3 men charged in police impersonation ruse

Three men have been charged in the case of a man impersonating a police officer visiting homes in DuPage County, authorities said Friday morning.

Corey Abendorth, Thomas Kozie and Luke Halstead, all 19, each has been charged with five counts of false impersonation of a peace officer. Their hometowns have not yet been made public.

The three are expected in bond court before Judge Jeffrey MacKay later this morning where more information is expected to be released.

DuPage sheriff's officials say a man impersonating a police officer rang the doorbell of a residence late Tuesday night in the unincorporated area of Morningside Avenue and High Lake Road near West Chicago.

Police said the man said his name was Jeff Rushmore and he was an investigator with the Winfield Police Department working on a missing person case.

Police said he had some type of police scanner or scanner app active on his cellphone, as well as a badge on his belt, in an attempt to enhance his credibility.

The man also is believed to have attempted this ruse at multiple residences in Winfield and Wheaton.

Police in Wheaton released images from a video doorbell that shows the man, who appears to be in his 20s, wearing a sport coat and badge on his belt. Police are investigating several reports of the man impersonating an officer on Monday and Tuesday.

Authorities also released videos of the man recorded from doorbell cameras.