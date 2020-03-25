Dining in: Suburban restaurants getting creative with carry out, delivery deals

Get two-for-one breakfast burritos and $1 coffee at the drive through at Guzman y Gomez in Naperville for a limited time. Courtesy of Guzman y Gomez

Still going

Wondering which restaurants are still open for curbside, carry out or delivery service? Check our list of towns and restaurants here: dailyherald.com/entlife/. Another resource is diningatadistance.com/chicago.

Many of us really miss going out to eat -- for the food and the in-person conversation with family and friends. While Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic doesn't allow for eating in restaurants, many eateries are still offering delivery, carry out or curbside pickup. Here are a few creative deals; check back next week for more.

Bien Trucha Group: The restaurant group has added an assortment of alcoholic beverages to its to-go orders. A toda madre in Glen Ellyn is now offering margarita and sangria liters ($35, makes approximately six on the rocks) and Tecates ($3 each or $15 for a six-pack); Bien Trucha in Geneva is selling margarita kits ($55, makes approximately 16 margaritas on the rocks) and Tecates; and Quiubo in Naperville is offering Tecates. Plus, the restaurants are donating 100% of gift card sales and tips to an hourly staff fund right now. All three restaurants offer carry out and delivery from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. A toda madre is at 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969; Bien Trucha is at 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/; and Quiubo is at 120 Water St., Suite 122, Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/.

Church Street Brewing Company: For every beer purchase, Church Street will give customers a free bottle of made-in-house hand sanitizer. Curbside orders are available from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Limited delivery is available for $5. Church Street is at 1480 Industrial Drive, Suite C, Itasca, (630) 438-5725 or churchstreetbrew.com/.

Durty Nellie's: Besides offering family pack dinners (creamy mac n cheese, sheperd's pie, Rueben bake, pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, etc.) priced from $30 to $45 from 4 to 8 p.m. daily, Nellie's wants to spread some positivity. It's easy: Have your kids draw or paint a picture of anything that makes them happy and the next time you order curbside or delivery, drop it off and get 10% off your order. All pictures will be hung in Nellie's foyer and front windows. Durty Nellie's is at 180 N. Smith St., Palatine, (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com/.

Frato's: With toilet paper at a premium right now, Frato's is helping out by offering a free roll with every family pack or 18-inch specialty pizza ordered online. The $24.99 family pack includes one pound of meat, two pints of sides, bread and sauce. Plus, customers can order grocery goods online from Frato's now, too. And delivery is free. Frato's is at 628 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 895-2122 or fratospizza.com/.

Fry the Coop: The restaurant that specializes in Nashville Hot Chicken is bringing lunch and dinner to first responders at Elmhurst Hospital, Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and AMITA Health Saints Mary & Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago (St. Mary Campus) with customers' help. For every dollar customers donate to the cause while placing an online order, Fry the Coop will match it. Locations at 623 W. North Ave., Elmhurst, (630) 359-5223, and 5128 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, (708) 576-8645, are open for carry out, online and phone ordering and free delivery from UberEats.

Guzman y Gomez: GYG is offering $1 coffee (all day) and 2-for-1 breakfast burritos (regularly $5) from 6 to 10:30 a.m. daily, available for a limited time at the drive-through only. Regular menu delivery is also available. Guzman y Gomez is 1519 N. Naper Blvd., Naperville, (331) 457 5991 or guzmanygomez.com/.

Nutella French toast is included in Pennyville Station's new brunch offerings available for carry out or delivery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. - Courtesy of Amy Roesch

Pennyville Station: You can still have Sunday Funday with the restaurant's new family-style brunch package, available for curbside carry out or delivery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. It's $9.95 per person and includes Nutella French toast, frittata, breakfast sausage and breakfast potatoes. Add in a mimosa kit, featuring a bottle of bubbly and orange juice, for $20. Pennyville Station is at 112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841 or pennyvillestation.com/.

Rack House Kitchen & Tavern: For $29.99, the family-style dinner option includes a choice of mac and cheese, Cajun meatloaf or pulled pork and sides of baked beans, coleslaw, mashed potatoes and eight slices of cornbread. Available for carry out and delivery. Rack House Kitchen & Tavern is at 222 E. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 640-7225 or rackhousetavern.com/.

Rookies: Available for carry out only, order beer and wine to go while grabbing some grub. A domestic six-pack is $10, an import six-pack is $15 and house wine is $15. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for carry out, delivery and DoorDash. To order, call the locations in Elgin: (847) 551-9006, Hoffman Estates: (847) 645-0005, Huntley: (847) 669-8600, Roselle: (847) 278-1666, and St. Charles: (630) 513-0681. rookiespub.com/.

Seasons 52: Get 20% off your to-go order with the restaurant's Neighbor to Neighbor discount now through April 7. Available for curbside pickup or complimentary delivery (check with the restaurant for restrictions). Seasons 52 is at 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, and 3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, seasons52.com/home.

Seoul Taco: The Korean-Mexican fast-casual restaurant is now offering pantry staples (tortillas, dairy products, eggs, rice, spices, sauces and more) for pick up or delivery. This is in addition to offering prepackaged meal kits (gogi bowl, burrito and taco), marinated meats and the restaurant's full menu for pick up or delivery (available via Caviar, DoorDash and UberEats). Seoul Taco is at 206 S. Washington St., Naperville, (331) 401-5105 or seoultaco.com/.

• To submit restaurant news or deals, email clinden@dailyherald.com.