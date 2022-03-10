Cheers! St. Patrick's Day specials abound at suburban bars and restaurants

Irish nachos join the St. Patrick's Day specials at Old Town Pour House. Courtesy of Old Town Pour House

St. Patrick's Day isn't until next Thursday, but that just means that parties and dining specials at many suburban bars and restaurants are being extended from this weekend to next. So get decked out in your best (and gaudiest) green gear and head out for some corned beef and cabbage, green beer and Irish specialties. Cheers!

It's possible that venue plans can change last-minute, so check the websites or Facebook pages before heading out just to be on the safe side.

Andy's Frozen Custard

Locations across the suburbs; eatandys.com/. For a limited time, order up the Mint Cookie Concrete (vanilla frozen custard blended with mint and crumbled mint cookies) and/or the CrumbleMint Shake (vanilla frozen custard mixed with crumbled Oreos and mint).

Andy's Frozen Custard is mixing up the Mint Cookie Concrete for a limited time. - Courtesy of Andy's Frozen Custard

Cambridge Plaza, 870 S. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 367-7811, bagelsbythebook.com/. Exclusively on St. Patrick's Day, the handmade bagel shop will be offering green bagels for $1.30 each, while supplies last. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Ballydoyle

28 W. New York St., Aurora, (630) 844-0400, and 5157 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 969-0500, ballydoylepub.com/.

Aurora: Take the whole family to Ballydoyle's St. Patrick's Family Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 12, featuring Shamrock Brunch from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., plus Irish dancers, live music, crafts and more. Entry to the venue is $2 per person at eventbrite.com/. St. Patrick's Day starts off with kegs and eggs at 8 a.m. Plus, expect performances by the McNulty Dancers, Oswego Pipe and Drum Corps, Aidan O'Toole, Reilly, The Whiskeydicks, Knights of Ballydoyle and Classical Blast. The fun goes until midnight.

Downers Grove: Ballydoyle is hosting St. Patrick's Family Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13, featuring a Shamrock Breakfast Buffet from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., live music, Irish dancers, craft kits and more. Entry to the venue is $2 per person. Reserve tickets at eventbrite.com/. On St. Patrick's Day, doors open at 8 a.m. for kegs and eggs and performances from Oswego Pipes & Drums, McNulty Irish Dancers, Paul Strolia & the Dublin Duo, Classical Blast, Finger on the Trigger, Knights of Ballydoyle and Reilly throughout the day.

Bar Louie

619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500; 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040; barlouie.com/. From Saturday through Saturday, March 12-19, stop in for green beer, $3 Jameson Sidecars, Irish Slammers and pints of Guinness.

Shamrock cookies are on the menu at Beatrix starting Saturday, March 12. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Beatrix's Iced Irish Coffee, made with whiskey, Beatrix Coffee Roasters cold brew and vanilla bean whipped cream, will be available Thursday through Thursday, March 10-17. Starting Saturday, March 12, add on St. Patrick's cookies in the shape of shamrocks, a leprechaun hat and a pot of gold.

Big Skillet

90 Tyler Creek Plaza, Elgin, (847) 741-7331, bigskilletpancakehouse.com/. Dine on corned beef and cabbage, Irish shepherd's pie, Reuben sandwiches and more now through March 31.

Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. If you're craving corned beef and cabbage, then stop by Wednesday and Thursday, March 16-17, for the special $19.99 meal that includes soup or salad, red skin potatoes, carrots and horseradish. Available for dine-in or carryout.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/ or tickettailor.com/events/brokenoar/651352. Get ready for Broken Oar's two weekend Shamrockers Ball running Friday through Sunday, March 11-13, and Thursday through Sunday, March 17-20, in the heated tent. Enjoy music from Nashville Electric Company at 6 p.m. and 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Friday, March 11; Lounge Puppets at 3 p.m., Beyond the Blonde at 6 p.m. and Modern Day Romeos at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 12; Irish dancers at 1:30 p.m. and Hillbilly Rockstarz at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13; Irish dancers at 6 p.m., Vinyl Goldmine at 7 p.m. and DJ Kareoke at 9 p.m. Thursday, March 17; Gooroos at 6 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 9 p.m. Friday, March 18; Wedding Banned at 3 p.m., Rumor Hazit at 6 p.m. and Pino Farina Band at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 19; and Irish dancers at 1:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Expect Irish beer and corned beef and cabbage and other Irish specialties over the two weekends. The first 30 patrons in the door each day will receive a free koozie or sunglasses, while supplies last. Tickets are $10 daily (21 and older only); no cover on St. Patrick's Day.

Order up the corned beef sandwich at Bub City in Rosemont. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Try the special corned beef Reuben made with a house-brined corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut served on griddled rye with a side of golden waffle fries for $19.95. It's available for lunch and dinner Thursday through Thursday, March 10-17.

Buffalo Creek Brewing

360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com/. Get over to Buffalo Creek for the annual Green Eggs & Hash St. Pat's Party starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12. Take advantage of complimentary green eggs and hash, plus green beer, pints of freshly made Burning Red Irish Ale and Irish-themed drink specials. Live entertainment includes James & Friends performing from 1-4 p.m. and Jim Green playing from 6-9 p.m.

The annual Green Eggs & Hash St. Pat's Party starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Buffalo Creek Brewing. - Courtesy of Buffalo Creek Brewing

Locations across the suburbs, chilis.com/. Throughout March, order up the Lucky Jameson Margarita -- Jameson Irish whiskey, Lunazul Blanco tequila, triple sec and fresh sour -- for only $5.

Durty Nellie's

180 N. Smith St., Palatine, nelliespalatine.com/. Durty Nellie's is celebrating 50 years in business with lots of festivities, including an Irish breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, before the St. Patrick's Day parade at 11 a.m., and then the party starting at noon with the Trinity Irish Dancers, music throughout the day both indoors and outside in the tent and finishing with Wedding Banned in kilts at 9:30 p.m. Cover is $7 starting at 3 p.m. and $10 at 8 p.m. Stop in on St. Patrick's Day starting at 12:30 p.m. to enjoy bagpipers, Trinity Irish Dancers, Keith Semple at 7 p.m. and 16 Candles at 9:30 p.m. Cover is $7 starting at 7 p.m. Plus, there will be Irish food and drink specials, too.

Finn McCool's Irish Sports Pub

1941 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 303-5100, finnmccoolschicago.com/schaumburg/. Get ready for Finn's Fest happening Friday through Thursday, March 11-17, in the tented patio. There will be a DJ spinning, plus food and drink specials.

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, and locations in Burr Ridge, Chicago and Skokie; thehamptonsocial.com/. Now through Thursday, March 17, order up the specialty green frose for St. Patrick's Day.

Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/. The restaurant/music venue will be serving a baked Reuben sandwich, corned beef and cabbage and Guinness and Jameson drink specials Tuesday through Thursday, March 15-17. The Joyce Boys will be playing Celtic music at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. The celebration includes a corned beef and cabbage dinner for $22.95 Thursday and Friday, March 17-18. Enjoy live music from The Naughty Cat-Lics Friday, March 11; The Chancers on Thursday, March 17; and Joe Cullen & Gerry Haughey Saturday, March 26.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. St. Patrick's Day-inspired specials include green eggs and ham ($13), pistachio crème crepes ($10), Reuben omelet ($13), Irish cream French toast ($11), and corned beef and cabbage ($15). The special dinner for two for $40 features corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes and horseradish cream sauce.

The Lantern

8 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-7099, lanterntavern.com/. The Naperville staple is opening at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, ahead of Naperville's St. Patrick's Day parade, when the green beer, Reuben sandwiches, corned beef, Jameson and drink specials will be flowing.

McBride's North Pub

2340 S. Eola Road, Aurora, (630) 692-9606, mcbridespubandgrille.com/. McBride's is hosting two St. Patrick's Day parties -- on Saturday, March 12, and Thursday, March 17 -- featuring Irish dancers, bagpipers, and food and drink specials.

McGonigal's Pub in Barrington will be serving corned beef and cabbage and green beer for St. Patrick's Day. - Daily Herald File Photo

105 S. Cook St., Barrington, (847) 277-7400, mcgonigalspub.com. On Thursday, March 17, the main level will open at 10 a.m., The Loft will open at 11 a.m. and Fork & Cork will open at 2 p.m. featuring bands, food, beer and NCAA tournament games on the big screens. The limited Irish-themed menu on St. Patrick's Day will feature corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, Reuben and corned beef sandwiches, Irish lamb stew, pub fries and more. The fun will continue Friday through Sunday with special performances by the McNulty Irish Dancers, bands, DJs, Irish music and more.

Mickey Finn's Brewery

345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 362-6688, mickeyfinnsbrewery.com/. The fun starts this weekend with bands playing Irish music Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13, along with a performance by the McNulty Irish Dancers at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Don't miss the Irish food and drink specials running now through March 20. On St. Patrick's Day, doors will open at 7 a.m. for the 17th annual WIIL Rock Tom & Stino Shamrock & Roll Morning Show. There will be a free Irish brunch from 7-11 a.m., plus bands playing Irish music throughout the day and night.

Oaken Bistro + Bar

200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/events/st-patricks-days. From 4-10 p.m. Thursday, March 17, Chef Burman will be serving stout-braised beef tenderloin tips with colcannon potatoes and candied bacon green beans ($28), Irish Mint Juleps blended with Proper Twelve Irish whiskey ($12), pitchers of margaritas ($32), single glass margaritas ($10) and green draft beer ($10). Reservations are requested.

The pastrami Reuben is a specialty on the menu for St. Patrick's Day at Old Town Pour House. - Courtesy of Old Town Pour House

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. From Thursday, March 10, to Thursday, March 17, St. Patrick's food specials include Irish nachos, pastrami Rueben and sheperd's pie. Wash them down with an $8 Guinness blend such as Dark Side of the Moon (Guinness and Blue Moon), Snakebite (Guinness and Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider) and Voodoo (Guinness and Reubaus).

O'Toole's and Timothy O'Toole's Pub

412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599, timothyotooles.com/libertyville/; 5572 Grand Ave., (847) 249-0800, timothyotooles.com/gurnee/; 10 W. Grand Ave., (847) 979-0600, timothyotooles.com/lake-villa/.

Libertyville: Get ready to dance at the St. Patrick's Dance Party at 9 p.m. Friday, March 11, and 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12, in the 412 Lounge. The 21-and-older party will feature shot specials and green beer. Or bring the whole crew for Irish food and drink specials, swag giveaways, bagpipers and more all day Friday through Sunday, March 11-13, and Thursday, March 17.

Gurnee and Lake Villa: From Friday through Thursday, March 11-17, expect Irish specialties, including corned beef and cabbage, corned beef on rye, Guinness beef stew, shepherd's pie and Reuben egg rolls. And don't forget the green beer, Irish coffee, Pot of Gold, Dirty Leprechaun and many other Irish-themed cocktails.

Peggy Kinnane's Irish Restaurant & Pub

8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (847) 577-7733, peggykinnanes.com/. Fete St. Patrick's Day all weekend -- Friday through Sunday -- with Irish dancers, swag giveaways, soda bread, live Irish music and more. Sunday is family day from noon to 6 p.m. featuring a face painter, balloon artist, Irish dancers and more. For St. Patrick's Day, get dressed up in green and enjoy bagpiping, Irish music, Irish dancers, soda bread and more from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Quigley's Irish Pub

43 E. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 428-4774, quigleysirishpub.com/. Stop by after Naperville's St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 12, to hear Cirrus Falcon at noon, the Highland Guard Bag Pipers at 4 p.m. and Jameson Shakes at 8:30 p.m. The party continues at 1 p.m. Sunday with special Irish Sessions. And, of course, there will be Irish food and drinks.

Real Time Sports

1120 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, (847) 534-5000, realtimesportsbar.com/. Real Time celebrates St. Patrick's Day with a special package featuring corned beef, parsley potatoes, boiled cabbage, buttered carrots, rye bread and horseradish for $15 per person. Plus, Double Barrell Band will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

St. Patrick's Day specials include corned beef, Reuben sliders and more at Tap House Grill. - Courtesy of Tap House Grill

Locations in Algonquin, Hanover Park, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling; taphousegrills.com/. Saturday, March 12, is Kegs & Eggs day starting at 11 a.m. The breakfast buffet for $12.99 will be available until 1 p.m., plus there will be green beer and shots and live music. And from March 14-20, take advantage of Irish specials such as Reuben sliders, rolls, sandwiches and wraps, and corned beef and cabbage.

Palatine: There's a St. Pat's pre-party starting at 6 p.m. Friday, March 11, featuring dueling pianos in the tent from 7-10 p.m. On Saturday, the Palatine location will be opening at 9 a.m. for Kegs & Eggs before the parade. Stop by the heated tent after the parade for live music, beer, shots, food and more.

Thorn Restaurant

Located inside The Rose Hotel, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, thornrestaurant.com/. On Thursday, March 17, St. Patrick's Day specials include the classic Rueben with house-braised corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread with fries, plus $5 Guinness, $8 Irish Car Bombs and all draft beers can be turned green.

Village Squire

4818 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, (815) 455-4130; 125 Washington St., West Dundee, (847) 428-4483; 4512 W. Elm St., McHenry, (815) 385-0900; 480 Randall Road, South Elgin, (847) 931-0400, thevillagesquire.com/. On Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13, and Thursday, March 17, in West Dundee and South Elgin, dine on corned beef and cabbage, Reuben, The Rachel and Patty O'Hara's burger and wash it down with Guinness, green Miller Lite, Jameson cocktails and Irish coffee. In Crystal Lake and McHenry, dig in to corned beef and cabbage and shepherd's pie and sip on specialty drinks such as the Irish Mule (Jameson, ginger beer and lime), Emerald Isle Rita (margarita with Midori liqueur and lime), green Miller Lite pints and Guinness pints.

Weber Grill Restaurants

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. Now through Thursday, March 17, dine on the limited-time house-smoked corned beef platter or try the house-smoked corned beef sandwich with coleslaw and kettle chips. Wash it down with a $5 Guinness pint.

WhirlyBall

3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800, and 1825 W. Webster Ave., Chicago, (773) 486-7777; whirlyball.com/. Bring the whole crew to WhirlyBall's Family St. Patrick's event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, in Naperville or 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in Chicago. The $20 per child and $30 per adult tickets include WhirlyBall, bowling, LaserTag, pop-up games and a lunch buffet. A cash bar will be available. Buy tickets in advance at eventbrite.com/.