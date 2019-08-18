You got through the week, now get through The Week in Pictures
Posted8/18/2019 8:00 PM
Daily Herald photographers got dirty while getting you the best photos in the Chicago suburbs last week.
Women prepare for Eid prayers on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Suburban Muslims joined millions of faithful worldwide in celebration of Eid al-Adha Sunday. A celebration kicked off with congregational prayers at Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville. A sermon was given by Sheikh Farid Fahmy. Eid al-Adha is one of two big celebrations in the Islamic tradition. It commemorates the Quranic story of prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Standing in a crowd of people in her front yard Saturday, August 17, 2019, Ilyanna Martinez, 9, hugs a ceremonial street sign after the 200 block of Melrose Ave. in Elgin was renamed for her brother, Cpl. Alex Martinez, a U.S. Marine who was killed in Afghanistan.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A boy walks past a large mural of Tiger Woods at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A crowd gathers to watch a new Christmas tree planted in front of the Geneva courthouse on Tuesday by Wasco Nursery & Garden Center. Tracy Temple, right, of Geneva, gets a photo with her cellphone. "It's going to be different", she said of the new tree. "It's so special to the community at Christmastime".
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
An official takes a golfer's name plate on the driving range from the alphabetized collection at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Joanie Drizin, of Girly Steel from Noblesville, IN, adjusts one of her creations as people enjoy live music, sip wine, and shop for unique nature-themed art around Meadow Lake during the Wine and Art Walk at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. The juried art show featured photography, wood-turning, jewelry, digital and traditional painting, ceramics, fused glass, and more from Midwest artists.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Butch Watrous, of South Elgin sits with his 1940 Ford pickup truck at a car show at the South Elgin Riverfest Express at Panton Mill Park on the Fox River Saturday, August 17, 2019. He bought the truck in 1970 for $300.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The new cafeteria space was the original theater and the stage columns and header remain, along with new floor-to-ceiling windows at Thompson Middle School in St. Charles Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Iyahna Craig wears a unicorn crown on her first day in second grade at Washington Elementary School on Chicago St. in Elgin Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Tom LeClair, of Beach Park, a 61-year-old Army Veteran with a Service Connected Disability sustained as a Combat Medic during a training incident while on USAR active duty in 1987 was given a vehicle to provide independence and the ability to work and take care of his family -- thanks to Crash Champions and car donor State Farm Insurance, along with the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program.?The presentation will be held at the Crash Champions in Mundelein Thursday. Mr. LeClair's VA Disability Claim rating was delayed until July 2010. He had his left shoulder surgically repaired in October 2010; and his right shoulder is inoperable. He is currently employed at Opportunity Secure Data Destruction, with a 45 minute commute. He lost the use of a loaned vehicle recently and has been paying $36 each way for Uber.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Baseball moms came together to honor 13-year-old Hunter Krzysik who was killed by a bullet while he and some friends were handling guns in Bensenville. L-R are Alma Carrillo, Krista Stewart, Kimberly Wokurka and Heather Neefe who along with hundreds of others marched to the funeral home.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Brook Mikel and her boyfriend, William Mignery, who are both from Syracuse, Ind., wait out the suspension of play due to inclement weather during the third round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.