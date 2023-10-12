Where to find tastes from around the world right here in the suburbs

There are worse dilemmas, but it's a dilemma nonetheless. You want to go out to dinner, but you're tired of the same old choices.

You know you don't want Mexican again. Or Italian. Or Chinese. You'd like to avoid being asked if you want fries with your order.

It's a fortunate problem to have, to be sure. But there has to be more out there.

There is. The suburbs are a melting pot and the restaurant scene reflects the many cultures of our neighbors. Here are a few spots to help get you out of your dining rut.

Pa Lian

254 Geneva Road in Wheaton, (331) 716-7905, orderpalianburmeserestaurant.com/

You can't go to Chicago for authentic Burmese cuisine. For that you'll have to go to Wheaton (or Myanmar). Owner Tawk Zalian has offered tastes of his homeland, from Tea Leaf Salad to Shan Noodle, since 2018. The inconspicuous strip mall eatery recently landed at No. 2 on the Yelp Top 100 restaurants in the Midwest list.

Island Express

151 Route 38, Elburn, (630) 448-1345, islandxpressja.com/

What's less likely than a Burmese restaurant in Wheaton? How about authentic Jamaican food in rural Elburn. The mainly carryout restaurant serves a house-made jerk seasoning that can be enjoyed on chicken, shrimp , oxtail and more. Diners also rave about the goat curry.

Bisi African Restaurant

853 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 466-5425, bisirestaurant.com/

Chef Bisi uses the freshest ingredients to bring the flavors of Nigeria taught to her by her grandmother. Traditional jallof rice is a menu favorite, featuring seasoned rice made with a puree of tomatoes and bell peppers and plated with a side of fried plantains. The dish comes with a choice of beef, chicken, goat or fish. The restaurant is currently only open for takeout, with no dine-in option.

Udon Nomi

23 S. Grove Ave., Elgin, (847) 531-8755, udonnomi.com/

Trained by Japanese chefs, chef and owner Akkarapol Champ fuses traditional Japanese noodles with flavors from Korea and his native Thailand in what he says is the suburbs' only udon restaurant. Try the Hawaiian Udon, featuring stir-fried udon noodles, sliced Korean pork belly, shrimp, onion, carrots, pineapple chunks and umami sauce.

Rio's Addison

1600 W. Lake St., Addison, (630) 773-3370, riosaddison.com/

Another strip mall gem, Rio's specializes in South American cuisine and vibe, bringing a modern spin on traditional dishes from Peru, Brazil and Argentina. Steak and seafood dishes highlight the varied menu.

Taste of Himalayas

110 N. Third St., St. Charles, (630) 444-1575, tasteofhimalayas.com/

Indian restaurants aren't uncommon in the suburbs, but you usually have to go to the city to find Nepalese cuisine. Taste of Himalayas offers both, with specialties including Chicken Makhani, aka butter chicken; momo, which are Nepalese dumplings; and khasi ko masu, a Nepalese goat curry.



Maypole

121 W. Front St., Wheaton, (630) 388-5331, gatheratmaypole.com/

This Filipino restaurant with American influences is brought to you by the people who own Common Good Cocktail House in Glen Ellyn. Open for brunch, lunch and dinner, chef Bridget Vanaman's menu highlights include the toyomansi fried chicken thighs and pork belly adobo.

Manna Kitchen

2801 Ogden Ave., Lisle, (630) 536-8328, mannakitchen.net/

Billing itself as the first plant-based restaurant in the Western suburbs, Manna Kitchen offers an all-vegan menu, sourcing local and organic ingredients whenever possible. They specialize in international comfort foods that they transform into plant-based dishes, such as Buffalo cauliflower wings and the Tower Burger, made with a fermented veggie patty.