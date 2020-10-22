Dining events: City Works, Old Town Pour House expand comfort food options

The crispy grilled chicken sandwich is new to the menu at City Works and Old Town Pour House. Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

Comfort for fall

With cooler weather settling in, you might be craving hearty comfort food. City Works Eatery and Pour House in Vernon Hills, Wheeling and Schaumburg and Old Town Pour House in Oak Brook and Naperville are ready to oblige with new menu items suited to the season. Options include the smoked barbecue platter featuring baby back ribs, grilled chili-rubbed wings and drummies, pulled pork, Louisiana hot link, lime queso butter grilled corn and maple bacon baked beans for $29; Southern mac n cheese made with cavatappi, smoked pulled pork, pimiento cheese sauce and a cornbread crumble for $14; buttermilk breaded crispy or grilled chicken sandwich with spicy bread-and-butter pickles, Carolina mustard barbecue sauce and shredded iceberg lettuce on a brioche bun for $13; crispy jumbo buffalo shrimp with blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing for $16; and 1871 chili made with Angus steak, milk stout, pork, chipotle peppers, sour cream, red onions and a cornbread muffin on the side for $6-$8. The restaurants also recently added old favorites to the menu, including the pulled pork sandwich, smokehouse burger, and fish and chips. Wash it all down with local seasonal beers, available by the glass or flight. All items except for brunch dishes are available for carryout or delivery. Patio seating will be available, weather permitting. The Old Town Pour House in Oak Brook has two fireplaces, and tents and heaters are being installed this week to extend the outdoor dining season.

City Works Eatery and Pour House is at 1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; and 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990; cityworksrestaurant.com/.

Old Town Pour House is at 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440; oldtownpourhouse.com/

Dig in to the new Southern mac n cheese at City Works and Old Town Pour House. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

If you're in the mood for an upscale wine dinner, check this out: Morton's The Steakhouse is pairing up with Daou Family Estates for A Taste of Two Legends four-course dinner and wine pairings from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The $175 per person dinner starts with colossal lump crab and avocado salad paired with sauvignon blanc before moving on to an appetizer of lobster-cargot paired with Chardonnay. The entree features Snake River Farms filet mignon, twice baked garlic duck fat potatoes and crisp Brussels sprouts with a truffle sauce foyot served with a glass of "The Pessimist" red blend. And for a treat, dessert is La Bête Noire with whipped cream and fresh berries paired with "Soul of a Lion" Cabernet. Advance ticket purchase is required. The dinners will be held at the Northbrook, Rosemont, Schaumburg and Chicago locations. For details, see mortons.com/featuring/winedinner/.

Dinner is done

Made In Italy in Glen Ellyn is making dinner decisions a little easier with its curbside specials. One package features a choice of any four pastas (except seafood), salad, bread and mini cannolis for $49. Add on a bottle of house wine for $15. Another features chicken Marsala, which includes a half pan of chicken Marsala, rigatoni Bolognese, salad and bread that feeds four to five diners for $49. For a treat, add on limoncello cake for $5. Or consider the lasagna meal deal that feeds four to five. It includes a half pan of lasagna, salad and bread for $49. Don't forget the wine: A bottle of Antica Torre Tuscan wine can be added on for $15. And, while supplies last, try the pumpkin cappellaci in brown butter sage for $15. Orders can be texted to (847) 302-3888 any time of day, or they can be called in between 2 and 8:30 p.m. to (630) 469-4146.

Made In Italy is located at 476 Forest Ave., Glen Ellyn, (630) 469-4146, dinnermadeinitaly.com/.

The seasonal pumpkin cappellaci in brown butter sage is available for carryout while supplies last at Made In Italy in Glen Ellyn. - Courtesy of Made In Italy

Recognizing that this has been a difficult year for many, Whistle Stop Cafe in Fox Lake is hosting a fundraiser now through Dec. 24. The cafe will be donating 10% of sales to be split between the Grant Community High School Foundation and Northern Illinois Helping Hands Food Pantry in Spring Grove as the restaurant's way of giving back. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Whistle Stop Cafe is located at 15 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake, (847) 587-5654, whistlestopfoxlake.com/.

Hold that stein!

Show your arm strength during The Rambler's Oktoberfest Stein Hoisting Contest at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Sign ups for the socially distant contest start at 2:30 p.m. The champion will go home with a Sam Adams cooler. While you're there, enjoy specials such as $5 Sam Adams Oktoberfest Half Liter Stein, $5 brats with grilled onions and sauerkraut and $5 jumbo pretzels.

The Rambler is at 4128 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, (773) 799-8881, theramblerchicago.com/.

• Due to changing COVID-19 restrictions, note that these offerings are subject to change. Call ahead to check before you go. Send restaurant events, openings/closings, news and deals to clinden@dailyherald.com.