Nirali Chauhan's Key Lime Ginger Bars

Nirali Chauhan shares her recipe for Key Lime Ginger Bars with an optional sprinkle of sumac. Courtesy of Nirali Chauhan

For the crust

1 stick/8 tablespoons butter, melted

½ tablespoon fresh grated ginger

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

2 packages/17.6 oz Biscoff Cookies

Filling

28 ounces sweetened condensed milk (2 cans)

6 large egg yolks

1 cup Key lime juice (or regular lime)

5 teaspoons Key lime zest (or regular lime)

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

Whipped Cream

1 cup cold whipping cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Pinch of fine sea salt

Lime wedges (optional, to garnish)

Lime zest (optional, to garnish)

Dried sumac (optional, to garnish)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a 9x13 pan with parchment paper hanging over the sides.

In a large bowl, mix together the melted butter, grated ginger, cinnamon and fine sea salt.

Blitz the Biscoff cookies in a food processor until fine crumbs. Remove and combine into the bowl with the butter mixture.

Press the mixture evenly onto the bottom of the pan and bake for 13-15 minutes until light golden brown.

In a separate large bowl, beat egg yolks and zest until thick, about 2-3 minutes.

Whisk in sweetened condensed milk, and while continuing to whisk, slowly stream in the Key lime juice.

Pour mixture onto the crust (it's OK if it's still hot) and return to the oven for about 13-15 minutes, being careful not to allow the surface to color.

Let the bars cool on the counter for 1 hour and then overnight in the fridge with cling wrap directly on the surface of the bars.

Cut the bars 8 across and 4 down (to get 32 total).

In a cold bowl with a cold whisk or beaters, whip the whipping cream, powdered sugar and fine sea salt until stiff peaks form, being careful not to overwhip.

Pipe or spoon the cream onto each bar and top with cut, patted-down lime wedges or zest, if desired. Sprinkle lightly with dried sumac if desired.

Makes 32 bars.

Nirali Chauhan