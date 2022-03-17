Cheers! St. Patrick's Day specials abound at suburban bars and restaurants

Irish nachos join the St. Patrick's Day specials at Old Town Pour House. Courtesy of Old Town Pour House

Raise a glass of green beer for St. Patrick's Day at Bar Louie. Courtesy of Bar Louie

Note: Updated on March 15 to include more specials.

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Here's where to celebrate all things Irish today. Cheers!

It's possible that venue plans can change last-minute, so check the websites or Facebook pages before heading out.

Alexanders Cafe

1725 N. State St., Elgin, (847) 888-4146, and 1650 W. Main St. St. Charles, (630) 549-0514, alexanderscafe.com/. On St. Patrick's Day, order up the Reuben Benedict, homestyle hash and eggs, the Rachel, Lucky Charms pancakes and the Baileys latte.

Andy's Frozen Custard

Locations across the suburbs; eatandys.com/. For a limited time, order up the Mint Cookie Concrete (vanilla frozen custard blended with mint and crumbled mint cookies) and/or the CrumbleMint Shake (vanilla frozen custard mixed with crumbled Oreos and mint).

Andy's Frozen Custard is mixing up the Mint Cookie Concrete for a limited time. - Courtesy of Andy's Frozen Custard

Cambridge Plaza, 870 S. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 367-7811, bagelsbythebook.com/. Exclusively on St. Patrick's Day, the handmade bagel shop will be offering green bagels for $1.30 each, while supplies last. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Ballydoyle

28 W. New York St., Aurora, (630) 844-0400, and 5157 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 969-0500, ballydoylepub.com/.

Aurora: St. Patrick's Day starts off with kegs and eggs at 8 a.m. Plus, expect performances by the McNulty Dancers, Oswego Pipe and Drum Corps, Aidan O'Toole, Reilly, The Whiskeydicks, Knights of Ballydoyle and Classical Blast. The fun goes until midnight.

Downers Grove: On St. Patrick's Day, doors open at 8 a.m. for kegs and eggs and performances from Oswego Pipes & Drums, McNulty Irish Dancers, Paul Strolia & the Dublin Duo, Classical Blast, Finger on the Trigger, Knights of Ballydoyle and Reilly throughout the day.

Bar Louie

619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500; 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040; barlouie.com/. Now through Saturday, March 19, stop in for green beer, $3 Jameson Sidecars, Irish Slammers and pints of Guinness.

Shamrock cookies are on the menu now at Beatrix. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Beatrix's Iced Irish Coffee, made with whiskey, Beatrix Coffee Roasters cold brew and vanilla bean whipped cream, will be available now through Thursday, March 17. For a treat, add on St. Patrick's cookies in the shape of shamrocks, a leprechaun hat and a pot of gold.

Big Skillet

90 Tyler Creek Plaza, Elgin, (847) 741-7331, bigskilletpancakehouse.com/. Dine on corned beef and cabbage, Irish shepherd's pie, Reuben sandwiches and more now through March 31.

Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. If you're craving corned beef and cabbage, then stop by Wednesday and Thursday, March 16-17, for the special $19.99 meal that includes soup or salad, red skin potatoes, carrots and horseradish. Available for dine-in or carryout.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/ or tickettailor.com/events/brokenoar/651352. Get ready for Broken Oar's Shamrockers Ball Thursday through Sunday, March 17-20, in the heated tent. Entertainment includes Irish dancers at 6 p.m., Vinyl Goldmine at 7 p.m. and DJ Kareoke at 9 p.m. Thursday, March 17; Gooroos at 6 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 9 p.m. Friday, March 18; Wedding Banned at 3 p.m., Rumor Hazit at 6 p.m. and Pino Farina Band at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 19; and Irish dancers at 1:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Expect Irish beer and corned beef and cabbage and other Irish specialties. The first 30 patrons in the door each day will receive a free koozie or sunglasses, while supplies last. Tickets are $10 daily (21 and older only); no cover on St. Patrick's Day.

Order up the corned beef sandwich at Bub City in Rosemont. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Try the special corned beef Reuben made with a house-brined corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut served on griddled rye with a side of golden waffle fries for $19.95. It's available for lunch and dinner now through Thursday, March 17.

Chili's

Locations across the suburbs, chilis.com/. Throughout March, order up the Lucky Jameson Margarita -- Jameson Irish whiskey, Lunazul Blanco tequila, triple sec and fresh sour -- for only $5.

Coach's Corner

152 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village, (847) 956-1818, dacoachs.com/. Through Thursday, dine on a corned beef sandwich with fried or chips for $13.99 while sipping on a $5 Pot O'Gold (Jameson Orange and ginger ale).

Durty Nellie's

180 N. Smith St., Palatine, nelliespalatine.com/. Durty Nellie's is celebrating 50 years in business with lots of festivities. Stop in on St. Patrick's Day starting at 12:30 p.m. to enjoy bagpipers, Trinity Irish Dancers, Keith Semple at 7 p.m. and 16 Candles at 9:30 p.m. Cover is $7 starting at 7 p.m. Plus, there will be Irish food and drink specials, too.

Finn McCool's Irish Sports Pub

1941 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 303-5100, finnmccoolschicago.com/schaumburg/. Get ready for Finn's Fest happening now through Thursday, March 17, in the tented patio. There will be a DJ spinning, plus food and drink specials.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, take advantage of St. Patrick's Day specials, including Reuben sandwich ($18), corned beef and cabbage ($30) and shepherd's pie ($18).

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, and locations in Burr Ridge, Chicago and Skokie; thehamptonsocial.com/. Now through Thursday, March 17, order up the specialty green frose for St. Patrick's Day.

Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/. The restaurant/music venue will be serving a baked Reuben sandwich, corned beef and cabbage and Guinness and Jameson drink specials Tuesday through Thursday, March 15-17. The Joyce Boys will be playing Celtic music at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. The celebration includes a corned beef and cabbage dinner for $22.95 Thursday and Friday, March 17-18. Enjoy live music from The Chancers on Thursday, March 17, and Joe Cullen & Gerry Haughey Saturday, March 26.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. St. Patrick's Day-inspired specials include green eggs and ham ($13), pistachio crème crepes ($10), Reuben omelet ($13), Irish cream French toast ($11), and corned beef and cabbage ($15). The special dinner for two for $40 features corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes and horseradish cream sauce.

Kings Dining & Entertainment

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099, kings-de.com/. On Thursday, go green with green beer and specialty cocktails, including the Shamrock Shaken martini (Van Gogh Espresso Vodka, Baileys, crème de menthe green, ice cream and whipped cream) and the Green Hurricane (pineapple rum, blue Curacao, pineapple and orange juices that comes with a cherry and orange flag). Plus, look for green pin drops while bowling giving patrons the chance to win Kings gift cards.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. Order up the corned beef Reuben for $17.95, corned beef and cabbage for $24.95, and Bailey's Irish Cream Pie for $8.95 now through Sunday, March 20.

McBride's North Pub

2340 S. Eola Road, Aurora, (630) 692-9606, mcbridespubandgrille.com/. McBride's is hosting a St. Patrick's Day party on Thursday, March 17, featuring Irish dancers, bagpipers, and food and drink specials.

McGonigal's Pub in Barrington will be serving corned beef and cabbage and green beer for St. Patrick's Day. - Daily Herald File Photo

105 S. Cook St., Barrington, (847) 277-7400, mcgonigalspub.com. On Thursday, March 17, the main level will open at 10 a.m., The Loft will open at 11 a.m. and Fork & Cork will open at 2 p.m. featuring bands, food, beer and NCAA tournament games on the big screens. The limited Irish-themed menu on St. Patrick's Day will feature corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, Reuben and corned beef sandwiches, Irish lamb stew, pub fries and more. The fun will continue Friday through Sunday with special performances by the McNulty Irish Dancers, bands, DJs, Irish music and more.

Mickey Finn's Brewery

345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 362-6688, mickeyfinnsbrewery.com/. On St. Patrick's Day, doors will open at 7 a.m. for the 17th annual WIIL Rock Tom & Stino Shamrock & Roll Morning Show. There will be a free Irish brunch from 7-11 a.m., plus bands playing Irish music throughout the day and night. Don't miss the Irish food and drink specials running now through March 20.

Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090; millersalehouse.com/. Dine on the Ale House Reuben while enjoying an Irish Mule or Guinness on Thursday.

Oaken Bistro + Bar

200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/events/st-patricks-days. From 4-10 p.m. Thursday, March 17, Chef Burman will be serving stout-braised beef tenderloin tips with colcannon potatoes and candied bacon green beans ($28), Irish Mint Juleps blended with Proper Twelve Irish whiskey ($12), pitchers of margaritas ($32), single glass margaritas ($10) and green draft beer ($10). Reservations are requested.

The pastrami Reuben is a specialty on the menu for St. Patrick's Day at Old Town Pour House. - Courtesy of Old Town Pour House

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. Now through Thursday, March 17, St. Patrick's food specials include Irish nachos, pastrami Rueben and sheperd's pie. Wash them down with an $8 Guinness blend such as Dark Side of the Moon (Guinness and Blue Moon), Snakebite (Guinness and Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider) and Voodoo (Guinness and Reubaus).

O'Toole's and Timothy O'Toole's Pub

412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599, timothyotooles.com/libertyville/; 5572 Grand Ave., (847) 249-0800, timothyotooles.com/gurnee/; 10 W. Grand Ave., (847) 979-0600, timothyotooles.com/lake-villa/.

Libertyville: Bring the whole crew for Irish food and drink specials, swag giveaways, bagpipers and more all day Thursday, March 17.

Gurnee and Lake Villa: Now through Thursday, March 17, expect Irish specialties, including corned beef and cabbage, corned beef on rye, Guinness beef stew, shepherd's pie and Reuben egg rolls. And don't forget the green beer, Irish coffee, Pot of Gold, Dirty Leprechaun and many other Irish-themed cocktails.

Peggy Kinnane's Irish Restaurant & Pub

8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (847) 577-7733, peggykinnanes.com/. For St. Patrick's Day, get dressed up in green and enjoy bagpiping, Irish music, Irish dancers, soda bread and more from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Now through St. Patrick's Day, dine on a corned beef dinner with cabbage, carrots, potatoes and horseradish for $19.95 or a corned beef sandwich with fries or coleslaw for $15.95 while sipping on $5 Guinness bottles, $4 Jameson shots and $4 Tullamore Due shots.

Quigley's Irish Pub

43 E. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 428-4774, quigleysirishpub.com/. Of course, there will be Irish food and drinks.

Real Urban Barbecue

1260 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 947-6474, realurbanbbq.com/. Now through Thursday, RUB is offering a smoked corned beef platter for $17, Reuben sandwich for $14 and smoked corned beef sandwich on rye for $12. Available only at the Vernon Hills location.

Real Time Sports

1120 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, (847) 534-5000, realtimesportsbar.com/. Real Time celebrates St. Patrick's Day with a special package featuring corned beef, parsley potatoes, boiled cabbage, buttered carrots, rye bread and horseradish for $15 per person. Plus, Double Barrell Band will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Rep's Place

3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, (224) 347-2916, repsplace.com/. The Chicago Highlanders bagpipers will stop by to perform at 3 p.m. Thursday. Specials include Reuben sandwiches and green jumbo Lite and Coors Light drafts for $3.50.

St. Patrick's Day specials include corned beef, Reuben sliders and more at Tap House Grill. - Courtesy of Tap House Grill

Locations in Algonquin, Hanover Park, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling; taphousegrills.com/. Now through March 20, take advantage of Irish specials such as Reuben sliders, rolls, sandwiches and wraps, and corned beef and cabbage.

Thorn Restaurant

Located inside The Rose Hotel, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, thornrestaurant.com/. On Thursday, March 17, St. Patrick's Day specials include the classic Rueben with house-braised corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread with fries, plus $5 Guinness, $8 Irish Car Bombs and all draft beers can be turned green.

Village Squire

4818 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, (815) 455-4130; 125 Washington St., West Dundee, (847) 428-4483; 4512 W. Elm St., McHenry, (815) 385-0900; 480 Randall Road, South Elgin, (847) 931-0400, thevillagesquire.com/. On Thursday, March 17, in West Dundee and South Elgin, dine on corned beef and cabbage, Reuben, The Rachel and Patty O'Hara's burger and wash it down with Guinness, green Miller Lite, Jameson cocktails and Irish coffee. In Crystal Lake and McHenry, dig in to corned beef and cabbage and shepherd's pie and sip on specialty drinks such as the Irish Mule (Jameson, ginger beer and lime), Emerald Isle Rita (margarita with Midori liqueur and lime), green Miller Lite pints and Guinness pints.

Wayback Burgers

17W420-422 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 501-1053, and 2425 75th St., Darien, (630) 442-7153, waybackburgers.com/. Go green with Wayback Burgers' Oreo Mint Shake, which is only available on Thursday, March 17.

Weber Grill Restaurants

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. Now through Thursday, March 17, dine on the limited-time house-smoked corned beef platter or try the house-smoked corned beef sandwich with coleslaw and kettle chips. Wash it down with a $5 Guinness pint.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday and available all day Thursday, Wildfire will be serving a corned beef and cabbage plate and chocolate stout cake for dine-in or carryout.