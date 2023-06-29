Suburban dining specials on tap for July 4th weekend

Drafts are on special for $5 all day Sunday, July 2, at Burger and Sushi House in Geneva. Courtesy of B.A.S.H.

Barbecue favorites are on the carryout menu at Soul & Smoke for July 4. Courtesy of Soul & Smoke

It's time to get your Fourth of July weekend plans in order. Here are some suburban restaurant specials to get you started.

Andy's Frozen Custard

Locations across the suburbs, eatandys.com/. Now through July 10, Andy's is serving up red, white and blue seasonal treats, including the Freedom Berry Jackhammer made with vanilla frozen custard, blueberries and strawberries and filled with marshmallow crème; the strawberry shortcake sundae; the blueberry chocolate chip concrete; and the black raspberry chip take-home.

Andy's is serving up red, white and blue seasonal treats, including the strawberry shortcake sundae through July 10. - Courtesy of Andy's

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Italian cafe will be open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, serving specials such as homemade pasta, brick-oven pizzas, vanilla gelato and more.

A toda madre, Bien Trucha, Quiubo

A toda madre: 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/. Bien Trucha: 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/. Quiubo: 120 Water St., Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/. Chill and grill on July 4 with these special grill packages that feed four to six. The $99 arrachera package includes 2 pounds of marinated outer skirt steak that's ready to grill, 2 pounds of guacamole, 2 pounds of pico de gallo, No Manches Salsa Trio (morita, habanero and serrano) and 24 homemade tortillas. The $89 puerco adobado package swaps in 2 pounds of ancho-guajillo marinated pork for the skirt steak. Add on fresh margarita mix, too. Order ahead for pickup at A Toda Madre, Bien Trucha, Bien Trucha Kitchen (Lombard) or Quiubo.

Frozen drinks are only $7 on Sunday, July 2, at Burger and Sushi House in Geneva. - Courtesy of B.A.S.H.

124 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 587-2274, burgerandsushihouse.com/home-geneva/. To honor Fourth of July, on Sunday, July 2, Burger and Sushi House will offer all-day specials such as $5 draft beers, $7 frozen drinks and $8 B.A.S.H. burgers (bacon, American cheese, spicy mayo and hash browns).

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. On Tuesday, July 4, indulge in brunch until 3 p.m. that includes specialties such as green chili and chicken enchiladas, egg white and pesto sandwich, baked French toast and more. Reservations are requested.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/events. Broken Oar is throwing a July 4 weekend bash featuring music from Icons of Country at 8 p.m. Friday, June 30; Pino Farina Band at 2 p.m., Nick Bell Band at 7 p.m. and Anthony Gomes Band at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1; Soda at 2 p.m. and Beyond the Blonde at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 2; In the Stix at 2 p.m. and Supernatural Soul Santana at 8 p.m. Monday, July 3; and The All Stars at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. No cover.

The Hampton Social will be mixing up the blue frosé through July 4. - Courtesy of The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, and 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 307-5207, thehamptonsocial.com/events/4th-of-july-featuring-blue-frose. For 4th of July weekend -- Friday through Tuesday, June 30 to July 4 -- The Hampton Social will be mixing up the blue frosé, which is a blend of Tito's vodka, rosé wine and peach purée, for $17. Plus, brunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday featuring short rib poutine, monkey bread, bananas Foster French toast, sunrise beach bowl and more, along with cocktails such as rose sangria, rose royale, Hampton Bloody Mary and more. Reservations are requested.

L. Woods Tap Pine Lodge

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. If you're in the mood for barbecue on July 4, L. Woods will be serving barbecue pulled pork, baby back ribs, buffalo chicken wings, L. Woods chopped salad and more from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pinstripes

1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; and 435 E. Illinois St., Chicago, (312) 527-3010, pinstripes.com/. Pinstripes is making it a Stars and Strikes holiday Friday, June 30, through July 9 with a BOGO deal. Buy one hour of bowling and receive an hour of bowling for free. Simple as that.

Soul & Smoke

1601 Payne St., Evanston, (847) 859-2732, soulandsmoke.com/. For July 4, Chef D'Andre Carter will be serving up smoked prime beef brisket, prime brisket slider kits, smoked spare ribs, smoked rib tips, collard greens, mac and cheese, apple slaw and more for preorder and pickup. Order through Tock.

Stan's is honoring the NASCAR races in Chicago Saturday and Sunday by baking up the limited-time Pit Stop Donut. - Courtesy of Stan's

529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 9433 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (312) 820-9286; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; and more locations in Chicago; stansdonuts.com/. To celebrate July 4, Stan's will be offering patriotic-sprinkled doughnuts over the holiday weekend. Plus, now through Sunday, July 2, Stan's is honoring the NASCAR races in Chicago by baking up the new Pit Stop Donut, which is a chocolate-dipped doughnut topped with a checkered flag.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. For July 4, Wildfire will be grilling up dishes including barbecued baby back ribs, all natural turkey burgers, macadamia nut-crusted halibut, coconut shrimp and more, available for dine-in or carryout. If you're feeding a crew, consider ordering party platters that feed eight to 10. And throw in a homemade pie or two.