Kids Can Cook tiny recipes

Apple Pie Bites ready to go into the oven. Courtesy of Leslie Meredith

Apple Pie Bites

1 refrigerated 9-inch pie crust

1/3 cup walnuts

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons + 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

3 tablespoons melted butter

1 firm, tart apple

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment or use a silicone mat.

Unroll pie crust. Using a 4- or 5-inch cookie cutter, cut out 6 circles. Reroll scraps as needed.

Toast the walnuts in a small skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently, until starting to brown and become fragrant. Allow to cool.

Combine brown sugar and 2 teaspoons of cinnamon in a small bowl.

Place cooled walnuts inside sealed plastic bag and tap with a rolling pin to "chop" the nuts.

Spread butter on each dough circle. Sprinkle cinnamon sugar and nuts on top.

Core and cut apple into 8 slices. Place one slice on each circle (eat the two that are leftover.) Fold circle in half and pinch closed. Arrange folded pies on the prepared cookie sheet and sprinkle with remaining cinnamon and granulated sugar.

Bake for 20 minutes or until browned. Cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Makes 6 pies

Pumpkin cheesecake cups are best served in small bowls or glasses. - Courtesy of Leslie Meredith

½ cup pepitas

1 tablespoon + ½ cup packed brown sugar, divided

½ teaspoon + 2½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice, divided

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

20 gingersnap cookies, crushed (may substitute with graham crackers)

Whipped cream, to serve

Toss pepitas with 1 tablespoon brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice in a small bowl.

Melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Stir pepita mixture for a few minutes, just until fragrant but before they scorch. Spread onto waxed paper to cool.

Mix cream cheese, pumpkin, vanilla and salt in a medium bowl with a hand mixer on high until smooth.

Spread crushed gingersnaps in the bottom of each glass or ramekin. Top with ½ cup of the pumpkin mixture, then top with whipped cream and candied pepitas.

Makes 8

Leslie Meredith

Bite-size herby buttermilk biscuits. - Courtesy of Leslie Meredith

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup cold, unsalted butter cut into small dice, plus 2 tablespoons, melted, for brushing.

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary

¾ cup cold buttermilk

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment or a silicone mat.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, salt, baking soda, baking powder and pepper.

Using a pastry cutter or the backs of two forks, work in the butter pieces until the dough is crumbly and looks like peas. Add the herbs then gradually add buttermilk, stirring just until you no longer see any dry bits.

Turn out the shaggy dough onto a clean work surface dusted with flour. Gently knead 3-4 times and pat dough into a 1-inch thickness. Dip a 1½-inch biscuit cutter into flour and cut out dough. Try to minimize scraps, which can be rerolled and cut. The more the dough is worked, the tougher the biscuits will be.

Place the biscuits on the baking sheet with their sides just touching and brush with melted butter. Bake for about 15 minutes or until the tops are golden brown. Cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes.

Makes 20 small biscuits

Leslie Meredith