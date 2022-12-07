Sound check: Jingle Ball in theaters, Ike Reilly's show and a concert for a cause

Jingle Ball streams

Whether or not you caught iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball at the Allstate Arena in person this week, fans can check out the one-night-only presentation of Friday's Madison Square Garden concert as it's streamed live to 75 IMAX theaters across the country. Featuring headliners Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth and the Backstreet Boys -- and joined by The Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron and Jax -- the performance will be shown on the big screens at AMC Streets of Woodfield IMAX (601 N. Martingale Road #105, Schaumburg), AMC South Barrington IMAX (175 Studio Drive, South Barrington), AMC Oak Brook 12 IMAX (300 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook) and Regal City North IMAX (2600 N. Western Ave., Chicago).

6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. $28. jingleball.imax.com.

Hey Dolly

With nearly 30 years playing together, Chicago alt-folk fivesome Dolly Varden brings the best of musical couple Steve Dawson and Diane Christiansen along with Mark Balletto, Mike Bradburn and Matt Thobe as they roam through melodious harmonies, sometimes rising to satisfy a few power-pop leanings. The band heads to Hey Nonny along with singer-songwriter Emily Haden Lee for an intimate concert.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $12-$30. heynonny.com.

Des Plaines-born pop-punk band Wolf Rd rallies fans around its new release at Cobra Lounge this weekend. - Courtesy of Wolf Rd

On the new release "Bloom & Disconnect," Wolf Rd's pop-punk riffs sometimes give way to cathartic metalcore and emo stylings as the band toys with the boundaries between genres. The Des Plaines-born foursome celebrates the new tunes with a release show at Cobra Lounge, joined by Rematch and Gold Steps. At 10:30 p.m., the Emo Social Club hosts an after-party at the venue to keep the celebration rolling.

5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $18.54. cobralounge.com.

Jacks and Atoms headlines a benefit concert for Journeys the Road Home at HOME Bar in Arlington Heights Saturday, Dec. 10. - Courtesy of Wendy Davis

Northwest suburban alt-rock band Jacks and Atoms headlines a holiday charity show this weekend as Primal Moon and Aaron Williams join them to raise funds for Palatine-based Journeys The Road Home. All proceeds from Jingle Bell Rock 2022: Concert for a Cause will benefit Journeys in its efforts to assist the homeless in North/Northwest suburban Cook County.

6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at HOME Bar, 1227 N. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. $30 tickets also include some food and drinks; purchase them or make an online donation at journeystheroadhome.kindful.com.

Ike Reilly brings his gritty folk-punk to Lincoln Hall Thursday, Dec. 15. - Courtesy of Grant Herbek

With a steely zest for life and songs drawn around tales of everyman's struggles, Libertyville folk-punk icon Ike Reilly takes the stage with his full band -- and a few special guests -- at Lincoln Hall next week. The Ike Reilly Assassination will be joined by garage-punk band Kangaroo Court for the 18+ show.

8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $25. lh-st.com.

Hollyy's retro-soul sound will permeate the holidays at the Hollyy-Days concert at Sleeping Village Thursday, Dec. 15. - Courtesy of Koffivi Vonor

Chicago and suburban-based retro-rock band Hollyy takes the stage for its second annual Hollyy-Days holiday concert. Moody-pop singer Ryan Hadarah and indie-rock band Aunt Kelly round out the late-week lineup.

9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $15-$18. sleeping-village.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com, find him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter (@thatshamieguy) or Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the Chicago music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.