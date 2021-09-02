Labor Day 2021: Restaurants once again offer dine-in, to-go options for long weekend

Beatrix will be serving brunch specials such as the bacon, cheddar and egg sandwich on Labor Day. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Yes, Labor Day weekend is upon us. And, in some ways, it won't look much different than it did last year. Luckily, suburban restaurants have continued to offer specials to-go -- perfect for hosting family or friends at home -- as well as for dine-in. So, make plans now to enjoy the long weekend. And, remember your mask, hand sanitizer and to follow social-distancing guidelines.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/

This Labor Day, Antico Posto is offering a whole coconut gelato pie, perfect to serve at a barbecue or take to a party. The $65 dessert features coconut gelato, hot fudge and toasted coconut on top of an Oreo cookie crust. Order by Thursday, Sept. 2, for pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, when the restaurant will be open for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/

Enjoy a day off Monday with Beatrix's special Labor Day brunch featuring light and fluffy lemon pancakes, green chili and chicken enchiladas, and bacon, cheddar and egg sandwich and more until 3 p.m. The regular dinner menu will be available from 4-8 p.m. for dine-in, takeout or delivery.

Big Bowl

215 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 808-8880; 1950 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8881; 60 E. Ohio St., Chicago, (312) 951-1888; bigbowl.com/

On Monday, head over to Big Bowl to sup on chicken pot stickers, sliced chicken pad thai, beef and broccoli, orange chicken and more. Entertaining at home? Consider ordering party platters designed to feed four to six. Options include apps, salads, Thai curries and fried rice, pad thai, and entrees such as sweet and sour shrimp, cashew chicken, Kung Pao beef and more.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/

Over Labor Day weekend, Broken Oar is going all out with concerts, food, drinks and more. Enjoy music from Cadillac Groove at 8 p.m. Friday, The Millenials at 2 p.m. and Big Bang Baby at 8 p.m. Saturday, Libido Funk Circus at 2 p.m. and Pino Farina Band at 8 p.m. Sunday, and Fletcher Rockwell at 2 p.m. Monday. Specials include $5 Angus burgers and $3 domestic drafts.

The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290; and 633 N. St. Clair St., Chicago, (312) 337-9400; thecapitalgrille.com/home

Go all out for your Labor Day gathering with steaks from The Capital Grille's Steak Grille Boxes. Options include four bone-in, dry-aged New York strip steaks for $140, four bone-in prime rib-eyes for $160, and two bone-in, dry-aged New York strips and two bone-in prime rib-eyes for $150. Each kit comes with signature steak sauce. Or order six 8-ounce burgers ($50) and sides to feed four to six, including Sam's mashed potatoes, creamed spinach or grilled asparagus ($20 each) or lobster mac n' cheese ($45). Pre-order is required.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

1001 75th St., Woodridge, (630) 427-0900, carrabbas.com/

If you're hosting this year, consider the Family Bundles that feed up to five. Options include the new chicken piccata ($49.99), lasagna ($39.99), spaghetti ($34.99), chicken parm ($49.99), chicken Marsala ($49.99), salmon saporito ($54.99), penne Carrabba ($49.99) or penne Alfredo ($42.99). Order ahead for pickup on Monday.

City Works and Old Town Pour House extend the Rock N' Roll weekend brunch through Labor Day, featuring dishes such as The Clash Smash. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

City Works: 1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; and 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990; cityworksrestaurant.com/

Old Town Pour House: 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/

It's Monday Funday, which means that the Rock N' Roll weekend brunch is being extended through Monday, Sept. 6. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., dine on dishes such as the Chimi Hendrix (breakfast chimichanga in a fried flour tortilla with bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, scallion, pico de gallo, smoked cheddar, chipotle salsa roja and cheesy potato casserole), Johnny Hash (hardwood-smoked pulled pork shoulder, red and green bell peppers, onions, potatoes, jalapeño salsa verde, butternut squash and sunnyside up eggs), The Clash Smash (smashed avocado on toasted challah topped with roasted corn, sliced hard-boiled egg, pickled red onion and shaved radish), Jon Bun Jovi (warm jumbo cinnamon roll) and more. Reservations recommended.

The pot of mussels mariniere is part of the half-off happy hour specials available at Mon Ami Gabi in Oak Brook on Labor Day. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900, monamigabi.com/oak-brook/

Make time for brunch on Monday when the French bistro will be serving specialties such as artichoke and spinach Benedict, Nutella waffle, creme brulee French toast, croque monsieur and more from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plus, happy hour features half-off select hors d'oeuvres and cocktails from 4-6 p.m. in the bar and lounge. Dinner will be available until 8 p.m.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/

Perry's makes entertaining easier on Labor Day with its fajita steakhouse smorgasbord to-go that feeds four to six. The $125 package includes a pound of encrusted rib-eye fajitas, a pound of signature pork fajitas, a pound of sous vide grilled chicken, Mexican rice, guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, sauteed onions and peppers, cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. For an extra $25, add a pound of sauteed shrimp. Pre-order for pickup from 11 a.m. to close on Saturday and Sunday and from 4 p.m. to close on Monday.

Shaw's Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/

Stop by the patio or Oyster Bar for Shaw's Sip & Slurp special featuring half-price oysters and select bottles of wine from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

On Labor Day, Wildfire will be serving barbecue specials and lighter fare such as the chopped salad, available for dine-in or to-go. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100; and 159 W. Erie St., Chicago, (312) 787-9000; wildfirerestaurant.com/

On Labor Day, come in for barbecue such as barbecued baby back ribs, cedar-planked salmon, spit-roasted half chicken, prime Angus burgers, filet mignon, chopped salad and more. Or pre-order a homemade Key lime pie, Door County cherry pie or triple layer chocolate cake to take to a party.