he and some friends were handling guns in Bensenville. L-R are Alma Carrillo, Krista Stewart, Kimberly Wokurka and Heather Neefe who along with hundreds of others marched to the funeral home.
  Baseball moms came together to honor 13-year-old Hunter Krzysik who was killed by a bullet while he and some friends were handling guns in Bensenville. L-R are Alma Carrillo, Krista Stewart, Kimberly Wokurka and Heather Neefe who along with hundreds of others marched to the funeral home.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Storm clouds gather over the Vernon Hills Park District's 9th Annual Little Bear Ribfest on Friday.
  Storm clouds gather over the Vernon Hills Park District's 9th Annual Little Bear Ribfest on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Robert Murphy, of Addison rides one of two Medinah Fire Wagons much to the delight of the thousands of Elburnites who turned out to see Elburn Days kick off into full swing on Friday.
  Robert Murphy, of Addison rides one of two Medinah Fire Wagons much to the delight of the thousands of Elburnites who turned out to see Elburn Days kick off into full swing on Friday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Erin Brezinski, of Villa Park comes down a slide during the 2019 Muck Fest MS 5K Mud Run at Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday, August 17, 2019.
  Erin Brezinski, of Villa Park comes down a slide during the 2019 Muck Fest MS 5K Mud Run at Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Melanie Mueller, of Round Lake and her 2-year-old son Parker enjoy some fries during Grayslake Summer Days in downtown Grayslake Saturday, August 17, 2019.
  Melanie Mueller, of Round Lake and her 2-year-old son Parker enjoy some fries during Grayslake Summer Days in downtown Grayslake Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti isn't afraid of awkward moments, in fact "Awkward Moments" is the name of an awareness campaign he leads for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, helping to normalize conversations about people with disabilities.
  Chicago White Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti isn't afraid of awkward moments, in fact "Awkward Moments" is the name of an awareness campaign he leads for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, helping to normalize conversations about people with disabilities.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Brook Mikel and her boyfriend, William Mignery, who are both from Syracuse, Ind., wait out the suspension of play due to inclement weather during the third round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Brook Mikel and her boyfriend, William Mignery, who are both from Syracuse, Ind., wait out the suspension of play due to inclement weather during the third round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 