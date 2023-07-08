Cruise on in to a car show in the suburbs July 9-13

If you're a fan of car shows and cruise nights, look no further than the suburbs during the summer. Here are shows happening July 9-13.

Elgin Classic Car Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Elgin History Museum, 360 Park St., Elgin. Classic cars will be on display on the front lawn and on Park Street. Rain date: July 16. Co-sponsored by Chicagoland Thunderbird Club. Free. elginhistory.org.

Vintage Rides: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, on Liberty Drive in downtown Wheaton. Admire cars from Model Ts to Teslas. Free. downtownwheaton.com/vintagerides.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. The Moods will perform. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Cruisin' Lake Zurich Car Show: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Culver's Lake Zurich, 645 N. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Food, raffles and cars. Free. lzacc.com/cruisinlz.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the historic Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food and vote for your favorite make and model. To display your vehicle, show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Village Green, east of Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants and car show along Lake Street. A.D.D. and Puddle of Mudd will perform. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the BMO Lot, 210 W. Station St., Barrington. See a variety of cars and hear from host Bob the DJ. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Taste of Westmont: 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13 on Cass Avenue, Westmont. Battle of the bands, car show, carnival, craft show, kids' activities, beer tent and local restaurant food booths. Free. westmontevents.com/taste-of-westmont.