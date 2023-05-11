Dining out: Saltwater Coastal debuts; last-minute Mother's Day dining

Saltwater Coastal Grill debuts

With the opening this week of Saltwater Coastal Grill, diners heading to the Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District in Rosemont now have another option to consider. Serving upscale, innovative seafood, sushi, omakase and Mediterranean-inspired dishes, the kitchen is led by Chef Cruz Goler and Master Sushi Chef Ichiro Hu. Diners can expect a raw and omakase bar and menus items such as crispy haloumi cheese, whole roasted beets with tabbouleh salad, whole grilled Mediterranean orata, New England cold water half lobster with saffron aioli, wild king crab legs with pimento mayo, seafood towers, sashimi and sushi rolls, fresh oysters and more. Sippers include classic cocktails, sangrias, tiki drinks and more. Hours are 4-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Saltwater Coastal Grill in Rosemont offers a variety of unique cocktails. - Courtesy of Iris MacKinnon

Saltwater Coastal Grill is at 5509 Park Place, Rosemont, saltwaterrosemont.com/.

Mother's Day part 2

Mother's Day is Sunday! Here are some last-minute dining options in the suburbs, but there's no guarantee that reservations are still available. For the full list of restaurant specials, see dailyherald.com/entlife/.

The Barn Steakhouse: 1016 Church St., rear entrance, Evanston, (847) 868-8041, thebarnsteakhouse.com/. Make reservations now for Mother's Day Brunch, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14. Dine on brioche French toast, steak and eggs, eggs Benedict, crab spaghetti, Barn chopped salad, mac and cheese, seared filet of salmon and more.

Broken Oar: 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/events. At Broken Oar, Mom can enjoy the Mother's Day brunch buffet on the skydeck or in the upper level dining area from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14. Nosh on made-to-order omelets, honey-glazed ham, breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, French toast, fruit, pastries and more. It's $24.95 for adults and $10.95 for kids younger than 10. Reservations required.

Cooper's Hawk: Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Kildeer, Morton Grove, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles, Wheeling; chwinery.com/. Cooper's Hawk is taking reservations now for Mother's Day dining.

Davanti Enoteca: 800 Hillgrove Ave., Western Springs, (708) 783-1060, davantienoteca.com/. Reservations are available now for Mother's Day dining.

Di Pescara: 2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/events/mothers-day-brunch-and-specials/. Fete mom at Mother's Day Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Treat her to chicken-fried Maine lobster tail with a Belgian waffle, bananas Foster French toast, Maryland-style crabcake Benedict, California omelet with jumbo lump crab and more. Add on mimosas or Bloody Marys for $15. The dinner specials, which run from 2-8 p.m., include Maine lobster bisque, miso-glazed Wild Alaskan halibut, surf and turf (5-ounce center cut filet mignon and Parmesan-crusted sea scallops) and chocolate mousse cake with chocolate-dipped strawberries. Reservations required.

Disotto Italian: 310 Green Bay Road, Highwood, (224) 765-9490, disottoitalian.com/. Disotto is taking reservations now for Mother's Day.

Francesca's: The Mother's Day buffet menu will be available at Francesca's Famiglia in Barrington, Francesca's Tavola in Arlington Heights, Francesca's Fortunato in Frankfort, Francesca's Amici in Elmhurst and Francesca's Vicinato in Palos Park. The brunch, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., features porcini-rubbed prime rib, made-to-order omelets, mini waffles, breakfast sausage, pastries, fruit, shrimp cocktail, chopped salad, rigatoni melanzane and more. It's $55 for adults and $15 for kids. The dinner menu will be available from 4-9 p.m. Reservations required. miafrancesca.com/mothersday/. All other Francesca's will be offering Mother's Day specials such as grilled calamari insalata ($15), spicy lobster pasta ($38), glazed arctic char ($29), porcini rib-eye ($49) and limoncello tiramisu ($12).

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap: 1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Mother's Day specials available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 14 include honey ginger scallops, prime rib, cedar-planked salmon, filet mignon supreme, jumbo Lake Superior whitefish and more. Reservations requested.

Unlimited mimosas for $15 a person will be available on Mother's Day at Krafted Burger Bar + Tap. - Courtesy of Krafted Burger Bar + Tap

Krafted Burger Bar + Tap: 641 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, (630) 296-0258, and 111 E. 1st St., Elmhurst, (331) 225-0853, kraftedburgerbar.com/. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14, dine on brunch favorites and sip on bottomless mimosas for $15 per person. Plus, enjoy live music from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at both locations. Reservations requested.

Murder Mystery Martini Party

Looking for something unique to do with mom this weekend? How about Martini Room's 1920s Murder Mystery Martini Party? Make reservations now -- once you do, you'll be sent a character sketch (suspect, detective or witness), instructions and a secret password to enter the speakeasy-themed lounge. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, with 1920s-themed hors d'oeuvres and cocktails (cash bar). Period dress is encouraged. The $50 per person tickets only can be purchased at eventbrite.com by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Martini Room is at 161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349, martiniroomelgin.com.

Sushi bowls are a specialty at Geneva's B.A.S.H., which is hosting a belated grand opening next week. - Courtesy of B.A.S.H.

So what if Burger and Sushi House (B.A.S.H.) opened in September 2022 in Geneva but hasn't held a grand opening celebration yet? They are now, and they're doing it up right with multiday specials Tuesday through Saturday, May 16-20, and a patio debut party at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, with a ribbon cutting and passed sliders and sushi rolls and samples of frozen cocktails. Helmed by Executive Chef Joseph Mosconi, the restaurant's menu features specialty sushi rolls, sashimi, nigiri, handcrafted burgers, a selection of mac and cheeses, cocktails and more. On Tuesday, May 16, it's $5 off specialty cocktails and free crab rangoon or spring roll with any purchase (limit one per table), and Wednesday, May 17, offers free Mochi Doki Mochi with any purchase (limit one per table) and half-price wine. Thursday, May 18, means BOGO half-price burgers (excludes surf n' turf) and $2 off draft beer, and Saturday, May 20, features 20% off food on the patio from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours are 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

B.A.S.H. is at 124 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 587-2274, burgerandsushihouse.com/.

B.A.S.H. in Geneva is holding a belated grand opening and debut patio party May 16-20. - Courtesy of B.A.S.H.

Guzman y Gomez is opening the doors to its third suburban Chicago location -- this time in Crystal Lake -- from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 18, when the Mexican fast-food eatery will be offering $5 burritos and bowls all day. GYG, known for made-to-order bowls, nachos, burritos, tacos, nachos fries and Cali burrito (a burrito with fries inside), will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Guzman y Gomez is at 5459 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, guzmanygomez.com/.

