A Don-Dandy Gluten-Free Pie Crust

2½ cups (326 grams) gluten-free flour (such as Cup 4 Cup)

½ teaspoon sea salt

2 packets natural sugar substitute (such as organic stevia)

2 sticks (8 ounces) unsalted butter (I prefer organic), cut into ½-inch dice

5-8 tablespoons ice-cold water

1 large egg, in a small bowl and whisked

Add the gluten-free flour, salt and sugar substitute to a food processor and pulse to combine.

Distribute the cold butter over the flour mixture and pulse until the mixture looks like pea-sized chunks (do not process until smooth). With the processor on, start drizzling water through the feed tube; stopping the processor when the dough starts to come together.

Lightly flour the countertop and transfer the dough to the counter; shaping it into a ball. Divide into two equal pieces; form each into a flat disk, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 2 days.

Make the crust: If the dough has been chilled for more than an hour, remove it from the refrigerator and let it sit at room temperature until slightly softened about 10 minutes. Dust a large piece of parchment paper with flour. Unwrap one of the dough disks, roll the dough out to be slightly larger than a 9-inch pie pan (I prefer clear Pyrex).

Using a long, thin spatula, release the dough from the parchment paper. Center the dough as much as possible over the pie dish and transfer it into the pie dish; lifting it up carefully to the center. And then, gently press the dough into the pan, up the sides and slightly over the edge. Trim the dough to the edge of the pan.

Place the oven rack in the center position and begin heating to 400 degrees.

Roll out the second dough disk to be slightly larger than the pie. Add whatever filling you're using to the pie pan (I used a cherry filling).

Using a long, thin spatula, release the dough from the parchment paper. Center the dough as best as possible over the pie dish and release onto the filling.

Using a fork, press the dough all around the edge. Using a thin knife, trim the dough to the edge of the pan. Gently brush the top with the egg wash. Using a small-bladed knife, cut a few vents on top. Place the pie on a baking sheet or pan and bake for 35 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake 15 minutes longer, or until the crust is nicely browned and some of the filling is pushing out of the crust.

Serves 8

Success hints:

• Refrigerate the food processor container and blade until cold before use.

• Keep the butter cold until added to the processor.

Nutrition values crust only: 352 calories (60% from fat), 23.5 g fat (14.7 g saturated fat), 32.9 g carbohydrates (32.9 net carbs), 1.6 g sugars, 0 g fiber, 4.2 g protein, 87 mg cholesterol, 157 mg sodium.

Based on a recipe from: Nicki Sizemore from fromscratchfast.com