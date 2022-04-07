Concerts: Sun-Riser at FitzGerald's; Lucky Daye at House of Blues; and more
Spring Kickoff '22 with Somber Reptiles, WAYDSB, Boats, Koizumi and Eyes of Anguish: 6 p.m. Friday, April 8, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $12-$15. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.
Pat McCurdy: 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $7. (847) 358-9150 or nelliespalatine.com.
Violet Crime, Jacob Sigman, OK Cool, Zach Heckendorf: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.
Devon Kay & the Solutions, Gosh Diggity, The Burst and Bloom, Nora Marks: 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.
Dan Tedesco with Emma Butterworth: 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $12-$15. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.com.
Here Come the Mummies "The Pyramid Scream Tour": 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $20-$50. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.
Bee Gees Gold, Superfly: 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.
Sun-Riser: 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
The Revivalists with The Record Company: 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. $48-$59. concerts.livenation.com.
"An Evening of Soul With Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight & Friends": 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Road, Chicago. $59.75-$129.75. (800) 745-3000 or wintrustarena.com.
Adia Victoria with Lizzie No: 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $18-$20. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.
Strutter: 9 p.m. Friday, April 8, at The Piazza, 85 Executive Drive, Aurora. Tickets start at $15. (630) 978-2088 or piazzaaurora.com.
Eclipse Chicago: 9 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $8. (847) 358-9150 or nelliespalatine.com.
Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press: 9 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $12. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.
Spring Party with Adeous, DJ Nico, Nick Varell, DJ Spazz, Simon Cue and Daniel Piwo: 9 p.m. Friday, April 8, at WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. $15. (630) 473-0099 or thewcsocialclub.com.
Mr. Blotto: 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $15-$60. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.
Class of '68 Band: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Arlington Ale House, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. (224) 735-2450 or arlingtonalehouse.com.
Bee Gees Gold: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. $39. (630) 962-7000 or desplainestheatre.com.
The Lunatic's Fringe, Spamicidal Jelly, 200th, WAYDSB: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. $15. (630) 473-0099 or thewcsocialclub.com.
"An Evening With Renée Elise Goldsberry": 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. $68-$132. (312) 341-2310 or auditoriumtheatre.com.
Kali Masi, Teenage Halloween, Mush, Bugsy: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $13-$15. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.
The New Philharmonic plays "West Side Story": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $59; $57 seniors. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.
LynSkynard: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $15-$30. (815) 893-9768 or rochaus.com.
The Way Down Wanderers: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $20-$25. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.com.
Bad Bad Hats with Nectar: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $17-$20. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.
Banda Cuisillos: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $39-$139. (847) 671-5100 or ticketmaster.com.
Damaged Justice with Sandblasted Skin, Among the Living: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $12-$48. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.
The Cash Box Kings: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $12. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
Lee Greenwood "40 Years of Hits Tour": 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.
Big Love: 9 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at The Piazza, 85 Executive Drive, Aurora. Tickets start at $15. (630) 978-2088 or piazzaaurora.com.
Fletcher Rockwell: 9 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $8. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.
My Metal Heart: 9 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. (847) 358-9150 or nelliespalatine.com.
Dig Deep: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$40. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.
Country Brunch with the Jared Rabin Band, Kent Rose & the Remedies: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 10, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Reserve a seat at (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
Michael Miles with Eric Lugosch: 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15-$25. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.
Glenbrook School of Rock Staff Show: 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Arlington Ale House, 111 W. Campbell St., Unit 3, Arlington Heights. $20, with proceeds benefiting the School of Rock scholarship fund. Got more info on school's lessons and programs at (224) 904-ROCK or experience.schoolofrock.com.
The Kurt Elling Quintet: 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $65-$75. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu.
Jazz Consortium Big Band: 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $15. (847) 358-9150 or nelliespalatine.com.
Lucky Daye's "Candy Drip Tour" with Joyce Wrice: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $27.50. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.
Sophie B. Hawkins: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $25-$40. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.
Music of the Baroque with Bach's "Easter Oratorio": 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $35-$95; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago, $25-$95. (312) 551-1414 or baroque.org.
Lucy Kaplansky: 8 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$32. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.
Pete Ellman Big Band with Bolingbrook High School: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $5. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.com.
Songwriter Circle with Ron Lazzeretti, Cathie Van Wert & Tim Menard: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at FitzGerald's Sidebar, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
Jack Broadbent: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$28. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.
Jack White's "The Supply Chain Issues Tour" with Geese: 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC, 525 S. Racine Ave., Chicago. $33-$63; VIP packages are also available. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
Lucinda Williams and Her Band: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Unity Temple, 875 Lake St., Oak Park. $150. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
Jawbreaker's "Dear You" with Smoking Popes, Built To Spill and Irene Tu: 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, April 13-15, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $55. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.
Micky Dolenz: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. $39-$97. (815) 726-6600 or rialtosquare.com.
Larry McCray: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
Distinguisher, Mugshot, Light the Fuse, Thutch, Knights: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. $13-$15. (630) 473-0099 or thewcsocialclub.com.
Cafe Carly "Life Is A Fairy Tale": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$35. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.
Terrapin Flyer: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.com.
Chris Smither with Betty Soo: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$35. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.
Jim Lauderdale: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $15-$120. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
• Events are subject to change; check the website or call before you go. Find more events at dailyherald.com/calendar.