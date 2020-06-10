Dining events: Naperville's Santo Cielo returns for in-person dining

Back at it

After a long hiatus, Santo Cielo in downtown Naperville is ready to open its doors (and windows) to diners on Thursday, June 11. Some things customers should know: Masks are required for everyone (unless you're eating or drinking, of course), temperatures will be taken with a no-contact thermometer upon entry, visits are limited to an hour and 45 minutes, and reservations are highly recommended (only a few walk-ins will be taken). To keep the menu simple, the restaurant is offering a four-course prix fixe menu that changes weekly. This week, the $45 meal includes salmon tartare, snap pea and apple salad, choice of braised pork belly or pesto campanelle with grilled chicken and Trix cereal ice cream for dessert. There's also a limited cocktail, beer and wine menu available. Dinner hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday. A credit card is required to secure a reservation. Santo Cielo is at 123 Water St., Naperville, stcielo.com/.

New restaurant alert!

Have you heard? There's a new Mexican-American restaurant in Wheaton called Hale Street Cantina that's hosting a grand opening at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 10. Brought to you by the owners of Jackson Ave. Pub in Naperville and Main Street Pub in Glen Ellyn and St. Charles, this new concept for the restaurateurs aims to bring fresh Mexican-American fare, creative cocktails and seasonal specials to its downtown Wheaton locale. The menu features a variety of appetizers (chorizo queso dip, tinga taquitos, ceviche Victoria), soups, salads, tacos, tortas, burritos, burgers, sides, kids' options and dessert (churros, ice cream tacos). Plus, there will be a variety of margaritas, beers, tequila, cocktails and more on offer. Look for a late-night menu coming soon, too. At the opening, there will be limited indoor seating, plus patio/sidewalk and tent seating. Hours are 11 a.m. to last call Sunday through Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with the kitchen closing earlier. Hale Street Cantina is at 109 N. Hale St., Wheaton, (630) 904-9400, halestreetcantina.com/.

Dinner with a view

Hotel Baker's Rox City Grill, which was closed during the stay-at-home order, is back and offering dinner on the patio overlooking the Fox River from 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, weather permitting. The special patio menu features grilled lamb chops, lumpia (crispy pork and beef egg rolls), barbecue chicken lollipops, lobster pot stickers, crabcakes, beef tenderloin sliders, skewers, steakhouse burger, and Key lime pie, Snickers ice cream pie and warm doughnuts for dessert. An added bonus: Live music from 7 to 10:30 p.m. No reservations required; first come, first served. Hotel Baker is at 100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 845-5800, hotelbaker.com/rox-city-grill/.

Let's do lunch

Got cabin fever? Victory Meat and Seafood has a solution. The Elmhurst restaurant is now open for lunch on the patio starting at noon Friday through Sunday. Call for reservations. Or order ahead for curbside pickup or delivery. Victory is at 116 N. York St., Elmhurst, (630) 359-5599, victorymeatandseafood.com/.

Saranello's in Wheeling is now offering three pasta sauces to-go. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Feeling stuck in a rut when it comes to cooking? Saranello's housemade pastas sauces can help. Take your pasta up a notch with marinara ($8.95), tomato vodka ($10.95) or meat ragu made with beef, pork and veal ($12.95). Or get all three for $29.95. They're available daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for carryout or curbside pickup. Saranello's is at 601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/.

Securing a Niche

Craving craft fare from Niche in Geneva? Now you can join a few friends (max of four in a party) for dinner on the patio from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. While the limited patio menu is updated often, some options include pretzel twists, Niche burger, purple kale salad, grilled za'atar chicken salad, Thai coconut crab soup, black pepper tagliatelle, seared Loch Duart salmon, grilled prime New York strip steak, bone marrow fried rice and soft egg, crab mac and cheese and more. Definitely don't miss the inventive-sounding desserts: Summer Breeze (funnel cake, grilled strawberries, rhubarb conserva, buttercrunch crumble, picked mint, cotton candy and rhubarb sherbet) and From Gold (chocolate-glazed éclair, Thai tea pastry cream, dark chocolate whipped ganache, lemon grass compressed papaya, cocoa soil, picked basil and papaya sorbet); both are $14. Or cool off with Mexican hot chocolate gelato, cotton candy and rhubarb sherbet, bourbon butterscotch ice cream, hibiscus yuzu sorbet and more. No reservations required. Niche is at 14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/.

Raise a glass

Hofbrauhaus Chicago is back for outdoor dining in the biergarten with a redesigned menu featuring new and old favorites. Starters feature the Beer Lovers Feast, potato pancakes, sauerkraut balls, cheese curds and more while main dishes include a giant brat, Reuben, chicken schnitzel sandwich, blackened salmon salad, fish and chips and more. End on a sweet note with cinnamon sugar pretzels, apple strudel or cheesecake. And don't forget the beer: lager, hefeweizen, dunket and royal export, plus wines and cocktails (German mule, Munich margarita, Jager barrel). Hours are noon to 10 p.m. weather permitting. Hofbrauhaus is at 5500 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 671-2739, hofbrauhauschicago.com/.

Goodbye

• After 20 years in business, Deerfields Bakery has closed its Schaumburg location, at 25 S. Roselle Road, permanently, its owners announced Sunday morning on Facebook. The Buffalo Grove and Deerfield locations are still open. deerfieldsbakery.com/mobile.php.

• Mesa Urbana, which was on the Glenview-Northbrook border at 3566 Milwaukee Ave., closed its doors for good this week. The restaurant's Chicago location, at 4024 N. Milwaukee Ave., is still offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. Call (773) 334-7711 or see mesaurbana.com/.

• It was announced Tuesday that Punch Bowl Social at 1100 American Lane in Schaumburg has been closed permanently. Chicago's West Loop location is still planning to reopen. The Schaumburg bar and restaurant has been closed since March 15 because of the pandemic. punchbowlsocial.com/.

• The nearly decade-old Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery at 1140 E. Higgins Road in Schaumburg announced its permanent closing last Saturday. tiltedkilt.com/.

Toast to summer

Morton's recently released a limited-time three-course summer menu for $49. The Toast to Summer starts with summer tomato bisque, Caesar salad or prosciutto mozzarella before moving on to a choice of grilled shrimp and scallop Cobb salad, grilled salmon, center-cut 6-ounce filet mignon or 16-ounce double-bone pork chop and a choice of sides. End with a sweet treat such as summer berry trifle, double chocolate mousse or Key lime pie. Order for pickup, delivery or to enjoy on the outdoor patio at 1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; or 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771. See mortons.com/.

