Things to do Nov. 3-9: 312 Comedy Fest, Dia de los Muertos, pumpkin smashes and more

Craig Robinson and The Nasty Delicious perform Saturday, Nov. 4, at Park West in Chicago as part of the 312 Comedy Festival.

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Ongoing

Fall Flower Show: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Nov. 26 at Wilder Park Conservatory, Church Street and Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst. A seasonal display of fall flowers. epd.org.

Sugar Skull City: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Sunday, Nov. 5, in downtown Aurora. Art displayed in storefronts commemorates the holiday with a butterfly theme. Free. auroradowntown.org.

Sugar Skull City continues through Sunday, Nov. 5, in downtown Aurora. - Courtesy of Aurora Downtown

Destinos, Chicago International Latino Theater Festival: Various times through Nov. 12 in various locations in Chicago. Annual citywide festival showcasing Latino theater artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America. For ticket prices and the schedule, see clata.org/en.

312 Comedy Festival: Through Sunday, Nov. 5, at various locations in Chicago. Festival of comedy performances, including Michael Che, Nate Bargatze, Russell Peters, John Crist, Nicole Byer, Ari Shaffir, Craig Robinson, Dan Cummins, Chad Daniels, Jamie Lissow and more. For tickets and the schedule, see 312comedyfestival.com.

Friday, Nov. 3

Christmas on State Street: 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at The Little Traveler, 404 S. 3rd St., Geneva. Breakfast at 9 a.m. and program at 10 a.m. at St. Mark's Church. Historian Leslie Goddard, PhD., will give a lecture recalling the history of Christmas at Chicago's big department stores through photos, ads and memorabilia. Online registration required. $25 for the performance only (meet at St. Mark's Church), $35 for breakfast and the performance. littletraveler.com.

MainStreet Libertyville's First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Aurora First Fridays: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, in downtown Aurora. Art, music, dance, food trucks and more at local businesses and venues in downtown Aurora. Free. auroradowntown.org.

Stews & Brews (And Blues!): 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at The Lot, 525 Central Ave., Highland Park. Dine on comfort foods such as chili, pozole, lamb stew, beef stroganoff, Hungarian goulash, potpies and soups while sipping brews including creative coffees and cocoas, craft beers, spiced wine, hot toddies, mulled ciders and more. Live blues music from Win Noll and The Rockin' Souls at 5 p.m. and The Ivy Ford Band at 7 p.m. Warm up by the fire pits and heaters. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com/the-lot.

21st Annual Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beer: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC, 525 S. Racine, Chicago. Sample hundreds of barrel-aged beers, ciders, meads and perries across 12 style categories, each handcrafted and aged in contact with wood or wood barrels. Includes a Lager Lounge and Super-Zero Sparkling Hop Water. 21 and older. $85. fobab.com.

City of Lights Film Festival: 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4, at multiple venues in downtown Aurora. Critically acclaimed and carefully curated films will be presented at multiple venues. $12 per film, $25 all-access Saturday pass, $35 all-access both days. enjoyaurora.com.

Day of the Dead Celebration: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at the Cultural & Civic Center of Round Lake Beach, 2007 Civic Center Way. Celebrate the culture and traditions of Dia de los Muertos with Folkloric dancers, traditional altars, kids' crafts, vendors and more. Free. rlbciviccenter.com.

13th Floor Haunted House: Starting times from 7-9:15 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 3-5, at 5050 River Road, Schiller Park. Haunted house experience. May be too intense for kids 12 and younger. Tickets start at $29.99 Friday and Saturday and $19.99 Sunday. 13thfloorchicago.com.

Karaoke Night: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Playhouse 38, 321 Stevens St., Suite P, Geneva. Choose from a collection of popular songs. Concessions for purchase. $5. genevaparks.org/playhouse.

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison will host its last scares of the season Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4. - Courtesy of Katie McDowell, Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison: Starting times from 7-9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4, at 401 Woodruff Road, Joliet. This immersive haunted house winds through the dark abandoned halls of the infamous Joliet Correctional Center. Tickets start at $29.99. hauntedprison.com.

Dungeon of Doom Presents Blackout: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4, at the Dungeon of Doom Haunted House, 600 29th St., Zion. Experience the haunted house in complete darkness with only a single glow stick to guide your way. Tickets start at $34.99. dungeonofdoom.com.

Lake County Film Festival: Friday through Sunday, Nov. 3-5 and 10-12, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake; and the Gorton Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Screenings of over three dozen independent features, documentaries and short films. Single showings are $5 for short films, $10 for feature films; day passes $20; weekend passes $35; festival passes $50. For a schedule, see 2023.lakecountyfilmfestival.org.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Cantigny 5K: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly event with proceeds benefiting the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans in Wheaton. Chip-timed 5K, plus 1-mile Kids Run for kids 6-10 and Tot Run for kids 5 and younger. $5-$25. cantigny.org.

Arlington Heights Pumpkin Smash: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights parking lot, 303 N. Dunton St., Arlington Heights. All pumpkins collected are taken to a commercial composting facility. Remove candles, wax and decorations before drop-off. Free. firstpresah.org.

Bountiful Harvest of Crafts and Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Faith Lutheran Church, 353 N. Midland Ave., Joliet. Crafts and bake sale. Free. faithjoliet.org.

Country Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 24500 N. Old McHenry Road, Hawthorn Woods. The Ladies Aid of St. Matthew Lutheran Church's bazaar features fall items, handmade ornaments, Christmas cookies, Mrs. Claus Closet with donated, gently used items, a bake sale and a 150-piece collector's Dickens Village. Free entry. stmatts.net.

Handmade Holiday Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at St. Mary Immaculate Parish School, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Over 70 crafters, artisans, makers and creators will be selling holiday items, gifts, decor, jewelry, cards and more. Concessions for purchase. Proceeds benefit St. Mary Immaculate students and teachers. $2 admission. smip.org.

Lombard Pumpkin Smash: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Lombard Common east parking lot, 433 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard. Smash and compost your pumpkin. Remove decorations before drop-off. Free. lombardparks.com.

Naperville Pumpkin Smash: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots, 811 S. West St., Naperville. Drop off your jack-o'-lanterns for composting. Remove candles, metal and decorations before drop-off. Free. napervilleparks.org.

Pumpkin Smash Recycling Event: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the AMC Theatres Parking Lot at Hawthorn, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Attendees who donate pumpkins can smash and trash them, creating environmentally friendly composting, and will receive a gift card for a free pumpkin spice latte at Cherry & Coffee Cafe. visithawthorn.com/events.

Champagne Walk and Brunch: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in downtown Antioch. Brunch seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Lodge of Antioch. Sample champagne and browse the shops in downtown Antioch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For ages 21 and older. $45. antiochchamber.org.

French Market Holiday Boutique: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4-5, at the Lake Forest Recreation Center, 400 N. Hastings Road, Lake Forest. Handmade gifts of jewelry, quilts, paintings, glass, photographs, ornaments and more. Taste of Paris Cafe bistro lunch. Proceeds benefit Mothers Trust. Free entry. lflbartisanguild.com.

Holiday Craft Show and Bake Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 8013 Laramie, Skokie. Baked goods, raffle baskets and more than 40 craft vendors. Free entry. stpeteruccskokie.org.

The Cantigny 5K starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. - Courtesy of Cantigny Park

Make Your Own Glass Pumpkins: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4-5, at Peter Patterson Glassworks, 888 Tower Road, #E, Mundelein. Participants can make their own glass pumpkins for display or gifts. Small: $45, large: $75, blown: $95. pattersonglass.com.

Day of the Dead Celebration: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Chicago Premium Outlets, 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd., Aurora. Performances from Ballet Folklorico, a Day of the Dead Aztec dance, kids' crafts, community ofrenda altar, photo opportunities and more, outside between Coach and Michael Kors and inside Market Hall. Free. premiumoutlets.com.

Diwali Celebration: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Celebrate the Festival of Lights at this family-friendly Diwali event. Drop-in. wilmettelibrary.info.

Noche de Catrinas, Dia de los Muertos: 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Lakehurst Event Center, 300 Lakehurst Road, Waukegan. Mexican celebration for all ages with authentic food, dances and music. Free. lakehurstcenter.com.

Wines in the Wild: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Discovery Center at Brookfield Zoo, 3300 Golf Road, Brookfield. Food and wine, animal ambassadors, silent auction and more. $300. czs.org/WinesintheWild2023.

Massacre Haunted House: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at 299 Montgomery Road, Montgomery. Full indoor (including the waiting line) haunted house. Tickets start at $34.99. fearthemassacre.com/.

Scream Scene Haunted House: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Oakton Community Center, 4701 Oakton St., Skokie. Seasonal haunted house. $13. screamscene.org.

Bring your dogs to the Morton Arboretum in Lisle on Dog Admission Day Sunday, Nov. 5. - Courtesy of the Morton Arboretum

Dog Admission Day: 7 a.m. to sunset Sunday, Nov. 5, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Explore the Arboretum with your dog. Timed-entry admission must be reserved in advance, including tickets for dogs. $5 per dog. Adults $17; seniors $15; kids 2-17 $12; free for kids younger than 2. mortonarb.org.

Chamber Concert: 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Cavatina Duo will perform at Thornhill Education Center. Tickets are $37. mortonarb.org.

Monday, Nov. 6

We Are Here, Songs From The Holocaust: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. In recognition of the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the event features an array of performers and presenters, including Violins of Hope and a choir of local students. Tickets start at $53.10. wearehereconcert.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Breaking the Military Color Barrier: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. In honor of Veterans Day, members of the Glencoe Historical Society will present the personal stories of World War II veterans who were on the forefront of breaking the military color barrier. The program will also be livestreamed on Zoom. glencoelibrary.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Illinois Libraries Present: 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, virtually, presented by Illinois Public Libraries. Maya Camille Broussard, star of Netflix's "Bake Squad" and owner of Chicago-based Justice of the Pies, will be giving a demo from her kitchen. Broussard will share her love of pies, the stories of those that inspired her, and some tips and tricks to help make the perfect Thanksgiving pie. On Zoom. Free. ippl.libcal.com/event/10994642.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Holiday Sip and Shop: Entry times from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Sample seasonal wines and spirits while shopping. Ticket includes unlimited 1-ounce pours of wines and spirits from over 75 choices. Plus, see holiday-themed artisanal demonstrations and a strolling fashion walk. $50 for general Holiday Sip and Shop admission; $20 for designated driver. mortonarb.org.