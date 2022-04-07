Concerts: Sun-Riser at FitzGerald's; Lucky Daye at House of Blues; and more

Sun-Riser takes the FitzGerald's stage Friday, April 8, in Berwyn. Courtesy of Bill Wooten

Lucky Daye brings his "Candy Drip Tour" to Chicago's House of Blues Sunday, April 10.

Spring Kickoff '22 with Somber Reptiles, WAYDSB, Boats, Koizumi and Eyes of Anguish: 6 p.m. Friday, April 8, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $12-$15. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Pat McCurdy: 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $7. (847) 358-9150 or nelliespalatine.com.

Violet Crime, Jacob Sigman, OK Cool, Zach Heckendorf: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

Devon Kay & the Solutions, Gosh Diggity, The Burst and Bloom, Nora Marks: 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Dan Tedesco with Emma Butterworth: 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $12-$15. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.com.

Here Come the Mummies "The Pyramid Scream Tour": 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $20-$50. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

Bee Gees Gold, Superfly: 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Sun-Riser: 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

The Revivalists with The Record Company: 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. $48-$59. concerts.livenation.com.

"An Evening of Soul With Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight & Friends": 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Road, Chicago. $59.75-$129.75. (800) 745-3000 or wintrustarena.com.

Adia Victoria with Lizzie No: 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $18-$20. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Strutter: 9 p.m. Friday, April 8, at The Piazza, 85 Executive Drive, Aurora. Tickets start at $15. (630) 978-2088 or piazzaaurora.com.

Eclipse Chicago: 9 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $8. (847) 358-9150 or nelliespalatine.com.

Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press: 9 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $12. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Spring Party with Adeous, DJ Nico, Nick Varell, DJ Spazz, Simon Cue and Daniel Piwo: 9 p.m. Friday, April 8, at WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. $15. (630) 473-0099 or thewcsocialclub.com.

Mr. Blotto: 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $15-$60. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Class of '68 Band: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Arlington Ale House, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. (224) 735-2450 or arlingtonalehouse.com.

Bee Gees Gold: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. $39. (630) 962-7000 or desplainestheatre.com.

The Lunatic's Fringe, Spamicidal Jelly, 200th, WAYDSB: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. $15. (630) 473-0099 or thewcsocialclub.com.

"An Evening With Renée Elise Goldsberry": 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. $68-$132. (312) 341-2310 or auditoriumtheatre.com.

Kali Masi, Teenage Halloween, Mush, Bugsy: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $13-$15. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.

The New Philharmonic plays "West Side Story": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $59; $57 seniors. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.

LynSkynard: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $15-$30. (815) 893-9768 or rochaus.com.

The Way Down Wanderers: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $20-$25. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.com.

Bad Bad Hats with Nectar: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $17-$20. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Banda Cuisillos: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $39-$139. (847) 671-5100 or ticketmaster.com.

Damaged Justice with Sandblasted Skin, Among the Living: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $12-$48. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

The Cash Box Kings: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $12. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Lee Greenwood "40 Years of Hits Tour": 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Big Love: 9 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at The Piazza, 85 Executive Drive, Aurora. Tickets start at $15. (630) 978-2088 or piazzaaurora.com.

Fletcher Rockwell: 9 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $8. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

My Metal Heart: 9 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. (847) 358-9150 or nelliespalatine.com.

Dig Deep: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$40. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Country Brunch with the Jared Rabin Band, Kent Rose & the Remedies: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 10, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Reserve a seat at (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Michael Miles with Eric Lugosch: 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15-$25. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Glenbrook School of Rock Staff Show: 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Arlington Ale House, 111 W. Campbell St., Unit 3, Arlington Heights. $20, with proceeds benefiting the School of Rock scholarship fund. Got more info on school's lessons and programs at (224) 904-ROCK or experience.schoolofrock.com.

The Kurt Elling Quintet: 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $65-$75. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu.

Jazz Consortium Big Band: 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $15. (847) 358-9150 or nelliespalatine.com.

Lucky Daye's "Candy Drip Tour" with Joyce Wrice: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $27.50. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

Sophie B. Hawkins: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $25-$40. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Music of the Baroque with Bach's "Easter Oratorio": 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $35-$95; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago, $25-$95. (312) 551-1414 or baroque.org.

Lucy Kaplansky: 8 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$32. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Pete Ellman Big Band with Bolingbrook High School: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $5. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.com.

Songwriter Circle with Ron Lazzeretti, Cathie Van Wert & Tim Menard: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at FitzGerald's Sidebar, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Jack Broadbent: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$28. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Jack White's "The Supply Chain Issues Tour" with Geese: 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC, 525 S. Racine Ave., Chicago. $33-$63; VIP packages are also available. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Lucinda Williams and Her Band: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Unity Temple, 875 Lake St., Oak Park. $150. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Jawbreaker's "Dear You" with Smoking Popes, Built To Spill and Irene Tu: 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, April 13-15, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $55. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

Micky Dolenz: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. $39-$97. (815) 726-6600 or rialtosquare.com.

Larry McCray: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Distinguisher, Mugshot, Light the Fuse, Thutch, Knights: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. $13-$15. (630) 473-0099 or thewcsocialclub.com.

Cafe Carly "Life Is A Fairy Tale": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$35. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Terrapin Flyer: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.com.

Chris Smither with Betty Soo: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$35. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Jim Lauderdale: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $15-$120. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Events are subject to change; check the website or call before you go. Find more events at dailyherald.com/calendar.