Easter events: Egg hunts, bunny brunches and more

Carter Oszakewski, 1, of Palatine greets the Easter Bunny during a Palatine Jaycees Easter Egg hunt at Oak Park. This year's egg hunt will be Saturday, April 16 at Falcon Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2018

Easter is almost here. Check out our list of egg hunts, bunny visits, brunches and more.

Thursday, April 14

Naperville Park District Flashlight Egg Hunt: Thursday, April 14, from 7:45-8:15 p.m. and 8:40 to 9:10 p.m. at Knoch Knolls Park Lower Picnic Grove, 320 Knoch Knolls Road, Naperville. Kids, ages 9 to 13, are invited to bring a flashlight and hunt for prize-filled eggs under the stars. $13-$18. Register online at www.napervilleparks.org.

Elmhurst Park District Teen Flashlight Egg Hunt: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect Ave. Ages 11-15 can search for prize eggs filled with candy, gift certificates and other prizes. No registration required. Free. www.epd.org.

Flashlight Egg Hunt in Winthrop Harbor: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, Schadler Building, 830 Sheridan Road, Winthrop Harbor. For ages 9-17. Bring a flashlight. Free. winthropharbor.com.

Friday, April 15

Bunny Brunch at Lambs Farm: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16, Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. Enjoy a buffet at the Magnolia Cafe & Bakery then go to the Bunny Patch to meet the Easter Bunny. Children will also be given a goody bag and can pick out a gift. Reservations required; call (847) 362-5050. lambsfarm.org.

Hoppy Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, at Emerald Place, 1879 Chestnut Ave., Glenview. Children ages 10 and younger are invited to an Easter egg hunt. Enjoy refreshments and photos with the Easter Bunny. (224) 206-9588.

Pool Egg Hunt: 1-3:45 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Arlington Ridge Center, 660 N. Ridge, Arlington Heights. Come hunt for eggs at Arlington Ridge Center. Plastic eggs are filled with surprises and float in the pool. Children get to collect the eggs and take them home. Bags are provided. Stay after the event to meet the bunny and swim in the Family Activity Pool. For children ages 2-8. www.ahpd.org.

Many egg hunts are divided into age groups for fairness. - Daily Herald File photo

Easter Basket: 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Make a cute cloth Easter basket using a sewing machine. Beginners welcome. winnetkalibrary.libcal.com.

Teen Flashlight Egg Hunt: 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Winnetka Golf Club, 1300 Oak St., Winnetka. Gather your friends in a team of up to four people and get ready to find some eggs. Teams will race against the clock to fill up their baskets with the most eggs. First-place winners will receive a $10 dollar gift card to a Winnetka business. The second-place winners will receive a $5 dollar gift card to any Winnetka business. Register. www.winpark.org.

Flashlight Egg Hunt: 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, Huntley Park District, 11419 South Route 47, Huntley. Grab a flashlight and hunt for prizes, gift cards and candy-filled eggs wile under the stars in Deicke Park. $9 for residents, $12 for nonresidents. fb.me/e/37KJrZBrs.

Saturday, April 16

Breakfast with the Bunny: 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Luigi's Pizza, 732 Prairie St. in Aurora. Celebrating its 100th anniversary, Aurora Noon Lions Club adds free vision screening to its annual all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fundraiser. An outdoor egg hunt at 11 a.m. or indoors in case of rain. $5-$7. auroranoonlions.org.

Egg Hunt with the Bunny: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Fabbrini Park, 1704 Glen Lake Road, Hoffman Estates. Children will be divided into age groups to hunt for eggs, beginning with the youngest age group 0-3 years and working up. Hunts will begin promptly at starting time. Event will run rain or shine outside. Bring a basket. (847) 285-5419 or www.heparks.org.

Bunny Rock 5K & Kids Egg Dash: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Montrose Harbor, 601 W. Montrose Drive, Chicago. Join for a fun 5K for all or bring the kiddos for the Egg Dash and spring into the season with great swag, Easter festivities, and 80s vibes that will have you rockin' out for the rest of the day. bunnyrock5k.com.

Elmhurst Park District egg hunt: Saturday, April 16, Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst. Two time sessions for ages 2-10: 9-9:15 a.m. and 10-10:15 a.m., rain or shine. Bring a basket; adults must accompany children. Free, but registration required at www.epd.org. Food trucks on site: Sugar Mama's Mini Donuts, Da Pizza Dude and Serna's Grill.

Children dash from the line at the Naperville Jaycees annual Easter egg hunt at Frontier Park in Naperville. - Daily Herald File Photo

Naperville Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. sharp, Frontier Sports Complex softball fields, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. Annual event for kids, ages 1-8; arrive early as the eggs disappear quickly. Free; no registration. Jaycees accepting donations of nonperishable food items at the event; no glass containers. www.napervilleparks.org.

Eggstravaganza Trail: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, Corrine J. Rose Park, 412 S. Lewis Ave., Waukegan. Children from 2-13 will have the opportunity to hop along the bunny trail and collect eggs from the Easter Bunny and friends, while supplies last. Free, family-friendly entertainment including pony rides and a petting zoo, and vendors will be available starting at 9 a.m.; the trail opens at 10 a.m. waukeganparks.org/eggstravaganza.

Wauconda Bunny Hop: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16, Wauconda park District, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. A 4-mile run around Bangs Lake or 2-mile fun run/walk. Proceeds benefit the Wauconda High School Future Business Leaders of America and the Wauconda Historical Society. www.waucondabunnyhop.com.

Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny: 9:45 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Pine Park, 1675 Nicholson Drive, Hoffman Estates, or 11 a.m. at Cannon Crossings Park, 1675 Nicholson Drive, Hoffman Estates. Bring your baskets and your cameras and join a fun egg hunt with the Easter Bunny. It will be divided into age groups to hunt for eggs; beginning with the youngest age group 0-3 years and working up. Hunts will begin promptly and take place rain or shine. (847) 285-5419 or www.heparks.org.

49th Annual Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Crow Island Woods Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. EB the bunny is coming to Winnetka! Each family will have a few minutes with EB for a greeting and socially-distant picture. Afterward, children can hunt for eggs, visit the petting zoo, and play on inflatables. Event is limited to 15 families per 30-minute interval. Registration required. www.winpark.org.

Easter Egg Hunt Celebration: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Village Church Northbrook, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook. Children 10 years old and younger are invited to participate in the egg hunt on the front lawn. Family crafts, a baby animal petting zoo, and sweet treats will be served at 10 a.m., with the egg hunt starting promptly at 11 a.m. Free. (847) 272-0900 or villagechurchnorthbrook.org

Egg Decorating: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Children of all ages are invited to paint, dye and decorate. The library will supply the eggs and everything you need to decorate them -- you supply the creativity. For families. (847) 446-7220 or winnetkalibrary.libcal.com.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Platt Hill Nursery, 222 W. Lake St., Bloomingdale. Free. Bring your camera and take a picture with the Easter Bunny. (847) 428-6767 or platthillnursery.com.

Huntley Park District egg hunt: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, Deicke Park, off Route 47, Huntley. Ages 2-8, separated by age groups, can Join us collect eggs and hunt for prizes. Deicke Discovery Zone for those under age 2 or with special needs. Photo opportunity with the bunny. Park at the Rec Center, 12015 Mill St. Free. www.huntleyparks.org.

Elmhurst Park District Doggie Eggstravaganza: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst. Registration not required. Free. Food trucks, Sugar Mama's Mini Donuts, Da Pizza Dude and Serna's Grill, on site. www.epd.org.

Palatine Jaycees Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Falcon Park, 2195 N. Hicks Road, Palatine. Children up to 9 years old can hunt for eggs to exchange for prizes in the Palatine Jaycees annual Easter Egg Hunt. For a small fee, photos can be taken with the Easter Bunny; bring your camera. Arts and crafts for children will also be available. Preregistration is suggested at www.palatinejaycees.org; walk up attendees are welcome.

Egg hunts aren't just for children -- several communities are holding doggy egg hunts. - Daily Herald File Photo

Easter Extravaganza: Noon Saturday, April 16, Wheeling Town Center, 375 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. From Noon to 2 p.m. photos with the Easter Bunny in the plaza, as well as face painters, balloon twisters, and tattoo artists located within each of the Wheeling Town Center restaurants. At 2 p.m., the Easter egg hunt begins, divided by age (3 and under start at 2 p.m., ages 4 and 5 start at 2:15 p.m. and ages 6 and up start at 2:30 p.m.). 6,000 eggs filled with candy and other prizes will be scattered throughout the plaza so bring your basket and get ready to fill it up. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-fun-at-wheeling-town-center-tickets-311468981107.

Easter Egg Hunt on the Farm at Susanna Farms: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Susanna Farms, 24153 W. Town Line Road, Lake Villa. Toddler Egg Hunt is at 2:15 p.m. with the older kid hunt at 2:30 p.m. Space is limited so register in advance. Pony rides will be available. General admission for adults and children not participating in the Egg Hunt are available at the gate for $5 per person. www.susannafarms.net.