Dining out: Bar Louie honors National Cocktail Day, Penrose hosts 9th Anniversary Party

To honor National Cocktail Day on March 24, Bar Louie will be mixing up the pink Diva Martini for $7 during happy hour. Courtesy of Bar Louie

What a Diva

Did you know there's a National Cocktail Day? Well, there is, and it's Friday, March 24. To honor the day, Bar Louie will be mixing up the pink Diva Martini for $7 during happy hour. For each Diva ordered, the gastropub will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry.

Bar Louie is at 619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500; 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040; 5300 Touhy Ave., Skokie, (847) 763-3056, barlouie.com/.

Cheers to 9 years!

Penrose Brewing Company is throwing a bash for its ninth anniversary from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Tickets, which run $50, include pours of more than 20 specialty beers (barrel-aged beers, new flavors of Seltz-Up and beers from other local breweries) and a commemorative anniversary glass. Lodi Food Truck will be selling eats, so you won't go hungry. For tickets and details, see penrosebrewing.com/functions/penrose-9th-anniversary-party-2/.

Penrose Brewing Company is at 509 Stevens St., Geneva, (630) 232-2115, penrosebrewing.com/.

Cinnaholic recently added the Lemon Icebox Pie Roll, Coconut Cream Pie Roll and Lemonberry Coffee Cake to its menu. - Courtesy of Cinnaholic

Cinnaholic is adding three new limited-time spring flavors that will be on its menu March 21 through June 19. There's the Lemon Icebox Pie Roll (lemon icebox frosting topped with homemade pie crumble, lemon zest and powdered sugar), Coconut Cream Pie Roll (garnished with homemade coconut custard, graham cookies and pie crumble) and Lemonberry Coffee Cake (homemade coffee cake made with fresh blueberries with a streusel and lemon glaze topping).

Cinnaholic is at 41 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 857-9575; 1404 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 420-3831; 1596 Sherman Ave., Evanston, (847) 425-0239; cinnaholic.com/.

Bourbon dinner

If you're a fan of bourbon, CityGate Grille is hosting a Bardstown Bourbon Dinner from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. Dinner starts with charcuterie paired with Bardstown Fusion Series #8 and then moves on to the salad course with Bardstown Discovery Series #9. Duck with berries (pan-seared duck with blackberry and cherry compote served with brown butter tarragon gnocchi and broccolini with almonds) is then paired with Bardstown Collaborative Series -- West Virginia Great Barrel Co. For dessert, crème brûlée cheesecake is paired with Bardstown Origin Series. Tickets are $125 per person.

CityGate Grille is at 2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/bardstown-bourbon.

Bonchon -- known for its Korean comfort food -- is opening its eighth Illinois location in Aurora on Friday, March 31. - Courtesy of Bonchon

How does Korean double-fried chicken sound? Bonchon -- known for Korean comfort food -- is opening its eighth Illinois location in Aurora on Friday, March 31. Besides its fried chicken wings, strips and drumsticks, Bonchon also serves Pan Asian dishes such as Korean tacos, pot stickers, japchae and kimchi. Once open, hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Bonchon is at 4302 E. New York St., Aurora, (331) 684-9000, bonchon.com/. Other locations include Bolingbrook, Chicago, Glenview, Schaumburg, Skokie and Tinley Park.

Besides Korean fried chicken, Bonchon, which is opening March 31 in Aurora, also serves Pan Asian dishes. - Courtesy of Bonchon

Bourbon and Bonfires: Looking for a unique tasting? How about Three Embers' Bourbon and Bonfires Experience at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29? The $75 per person event includes small bites paired with bourbons from Jack Daniels and Woodford Reserve by the fire pits while distillery reps discuss the spirits. Reservations are required.

Pianos on the Patio: Windy City Dueling Pianos is bringing its high-energy dueling pianos to Three Embers patio from 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 31. Come early for the optional $75 three-course dinner curated by Chef Jonathan Silver. There's a $10 per person deposit required for the event.

Three Embers is in the Marriott Lincolnshire Resort, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0100, threeembersrestaurant.com/.

• Send restaurant news and updates to clinden@dailyherald.com.