Calling all car lovers: It's cruise night season in the suburbs

See custom cars during the Lombard Cruise Nights & Summer Concert Series Saturday, June 24. Courtesy of the village of Lombard

If you're a fan of custom or classic autos, you're in luck as it's car show and cruise night season. Even better, many offer live music, food, family activities and more. Here are the shows happening in the suburbs over the next week.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Lombard Cruise Nights & Summer Concert Series: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Music, classic and custom car show. Southern Jack Band performs. Free. villageoflombard.org.

Slammedenuff Chicago Car Show: 1-7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Car show features an indoor/outdoor upperclassmen showcase. $30. slammedenuff.com.

Vintage Rides: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, on Liberty Drive in downtown Wheaton. Admire cars from Model Ts to Teslas. Free. downtownwheaton.com/vintagerides.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 29, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, live music, family activities and more. Double Trouble performs. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Village Green, east of Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Car show along Lake Street, free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants, and Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. featuring a Craft and Vintage Fair. Eliminator and Samantha Fish perform. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the BMO Lot, 210 W. Station St., Barrington. See a variety of cars and hear from host Bob the DJ. barrington-il.gov.