Cruise nights motor into the suburbs July 16-20

Car Fun on 21 takes over Church Street in downtown Libertyville on Wednesday nights during the summer. Daily Herald File Photo

By Luke Zurawski

Car shows and cruise nights are rolling into the suburbs Sunday through Thursday, July 16-20. Here's where to catch a show near you.

Sunday, July 16

Lambs Farm Car Show Benefit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. See a variety of makes and models of cars, bikes and trucks. Plus, live music, a beer and food tent, judging and awards. Free for spectators; $20 to exhibit. lambsfarm.org.

Chicago Classic Super Show: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Donald E. Stevens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Car show featuring lowriders, classics, big wheels, trucks, exotics and more. $30-$400. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.

Monday, July 17

Motor Monday Cruise Night: 5 p.m. to dusk Monday, July 17, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. In partnership with the Midwest Racing Preservation Association, open to all makes and models of cars and trucks. Free. eastdundee.net.

Tuesday, July 18

Wauconda Cruise Nights: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Route 176 and West Mill Street, Wauconda. Cars on display and family-friendly activities. Free to cruisers and spectators. waucondacruisenight.com.

South Elgin Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Concessions available. Free. southelgin.com.

Wednesday, July 19

Car Fun on 21: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Classic car show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles 25 years and older, music and food from Rosati's Pizza. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Thursday, July 19

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the historic Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food, and vote for your favorite make and model. To display a vehicle, show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, live music, family activities and more. The Turntables will perform. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants, and car show along Lake Street. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. features a Craft and Vintage Fair. The Gingers and Big Suit will perform. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the BMO Lot, 210 W. Station St., Barrington. See a variety of cars; Bob the DJ hosts. Free. barrington-il.gov.