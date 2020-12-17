Where to find holiday light shows in suburbs, Chicago

If you've tried without luck to secure tickets to holiday light shows at the Morton Arboretum or Chicago Botanic Garden, good news: Additional timeslots may become available if you know when to check.

And, if you can't catch those shows, there are others available by car or socially distant walks.

Here's a look at several. Check before you go since many require advance tickets.

Aurora Festival of Lights

5-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through Dec. 26 at Phillips Park, 1000 Ray Moses Drive, enter from Smith Boulevard, Aurora. The winter holiday drive offers more than a mile of lighted displays, some animated, including the 20-foot singing, dancing Christmas tree. Donations accepted. www.aurorafestivaloflights.com.

Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic

3-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 17-20, plus Saturday through Thursday, Dec. 26-31, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 W. 31st St., Brookfield. The zoo lights festival's 39th year will feature more than a million twinkling LED lights, including a 600-foot-long tunnel with colored lights synchronized to music, a 20-foot lit orb, decorated trees, larger-than-life LED animal sculptures, Santa, holiday refreshments and more. Reserve tickets in advance. Zoo admission is $24.95 for adults, $19.95 for seniors 65 and older, $17.95 for children 3-11 and free for kids 2 and younger. www.czs.org/holidaymagic.

Cosley Zoo Festival of Lights and Tree Sale

Zoo hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the last entry at 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 25) at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Stroll through the winter wonderland featuring more than 20,000 twinkling lights and a herd of whimsical lighted animal figures. Trees are available for sale as well as wreaths, greens and garlands. Zoo admission is free during the festival, however timed-entry reservations are required. cosleyzoo.org.

Elgin's Festival of Lights

5-9 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 27, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Enjoy the lights from a car or on foot. An enhanced show will take place 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 27, with three holiday-themed songs playing on the half-hour while lights dance and twinkle to the music. Free admission. www.cityofelgin.org.

Goebbert's Winter Light Show

5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, through Jan. 3, at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard, 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove. Enjoy a light show from the comfort of your vehicle, set to music and featuring more than 1 million lights. $15 per car Mondays and Tuesdays, $20 Wednesdays and Thursdays, $25 Fridays through Sundays; online tickets required Fridays through Sundays. goebbertspumpkinpatch.com/winter.

Great America's Holiday in the Park

4-9 p.m. Dec. 19-23 and 26-30 and drive-through Jan. 2 and 3, 7-10 and 14-18, at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Walk through more than 2.5 million sparkling lights, with continuous twinkling holiday light displays, themed entertainment for open-air viewing, socially distanced photo ops, holiday treats and more. A drive-through version will be offered in January. The park's rides will not be open. Reservations are required. For fees and tickets, visit www.sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Illumination, Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum

Currently sold out, but if space is available, new tickets are released around noon Mondays. Runs through Jan. 3 at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. See trees in a different light at the annual light show re-imagined as a driving experience, 30 to 40 minutes long, featuring a spectacle of color, light and music. Date-specific tickets must be purchased online in advance; tickets will not be available for purchase on-site. Ticket prices vary. www.mortonarb.org.

Kohlights: A Mesmertastic Holiday Lightacular is designed specifically for children. It runs on select days through Jan. 3 at Kohl's Children's Museum in Glenview. - Courtesy of Kohl's Children's Museum

On select days through Jan. 3 at Kohl's Children's Museum, 2100 Patriot Blvd., Glenview. The holiday show designed specifically for children allows guests to interact with thousands of lights in a two-acre outdoor exhibit. All stations have "no-touch" activation; kids manipulate displays with their bodies, glow sticks or thermal sensors. Tickets are $25 per person, with discounts for museum members. Infants younger than 1 admitted free. Advance reservations are required at www.kohlights.com.

Let it Shine

4:30-10 p.m. weekdays and 4:30-11 p.m. weekends through Jan. 9 (closed Dec. 25) at Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Northbrook. Guests are invited to stay in their cars and immerse themselves in a wonderland of light displays synchronized to holiday classics. Online tickets required, no tickets will be available at the door. $29.99 per car on weekdays and $39.99 per car on weekends; Fast Pass add on $15. shinelightshow.com.

Lightscape at Chicago Botanic Garden

Runs through Jan. 3 at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Tickets for additional timeslots will be available on the website next week. Visitors walk an after-dark, illuminated trail designed with safety in mind. Thousands of twinkling lights are featured. Check website for new dates. Ticket prices vary. See www.chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer The Mooseheart Caboose is part of the Mooseheart Holiday Lights display.

5-9 p.m. daily through Thursday, Dec. 31, at Mooseheart, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart. For the 11th year, enjoy 1.8 miles of light displays, including old favorites and new displays. $20 suggested donation per car. www.moosecharities.org or (630) 966-2200.

Santa's Rock 'N' Lights

5-10 p.m. through Jan. 3 at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. The drive-through light show returns with almost double the lights and more than 700 feet of tunnels including a new techno rainbow tunnel. The re-imagined layout includes themed worlds. Online reservations required; prices vary by time and date, $19.99-$27.99 per car, $5 per passenger over six passengers. santasrocknlights.com.

Winter Lights Festival at The Forge

Dusk to 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 18 at The Forge: Lemont Quarries, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Guests can enjoy the beauty of winter plus a dazzling display of festive lights around The Forge Quarry. Free. www.forgeparks.com.

Winter Wonderland Walk

5-9 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 24, at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 Algonquin Road, South Barrington. A half-mile paved walking path with 80 wrapped trees, 55 lighted structures and more than 10 miles of lights. Free; timed tickets are required. The decorated walkway will feature interactive elements that tell the Christmas story and give pause for reflection. www.willowcreek.org/en/connect/events/winter-wonderland-walk.

ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo

4-10 p.m. select dates through Jan. 3 at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St., Chicago. Enjoy hundreds of luminous displays and seasonal activities. All guests, including children and infants, must have a ticket to enter ZooLights, and groups cannot exceed 10 people. $5; free nights will be available on Dec. 21 and 29. www.lpzoo.org.