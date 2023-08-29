Where to find a free concert in the park this week

The Boy Band Night will pay tribute to the glory days of boy bands during the Rock the Block for Charity Thursday, Aug. 31, in downtown Wheaton. Courtesy of Boy Band Night

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

The warm weather and the free outdoor concerts in the park won't last forever, so take advantage of them while you can. The best part: They won't break the bank! Just don't forget the bug spray, a lawn chair or blanket and snacks.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Medinah Concert in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Thorndale Park Pavilion, 22W130 Thorndale Ave., Medinah. Mr. Myers performs tropical calypso and Caribbean rock (rescheduled from June 28). Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Dairy Queen will be on-site. Free. medinahparkdistrict.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. The Dynamix will perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road. Semple Band will perform. Free. shopthearb.com.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Chicago Jazz Festival: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, at Millennium Park (and citywide), Michigan Avenue at Washington Street, Chicago. Headliners include Ron Carter and Foursight at 8 p.m. Thursday; Dianne Reeves at 7:45 p.m. Friday; Makaya McCraven at 7:45 p.m. Saturday; and Juan de Marcos and the Afro-Cuban All Stars at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Free. ChicagoJazzFestival.us.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 31, at Jens Jensen Park on Dean Avenue, between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Music from World Jazz Folk and Fur Mountain. Free. cityhpil.com.

Rock the Block for Charity: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in downtown Wheaton. Free concert by The Boy Band Night at 6 p.m. downtownwheaton.com/events.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Vendors from McHenry County sell handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. and Indigo Canyon performs from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, live music from The Wonders, family activities and more. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Village Green, east of Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concerts from Karla & The Phat Kats at 6:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8 p.m., kids' activities, food from local restaurants, a car show along Lake Street and fireworks. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Villa Park Summer Concert Series: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth, Villa Park. Jose Valdes & the Mambo All Stars will perform at 6:30 p.m. Concessions available. Free. invillapark.com.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Taylor and Mane will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Music from American English, food and beverage tents, and fireworks after the concert. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

Friday, Sept. 1

Moose Lodge Cruise Nights and Friday Night Live: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in downtown Downers Grove. Classic cars will line Warren Avenue between Main Street and Forest Avenue and parking lot A. Friday Night Live will feature Handsome Devils performing from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Main Street Train Station. Free. A $10 per car donation is requested. downtowndg.org.

Skyline Sessions: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Concert on the Wave Wall Performance Platform by 2 Jay Way at 6:30 p.m. Free. navypier.org.

Sounds on the Street: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, on Main and Duane streets in downtown Glen Ellyn. Semple Band performs at 7 p.m. Free. downtownglenellyn.com.

Huntley First Friday Night on the Square: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street. See "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Free. enjoyhuntley.com.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Live on the Lake music series: 2-11:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Performances include Joanna Connor at 2 p.m., Tae & The Neighborly at 5:30 p.m. and Erica Falls & Vintage Soul at 9 p.m. Saturday and Hurricane Gumbo at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m. and ESSO at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. navypier.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. Rumor Hazit will perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Vendors from McHenry County will be selling handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. The Judson Brown Band will perform from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. The Mosquitos will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.