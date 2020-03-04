Dining out: Specials on tap for Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week March 6-15

Restaurant Weeks continue

If you're tired of dining at the same local eateries, check out what these restaurant weeks have to offer. There are deals sure to please almost every palate.

Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week 2020: Diners have 10 days -- from Friday, March 6, to Sunday, March 15 -- to take advantage of special multicourse prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at 45 restaurants in the Northwest Suburbs. Sporting the theme "Let's Not Cook," the new restaurants participating this year include El Mero Mero, Fat Rosie's Taco & Tequila Bar, Gallagher's Bar at the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, Kuma's Corner, PAC-MAN Entertainment, Rosario's Ristorante & Pizzeria and The Capital Grille. For details and a full list of restaurants, see chicagonorthwest.com/restaurant-week/.

Indulge Restaurant Week 2020: The Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating area restaurants now through Sunday, March 8. Enjoy prix fixe meals and specials at Consume, Beelow's Steakhouse, Brunch Cafe, The Hungry Mule, McAlister's Deli, Fritzl's European, Bacchus Nibbles, Joanie's Pizzeria, La Passoquia and Nothing Bundt Cakes. See lzacc.com/ for info.

Lake County Restaurant Week: Diners still have time to eat up special offers, new dishes and drinks and prix fixe menus through Sunday, March 8, at a variety of Lake County restaurants. For participating eateries, see visitlakecounty.org/.

Rosemont Restaurant Week: There are only a few days left to take advantage of special prix fixe, three-course lunch and dinner menus during Rosemont Restaurant Week, which runs through Saturday, March 7. Participating restaurants include Adobe Gila's, The Ashburn, Bub City, Carlucci, Carmine's, Five Roses Pub, Fogo De Chão, Gene & Georgetti, Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse, Hofbräuhaus Chicago, Liberty Tavern, McCormick & Schmick's, Morton's The Steakhouse, Murray Bros. Caddyshack, Myrick's, Park Tavern, The Rose Hotel and Sugar Factory. For details, see rosemontrestaurantweek.com/.

National Mario Day

It's all about the popular Nintendo character Mario now through National Mario Day Tuesday, March 10, at GameWorks in Schaumburg. The Works Kitchen is honoring the rascally character with alcoholic potions such as the Green Fireball and the Frozen Peach Princess for $8 each. Come hungry as there are lots of treats to choose from, including The Plumber meatball sub ($13), Mario Mushroom Burger ($15), Super Meatball Pizza ($14), Fireball Whiskey Hot Wings ($15) and Yoshi's Milkshake ($7). Stop by from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, to take photos with Mario and friends. And don't miss the giveaways through Tuesday, too. After 9 p.m. daily, GameWorks is 21 and older only.

GameWorks is at The Streets of Woodfield, 601 N. Martingale Road, Suite 115, Schaumburg, (847) 330-9675, gameworks.com/.

If you're craving steak and wine, make reservations now for "A Taste of Two Legends," a specialty wine dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, from Morton's The Steakhouse and Stag's Leap Wine Cellars. The $135 per person feast begins with passed hors d'oeuvres of caviar blini, duck rillettes on crostini and fresh oysters on the half-shell paired with Aveta, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley. Next up is burrata, pear and prosciutto salad paired with Karia, Chardonnay, Napa Valley. Then comes porcini-rubbed filet mignon paired with Artemis, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley. The meal ends with artisanal cheeses and Hudson Valley duck prosciutto paired with FAY Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley. For tickets, see mortons.com/.

Morton's suburban locations are at 1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; and 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/.

Beer vs. wine

Do you prefer beer or wine with dinner? If your answer is "It depends," then Wildfire's first four-course Half Acre Beer Co. vs. wine pairing dinner may be perfect for you. Starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Oak Brook location, nosh on a reception course of homemade pretzel bites with cheddar beer sauce and barbecue chicken and avocado potato skins while sipping a "Tome" Hazy Pale Ale or Sofia Brut Rosé. Then move on to the first course of miso-glazed sea bass paired with a "Pony" Pilsner or Pacific Rim Dry riesling '18 ahead of the main course of spice-rubbed New York roast paired with "Bodem" I.P.A. or Pessimist by DAOU Vineyards '17. The dinner ends with bittersweet chocolate cake paired with "Original Reaper" Stout or Graham's Six Grapes Port. Dinner is $75; reservations are required. The same dinner will be repeated at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in Glenview and 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, in Schaumburg.

Wildfire is at 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/.

151's bourbon dinner

If you're a bourbon fan, make a reservation now for 151 Kitchen Bar's five-course bourbon dinner from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 12. First up: shrimp fritters and bourbon sauce paired with Eagle Rare 10 year 90 proof. The second course features a short-rib slider with a bourbon glaze paired with Hancock's Single 100 proof. Next up is a lollipop chicken leg smothered in a barbecue bourbon glaze with Weller Antique 107 proof. Fourth course is strip steak with a bourbon rub paired with Blanton's Single 93 proof. End on a sweet note with a bourbon cherry and chocolate sandwich paired with 1792 Single 98.6 proof. Order tickets, which cost $49 per person, at eventbrite.com/.

151 Kitchen Bar is at 151 N. York St., Elmhurst, (331) 979-7198, 151elmhurst.com/.

If steak or chops get your mouth watering, you might want to check out LongHorn Steakhouse's new Bone-In, Bold Flavors menu. Highlights include the grilled lamb chops, which are hand-cut in-house, grilled and then served with a roasted tomato garlic-herb sauce and served on top of roasted garlic mashed potatoes and wilted spinach for $22.49. Plus, there's the 18-ounce Outlaw rib-eye for $27.49 and the 18-ounce fire-grilled T-bone for $26.49.

LongHorn Steakhouse has locations in Berwyn, Bolingbrook, Des Plaines, Norridge, Oak Lawn, Oswego, Schaumburg and Skokie. longhornsteakhouse.com/.

Dreaming of the islands, but can't get there soon? Bahama Breeze's Viva La 'Rita special is here to help. Now through April 5, sip on three new margaritas, including the Blue Curacao (1800 Reposado Tequila, Cruzan Pineapple Rum, pineapple, Blue Curacao, and sweet and sour), the Coconut-Pineapple (Sauza Silver Tequila, cream of coconut, pineapple and lime juices garnished with toasted coconut and a pineapple wheel), and the Dragon Fruit (Patron Silver Tequila, triple sec, dragon fruit, Key lime juice, and sweet and sour with a sugar rim). For more festive flavors, try the habanero wings, mahi tacos or tequila sunburn glazed salmon.

Bahama Breeze is at 406 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 884-7060, bahamabreeze.com/events/viva-la-rita.

Going meatless on Fridays for Lent? Firehouse Subs offers a deal: Now through April 10, diners can get double Firehouse Rewards points for their entire order when they buy a tuna or veggie sub on Fridays.

Firehouse Subs has locations throughout the suburbs. firehousesubs.com/.

