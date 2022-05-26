Where to find military discounts, grill packs, brunches for Memorial Day dining

City Works' special Memorial Day Rock n' Roll-themed brunch features entrees like The Boss from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

Where has half the year gone already? With the unofficial start of summer happening Memorial Day weekend, it's time to start firing up the grill. Lucky for you, some suburban restaurants are offering grill packs or seafood boil packs to-go to help make your barbecue a success.

Or, if you'd prefer going out to eat over the long weekend, some restaurants are serving special brunches or discounts for military service members. Here's what we found:

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Beatrix is extending its weekend brunch through Memorial Day. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, dine on dishes such as vanilla bean yogurt with almond butter mousse ($9.95), migas egg scramble ($12.95), prime burger ($14.95), ahi tuna poke bowl ($18.95), baked French toast ($13.95), shakshouka (spicy tomato sauce, poached eggs, feta, kale and naan for $13.95) and more. Wash it down with a Spicy Bloody Mary ($12), Beatrix Espresso Martini ($13) or Pineapple Habanero Margarita ($14). Dinner starts at 4 p.m. Reservations requested.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634, bonefishgrill.com/. On Memorial Day (and all year long), service members, first responders and veterans get a 10% Heroes Discount on their order with a valid ID. Hanging at home but don't want to cook? Consider a Family Bundle for four that includes salad, cookies and bread. Prices range from $34.90 for grilled chicken to $59.90 for mahi and shrimp. Order ahead for pickup.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/events. Broken Oar is planning a huge party all weekend long for Memorial Day under the tent, rain or shine. The fest starts with the Gooroos at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 27. Come back Saturday for Soda at 2:30 p.m. and Poison'd Crue at 8:30 p.m.; Sunday for Lounge Puppets at 2:30 p.m. and Beyond the Blonde at 8:30 p.m.; and Monday for Rok Brigade at 2:30 p.m.

Hosting a barbecue this weekend? The Capital Grille offers Steak Grille Boxes to make things easier for you. - Courtesy of The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/butcher. Wow your guests with steaks, chops and more from The Capital Butcher. Order a steak grille box featuring uncooked signature cuts that you can grill at home. Each box feeds four. The dry aged bone-in New York strip is $140, the bone-in prime rib-eye is $160 and a combo of the two is $150. Don't forget the sides (Sam's Mashed Potatoes, creamed spinach or grilled asparagus for $20 each and lobster mac and cheese for $50) or burgers (six for $50). Order ahead for pickup on Memorial Day.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

1001 75th St., Woodridge, (630) 427-0900, carrabbas.com/. Military service members and first responders will receive 10% off on Memorial Day and all year long with proof of ID.

City Works Eatery and Pour House

1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990, cityworksrestaurant.com/. Head over to City Works for a special Memorial Day Rock n' Roll-themed brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Consider dishes such as the shareable Jon Bun Jovi (warm jumbo cinnamon roll topped with vanilla icing for $10), Sweet Caroline (carrot cake spiced pancakes for $14), The Boss (8-ounce New York strip streak with eggs any style and cheesy potato casserole for $20) and Sweet Child O' Mine (stuffed French toast with brioche bread, Bailey's cream cheese, vanilla bean ice cream batter, mixed berry compote and powdered sugar for $14). Reservations are recommended.

City Works locations are hosting a special Memorial Day Rock n' Roll-themed brunch, including specialties such as the Jon Bun Jovi. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

2815 Jorie Blvd., Oak Brook, (630) 568-1234, opentable.com/r/waters-edge-oak-brook. Executive Chef Joshua Karther will be cooking up a Seafood Boil from 2-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29, that diners can enjoy on the patio in addition to the live music and dancing. The seafood boil runs $35 per pound or $90 for 3 pounds. Beer buckets are $15 for four bottles of Miller Lite, Bud Light or Coors Light and $20 for four bottles of Corona, Sam Adams or Blue Moon. Make reservations on OpenTable.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. Katie's Kitchen, which is normally closed on Mondays, will be open from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Memorial Day for dine-in. Or make hosting a barbecue easy with Katie's Grill Packages. The $70 kit includes eight half-pound angus steak burgers, eight angus beef franks or bratwurst, hamburger and brat buns, potato salad or pasta salad and homemade potato chips. Or order ready-to-eat dishes such as barbecue pulled pork, smoked brisket, smoked pork ribs, sides and more.

McCormick & Schmick's

5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, and 3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, mccormickandschmicks.com/event/memorial-day-2022/. For Memorial Day weekend -- Saturday through Monday, May 28-30 -- McCormick & Schmick's is offering seafood boil packs to-go that include andouille sausage, corn and potatoes. The shrimp boil is $29, the lobster boil is $39, and the lobster and shrimp boil is $49. Order must be placed by Thursday, May 26.

Morton's

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/. Show off your grilling skills with Morton's Chef's Table Home Kits. Priced per person -- from $59-$72 -- grill up a 6-ounce, 8-ounce or 12-ounce center-cut filet mignon. The kit also includes a choice of salad, side (smoked Gouda and bacon au gratin potatoes, creamed spinach, jumbo grilled asparagus, bacon and onion mac and cheese, charred street corn) and dessert (Key lime pie, double chocolate mousse, New York cheesecake). Order now for pickup over Memorial Day weekend.

Pinstripes

1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300, pinstripes.com/. Pinstripes is kicking off the weekend with its Summer Barbecue Series from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, May 27, on the patio. The all-you-can-eat event will feature bites such as Chicago-style baby back ribs, pesto chicken, burgers, mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, watermelon, cookies and brownies from 7-8:30 p.m. Of course, there will be drinks, too. On tap at the Northbrook venue are Eris Brewing beers and a performance from local musician Garbriel Datcu. The Oak Brook location will be pouring beer from Half Acre and local musician Chris Siebold will play. The South Barrington location will be serving Spiteful Brewing beers while local musician Nick Scofield performs. Tickets for the 21-and-older event are $45. A valid photo ID is required at check-in. Future barbecue dates are July 1, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2 in Northbrook and Oak Brook and July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 2 in South Barrington.

Real Urban Barbecue

2119 Clearwater Drive, Oak Brook, (630) 601-6588, and 1260 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 947-6474, realurbanbbq.com/menu. Leave the grilling to RUB this weekend. Family packs, which serve four to six, six to eight or 10 to 12, include a choice of meat, whole chicken, ribs, sides, sauces, buns, and lemonade or iced tea. They run $79-$189.

Shaw's Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Stop by Shaw's from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to take advantage of Shaw's Sip & Slurp, when select oysters and bottles of wine will be half price. It's only available in the Oyster Bar. Reservations are requested.

Spirit Elephant

924 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 348-9000, spiritelephantrestaurant.com/. Now through Sunday, Spirit Elephant will be serving the new Italian Sausage Roll with homemade giardiniera, slaw and homemade Parmesan potato chips.

Tap House Grills

Locations in Algonquin, Hanover Park, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling; taphousegrills.com/. Tap House is kicking off its Memorial Day Weekend Party -- Friday through Monday, May 27-30 -- with barbecue pork or cheeseburger sliders for $9.99, tacos for $11.99, and buckets of beer (Miller/Coors/Bud) or seltzers for $12. Plus, there will be sno-cones for kids and adults at select locations. Live music starts at 9 p.m.

Texas de Brazil

5 Woodfield Mall Suite D312, Schaumburg, (847) 413-1600, texasdebrazil.com/locations/schaumburg/. To honor those who have served, all service members, EMS and teachers can receive 15% off a regular dine-in lunch or dinner. The offer is valid with a badge or ID and for up to four people per table or reservation. Dine-in only.

WhirlyBall is offering half off WhirlyBall for all active and retired military veterans now through Sunday, May 29, for Military Appreciation Week. - Courtesy of WhirlyBall

3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800; 285 Center Drive, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0800; and 1825 W. Webster Ave., Chicago, (773) 486-7777, whirlyball.com/. WhirlyBall is honoring Military Appreciation Week by offering half off WhirlyBall, Laser Tag and bowling for all active and retired military veterans now through Sunday, May 29. Good for walk-ins only. A military ID or proof are required. WhirlyBall will be closed on Memorial Day.