Stuffing Waffles Topped With Turkey and Gravy
Posted11/16/2022 6:00 AM
6 cups leftover stuffing/dressing
Cooked turkey, sliced or boneless pieces, warmed
2 to 3 cups warm gravy -- leftover homemade or your favorite brand
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment.
Preheat waffle maker and prepare as directed for waffles. Spread 1 cup stuffing in an approximately 4-inch circle in hot waffle maker and close lid. Cook as directed for waffles, or until warmed through and crisp on the edges. Carefully remove from the waffle iron, place on baking sheet and into the preheated oven to stay warm. Repeat until all stuffing has been made into waffles.
Place warm waffle on plate and top with turkey followed by gravy, adding more gravy as needed.
Serves 6
Penny Kazmier
