Comfort recipes from Hilton Chicago

Hilton Chicago's Signature Carrot Cake Pop Recipe

3 eggs

2 cups sugar

¾ cup buttermilk

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons cinnamon powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups shredded carrots

1 cup chopped pecans

3.5 ounces coconut flakes

8 ounces crushed pineapple

Spray and paper a 10-inch cake pan.

Combine all of the dry ingredients (flour, cinnamon, baking soda, salt)

In a separate mixing bowl, combine the eggs, sugar, buttermilk, oil, and vanilla

Add the dry ingredient mixture and mix until all of the ingredients are fully combined

Next add the carrot, pecans, coconut, and pineapple mixing gently with a spatula

Pour into the previously prepared cake pan

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes at 350 degrees

Let it cool down

Combine the soft butter in the mixing bowl until well combined and add the powder sugar and vanilla, and mix until you reach a creamy consistency

You will need to melt your favorite type of chocolate

Place the chilled carrot cake in a mixing bowl and break into little pieces. Add some of the cream cheese filling until you reach a scoop-able consistency. (Note: do not add too much filling because your dough can become too soupy to scoop)

Scoop the size that you desire to make your cake pop. Add stick and freeze for at least an hour

Melt some of your favorite chocolate. Add some food coloring to make some fun color cake pops, if desired

Once the cake pops are of hard consistency, dip in the melted chocolate and let them set for a few minutes

Hilton Chicago - Whiskey Apricot Sour (Kitty O'Sheas)

2 ounces whiskey

0.25 ounce Giffard's Apricot Liquor

0.75 ounce lemon

1 ounce ginger syrup

Shake in a shaker and strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube

Garnish with a cherry​