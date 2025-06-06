Schaumburg motorcyclist dies after collision with sedan in Buffalo Grove

A Schaumburg man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a sedan in Buffalo Grove Thursday evening.

The crash happened near the intersection of Arlington Heights Road and Plum Grove Circle at about 5:30 p.m., Buffalo Grove fire officials said.

The motorcyclist was transported to Endeavor Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the motorcyclist as 24-year-old Rane Pyter.

The driver of the sedan was uninjured and is cooperating with police. No citations have been issued yet.