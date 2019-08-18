You got through the week, now get through The Week in Pictures

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Tom LeClair, of Beach Park, a 61-year-old Army Veteran with a Service Connected Disability sustained as a Combat Medic during a training incident while on USAR active duty in 1987 was given a vehicle to provide independence and the ability to work and take care of his family -- thanks to Crash Champions and car donor State Farm Insurance, along with the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program.?The presentation will be held at the Crash Champions in Mundelein Thursday. Mr. LeClair's VA Disability Claim rating was delayed until July 2010. He had his left shoulder surgically repaired in October 2010; and his right shoulder is inoperable. He is currently employed at Opportunity Secure Data Destruction, with a 45 minute commute. He lost the use of a loaned vehicle recently and has been paying $36 each way for Uber.